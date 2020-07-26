China Development Bank Financial Leasing : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION - IN RELATION TO THE PURCHASE AND LEASEBACK OF THREE AIRCRAFT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

國 銀 金 融 租 賃 股 份 有 限 公 司 *

CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK FINANCIAL LEASING CO., LTD.*

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 1606)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

IN RELATION TO THE PURCHASE AND LEASEBACK OF

THREE AIRCRAFT

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. (the "Company") is pleased to announce that CDB Aviation Lease Finance DAC ("CDBALF"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and certain wholly-owned subsidiaries and nominees of CDBALF have entered into a purchase and leaseback agreement (the "Purchase and Leaseback Agreement") with the Lessee (as defined hereinafter) on 24 July 2020, pursuant to which the Lessee agreed, among other things, to assign to the Lessors (as defined hereinafter) respectively the Lessee's right to purchase and take delivery of each of three (3) Airbus A320 neo aircraft (the "Aircraft") from Airbus (as defined hereinafter) pursuant to the original purchase contract between the Lessee and Airbus. Each Aircraft will be leased back by each Lessor, respectively, to the Lessee under an operating lease agreement upon delivery.

Pursuant to Chapter 14 of The Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"), as the highest applicable percentage ratio (as defined in the Listing Rules) for the transaction contemplated under the Purchase and Leaseback Agreement (the "Transaction") exceeds 5% but is less than 25%, the Transaction constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules. Nevertheless, as the Transaction constitutes a Qualified Aircraft Leasing Activity (as defined in the Listing Rules), the Transaction is exempt from the announcement, circular and/or shareholders' approval requirements set out in Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules, provided that the conditions set out in Rule 14.33C of the Listing Rules are fulfilled.