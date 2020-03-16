Log in
CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK FINANCIAL LEASING CO., LTD.    1606   CNE1000027C9

CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK FINANCIAL LEASING

(1606)
China Development Bank Financial Leasing : ELECTION OF MEMBERS OF THE SPECIAL COMMITTEES UNDER THE SECOND SESSION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

03/16/2020 | 08:30pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

國 銀 金 融 租 賃 股 份 有 限 公 司 *

CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK FINANCIAL LEASING CO., LTD.*

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 1606)

ELECTION OF MEMBERS OF THE SPECIAL COMMITTEES UNDER

THE SECOND SESSION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Board has considered and approved the proposal on election of members of the special committees under the second session of the Board on 16 March 2020. Currently, there are six special committees under the Board, namely the Strategy Decision Committee, the Risk Management and Internal Control Committee, the Related Party Transaction Control Committee, the Audit Committee, the Remuneration Committee and the Nomination Committee (collectively the "Special Committees"). The Board has resolved that the composition of each of the Special Committees is as follows:

  1. The members of the Strategy Decision Committee are Mr. WANG Xuedong, Mr. PENG Zhong, Mr. LI Yingbao, Mr. ZHENG Xueding and Mr. XU Jin, and the chairman is Mr. WANG Xuedong;
  2. The members of the Risk Management and Internal Control Committee are Mr. WANG Xuedong, Mr. PENG Zhong, Mr. HUANG Min, Mr. LI Yingbao, Mr. WANG Bangyi, Ms. WANG Ying and Mr. ZHENG Xueding, and the chairman is Mr. WANG Xuedong;
  3. The members of the Related Party Transaction Control Committee are Mr. XU Jin, Mr. HUANG Min, Ms. WANG Ying, Mr. ZHENG Xueding and Mr. ZHANG Xianchu, and the chairman is Mr. XU Jin;
  4. The members of the Audit Committee are Mr. ZHENG Xueding, Mr. LI Yingbao, Mr. WANG Bangyi, Mr. XU Jin and Mr. ZHANG Xianchu, and the chairman is Mr. ZHENG Xueding;
  • CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK FINANCIAL LEASING CO., LTD. is (a) not an authorized institution within the meaning of the Banking Ordinance; (b) not authorized to carry on banking/deposit-taking business in Hong Kong; and (c) not subject to the supervision of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority.

1

  1. The members of the Remuneration Committee are Mr. ZHANG Xianchu, Mr. PENG Zhong, Mr. LI Yingbao, Mr. ZHENG Xueding and Mr. XU Jin, and the chairman is Mr. ZHANG Xianchu;
  2. The members of the Nomination Committee are Mr. XU Jin, Mr. WANG Xuedong, Mr. ZHENG Xueding and Mr. ZHANG Xianchu, and the chairman is Mr. XU Jin.

The terms of office of the Special Committees are the same as that of the second session of the Board. Their duties and authorities, the decision making procedures and the rules of procedures are performed in accordance with the terms of reference of each of the Special Committees.

By order of the Board

CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK FINANCIAL LEASING CO., LTD.

Wang Xuedong

Chairman

Shenzhen, the PRC

16 March 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. WANG Xuedong, Mr. PENG Zhong and Mr. HUANG Min; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. LI Yingbao, Mr. WANG Bangyi and Ms. WANG Ying; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. ZHENG Xueding, Mr. XU Jin and Mr. ZHANG Xianchu.

2

China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2020 00:29:00 UTC
