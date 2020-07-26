China Development Bank Financial Leasing : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION - IN RELATION TO THE PURCHASE AND LEASEBACK OF THREE AIRCRAFT
07/26/2020 | 07:56am EDT
國 銀 金 融 租 賃 股 份 有 限 公 司 *
CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK FINANCIAL LEASING CO., LTD.*
(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)
(Stock Code: 1606)
DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION
IN RELATION TO THE PURCHASE AND LEASEBACK OF
THREE AIRCRAFT
The board of directors (the "Board") of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. (the "Company") is pleased to announce that CDB Aviation Lease Finance DAC ("CDBALF"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and certain wholly-owned subsidiaries and nominees of CDBALF have entered into a purchase and leaseback agreement (the "Purchase and Leaseback Agreement") with the Lessee (as defined hereinafter) on 24 July 2020, pursuant to which the Lessee agreed, among other things, to assign to the Lessors (as defined hereinafter) respectively the Lessee's right to purchase and take delivery of each of three (3) Airbus A320 neo aircraft (the "Aircraft") from Airbus (as defined hereinafter) pursuant to the original purchase contract between the Lessee and Airbus. Each Aircraft will be leased back by each Lessor, respectively, to the Lessee under an operating lease agreement upon delivery.
Pursuant to Chapter 14 of The Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"), as the highest applicable percentage ratio (as defined in the Listing Rules) for the transaction contemplated under the Purchase and Leaseback Agreement (the "Transaction") exceeds 5% but is less than 25%, the Transaction constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules. Nevertheless, as the Transaction constitutes a Qualified Aircraft Leasing Activity (as defined in the Listing Rules), the Transaction is exempt from the announcement, circular and/or shareholders' approval requirements set out in Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules, provided that the conditions set out in Rule 14.33C of the Listing Rules are fulfilled.
The details of the Transaction are summarized as follows:
Date
24 July 2020
Aircraft under the Transaction
Three (3) Airbus A320 neo aircraft
Parties
"Purchasers" or
CDBALF or certain wholly-owned subsidiaries or nominees of
"Lessors"
CDBALF, which are principally engaged in aircraft leasing. CDBALF
is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. The principal business
of the Company includes providing comprehensive leasing services to
high-quality customers in industries including aviation, infrastructure,
shipping, vehicle and construction machinery.
"Seller" or "Lessee"
"Airbus"
Frontier Airlines, Inc., which is principally engaged in air carrier business.
Airbus S.A.S., which is principally engaged in the business of aircraft manufacturing and selling.
The ultimate beneficial owner of the Lessee is William A. Franke. To the best of the Company's directors' knowledge, information and belief, having made all reasonable enquiries, the Lessee, Airbus and their respective ultimate beneficial owners are third parties independent of the Company and its connected persons under the Listing Rules.
Delivery Term
The Lessors expect to take delivery of the Aircraft under the Purchase and Leaseback Agreement by end of July 2020.
The Board hereby confirms that, (i) the Company has fulfilled the qualification criteria for a Qualified Aircraft Lessor as set out in Rule 14.04(10E) of the Listing Rules; (ii) the Transaction is entered into by the Company, through the Purchasers and Lessors, in its ordinary and usual course of business and on normal commercial terms; and (iii) the terms of the Transaction are fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.
By order of the Board
CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK FINANCIAL LEASING CO., LTD.
Wang Xuedong
Chairman
Shenzhen, the PRC
24 July 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. WANG Xuedong, Mr. PENG Zhong and Mr. HUANG Min; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. LI Yingbao and Mr. WANG Bangyi; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. ZHENG Xueding, Mr. XU Jin and Mr. ZHANG Xianchu.
