China Development Bank Financial Leasing : ELECTION OF MEMBERS OF THE SPECIAL COMMITTEES UNDER THE SECOND SESSION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

國 銀 金 融 租 賃 股 份 有 限 公 司 *

CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK FINANCIAL LEASING CO., LTD.*

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 1606)

ELECTION OF MEMBERS OF THE SPECIAL COMMITTEES UNDER

THE SECOND SESSION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Board has considered and approved the proposal on election of members of the special committees under the second session of the Board on 16 March 2020. Currently, there are six special committees under the Board, namely the Strategy Decision Committee, the Risk Management and Internal Control Committee, the Related Party Transaction Control Committee, the Audit Committee, the Remuneration Committee and the Nomination Committee (collectively the "Special Committees"). The Board has resolved that the composition of each of the Special Committees is as follows:

The members of the Strategy Decision Committee are Mr. WANG Xuedong, Mr. PENG Zhong, Mr. LI Yingbao, Mr. ZHENG Xueding and Mr. XU Jin, and the chairman is Mr. WANG Xuedong; The members of the Risk Management and Internal Control Committee are Mr. WANG Xuedong, Mr. PENG Zhong, Mr. HUANG Min, Mr. LI Yingbao, Mr. WANG Bangyi, Ms. WANG Ying and Mr. ZHENG Xueding, and the chairman is Mr. WANG Xuedong; The members of the Related Party Transaction Control Committee are Mr. XU Jin, Mr. HUANG Min, Ms. WANG Ying, Mr. ZHENG Xueding and Mr. ZHANG Xianchu, and the chairman is Mr. XU Jin; The members of the Audit Committee are Mr. ZHENG Xueding, Mr. LI Yingbao, Mr. WANG Bangyi, Mr. XU Jin and Mr. ZHANG Xianchu, and the chairman is Mr. ZHENG Xueding;