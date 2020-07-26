China Development Bank Financial Leasing : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION - IN RELATION TO THE PURCHASE AND LEASEBACK OF THREE AIRCRAFT

Log in
CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK FINANCIAL LEASING CO., LTD.    1606   CNE1000027C9

CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK FINANCIAL LEASING

(1606)
  Report
07/26/2020 | 07:56am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

國 銀 金 融 租 賃 股 份 有 限 公 司 *

CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK FINANCIAL LEASING CO., LTD.*

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 1606)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

IN RELATION TO THE PURCHASE AND LEASEBACK OF

THREE AIRCRAFT

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. (the "Company") is pleased to announce that CDB Aviation Lease Finance DAC ("CDBALF"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and certain wholly-owned subsidiaries and nominees of CDBALF have entered into a purchase and leaseback agreement (the "Purchase and Leaseback Agreement") with the Lessee (as defined hereinafter) on 24 July 2020, pursuant to which the Lessee agreed, among other things, to assign to the Lessors (as defined hereinafter) respectively the Lessee's right to purchase and take delivery of each of three (3) Airbus A320 neo aircraft (the "Aircraft") from Airbus (as defined hereinafter) pursuant to the original purchase contract between the Lessee and Airbus. Each Aircraft will be leased back by each Lessor, respectively, to the Lessee under an operating lease agreement upon delivery.

Pursuant to Chapter 14 of The Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"), as the highest applicable percentage ratio (as defined in the Listing Rules) for the transaction contemplated under the Purchase and Leaseback Agreement (the "Transaction") exceeds 5% but is less than 25%, the Transaction constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules. Nevertheless, as the Transaction constitutes a Qualified Aircraft Leasing Activity (as defined in the Listing Rules), the Transaction is exempt from the announcement, circular and/or shareholders' approval requirements set out in Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules, provided that the conditions set out in Rule 14.33C of the Listing Rules are fulfilled.

  • CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK FINANCIAL LEASING CO., LTD. is (a) not an authorized institution within the meaning of the Banking Ordinance; (b) not authorized to carry on banking/deposit-taking business in Hong Kong; and (c) not subject to the supervision of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority.

1

The details of the Transaction are summarized as follows:

Date

24 July 2020

Aircraft under the Transaction

Three (3) Airbus A320 neo aircraft

Parties

"Purchasers" or

CDBALF or certain wholly-owned subsidiaries or nominees of

"Lessors"

CDBALF, which are principally engaged in aircraft leasing. CDBALF

is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. The principal business

of the Company includes providing comprehensive leasing services to

high-quality customers in industries including aviation, infrastructure,

shipping, vehicle and construction machinery.

"Seller" or "Lessee"

"Airbus"

Frontier Airlines, Inc., which is principally engaged in air carrier business.

Airbus S.A.S., which is principally engaged in the business of aircraft manufacturing and selling.

The ultimate beneficial owner of the Lessee is William A. Franke. To the best of the Company's directors' knowledge, information and belief, having made all reasonable enquiries, the Lessee, Airbus and their respective ultimate beneficial owners are third parties independent of the Company and its connected persons under the Listing Rules.

Delivery Term

The Lessors expect to take delivery of the Aircraft under the Purchase and Leaseback Agreement by end of July 2020.

2

The Board hereby confirms that, (i) the Company has fulfilled the qualification criteria for a Qualified Aircraft Lessor as set out in Rule 14.04(10E) of the Listing Rules; (ii) the Transaction is entered into by the Company, through the Purchasers and Lessors, in its ordinary and usual course of business and on normal commercial terms; and (iii) the terms of the Transaction are fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.

By order of the Board

CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK FINANCIAL LEASING CO., LTD.

Wang Xuedong

Chairman

Shenzhen, the PRC

24 July 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. WANG Xuedong, Mr. PENG Zhong and Mr. HUANG Min; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. LI Yingbao and Mr. WANG Bangyi; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. ZHENG Xueding, Mr. XU Jin and Mr. ZHANG Xianchu.

3

Disclaimer

China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2020 11:55:00 UTC
