CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK INTRNTNL INVSTMNT

(1062)
China Development Bank Intrntnl Invstmnt : NET ASSET VALUE

09/09/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the content of this announcement.

CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT LIMITED

國 開 國 際 投 資 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1062)

NET ASSET VALUE

As at 31 August 2019, the unaudited consolidated net asset value per share of the Company was approximately:

HK$0.5520

Such net asset value per share is based on 2,902,215,360 shares of the Company in issue and in arriving at the consolidated net asset value, the Company's interest in associates is stated at cost less provision for permanent diminution in value where appropriate.

By Order of the Board

China Development Bank International Investment Limited

BAI Zhe

Chairman

Hong Kong, 9 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board is comprised of Mr BAI Zhe as Executive Director; and Mr WANG Xiangfei, Mr SIN Yui Man and Mr FAN Ren Da, Anthony as Independent Non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

China Development Bank International Investment Limited published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 09:46:06 UTC
