China Development Bank Financial Leasing : ELECTION OF MEMBERS OF THE SPECIAL COMMITTEES UNDER THE SECOND SESSION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
03/16/2020 | 08:30pm EDT
國 銀 金 融 租 賃 股 份 有 限 公 司 *
CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK FINANCIAL LEASING CO., LTD.*
(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)
(Stock Code: 1606)
ELECTION OF MEMBERS OF THE SPECIAL COMMITTEES UNDER
THE SECOND SESSION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
The board of directors (the "Board") of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Board has considered and approved the proposal on election of members of the special committees under the second session of the Board on 16 March 2020. Currently, there are six special committees under the Board, namely the Strategy Decision Committee, the Risk Management and Internal Control Committee, the Related Party Transaction Control Committee, the Audit Committee, the Remuneration Committee and the Nomination Committee (collectively the "Special Committees"). The Board has resolved that the composition of each of the Special Committees is as follows:
The members of the Strategy Decision Committee are Mr. WANG Xuedong, Mr. PENG Zhong, Mr. LI Yingbao, Mr. ZHENG Xueding and Mr. XU Jin, and the chairman is Mr. WANG Xuedong;
The members of the Risk Management and Internal Control Committee are Mr. WANG Xuedong, Mr. PENG Zhong, Mr. HUANG Min, Mr. LI Yingbao, Mr. WANG Bangyi, Ms. WANG Ying and Mr. ZHENG Xueding, and the chairman is Mr. WANG Xuedong;
The members of the Related Party Transaction Control Committee are Mr. XU Jin, Mr. HUANG Min, Ms. WANG Ying, Mr. ZHENG Xueding and Mr. ZHANG Xianchu, and the chairman is Mr. XU Jin;
The members of the Audit Committee are Mr. ZHENG Xueding, Mr. LI Yingbao, Mr. WANG Bangyi, Mr. XU Jin and Mr. ZHANG Xianchu, and the chairman is Mr. ZHENG Xueding;
The members of the Remuneration Committee are Mr. ZHANG Xianchu, Mr. PENG Zhong, Mr. LI Yingbao, Mr. ZHENG Xueding and Mr. XU Jin, and the chairman is Mr. ZHANG Xianchu;
The members of the Nomination Committee are Mr. XU Jin, Mr. WANG Xuedong, Mr. ZHENG Xueding and Mr. ZHANG Xianchu, and the chairman is Mr. XU Jin.
The terms of office of the Special Committees are the same as that of the second session of the Board. Their duties and authorities, the decision making procedures and the rules of procedures are performed in accordance with the terms of reference of each of the Special Committees.
By order of the Board
CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK FINANCIAL LEASING CO., LTD.
Wang Xuedong
Chairman
Shenzhen, the PRC
16 March 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. WANG Xuedong, Mr. PENG Zhong and Mr. HUANG Min; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. LI Yingbao, Mr. WANG Bangyi and Ms. WANG Ying; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. ZHENG Xueding, Mr. XU Jin and Mr. ZHANG Xianchu.
