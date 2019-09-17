China Display Optoelectrncs Tech Hld : POLL RESULTS OF THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 17 SEPTEMBER 2019
0
09/17/2019 | 07:07am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
China Display Optoelectronics Technology Holdings Limited
華顯光電技術控股有限公司
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 334)
POLL RESULTS OF THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING
HELD ON 17 SEPTEMBER 2019
The Board is pleased to announce that the Ordinary Resolution proposed at the SGM for approving the Master Processing (2019 Renewal) Agreement, the transactions contemplated thereunder and the respective proposed annual caps were duly passed at the SGM held on 17 September 2019.
Reference is made to (i) the notice of special general meeting (the "Notice") and (ii) the circular of the Company (the "Circular"), both dated 28 August 2019 in relation to the Master Processing (2019 Renewal) Agreement, the transactions contemplated thereunder and the respective proposed annual caps. Unless otherwise defined, terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.
The chairman of the SGM demanded that voting be made by poll on the resolution proposed at the SGM. The Hong Kong branch share registrar of the Company, Tricor Investor Services Limited, was appointed as the scrutineer of the vote-taking at the SGM.
1
The poll result in respect of the ordinary resolution (the "Ordinary Resolution") was as follows:
ORDINARY RESOLUTION
Number of votes (%)
FOR
AGAINST
1. to approve, confirm and ratify the Master Processing
46,855,913
19,432,978
(2019 Renewal) Agreement (as defined in the
(70.68%)
(29.32%)
Circular), the relevant terms and the transactions
contemplated thereunder together with the relevant
proposed annual caps as set out in ordinary
resolution No. 1 of the Notice.
Please refer to the Notice for the full text of the resolution proposed at the SGM. As at the date of the SGM, there were a total of 2,114,117,429 Shares in issue, which was the total number of Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend the SGM.
In view of the interests of TCL Corporation in the Master Processing (2019 Renewal) Agreement as stated in the Circular, High Value Ventures Limited, an indirect subsidiary of TCL Corporation and a TCL Associate, which held 1,357,439,806 Shares, representing approximately 64.21% of the total number of Shares in issue of the Company as at the date of the SGM, was required to abstain and had abstained from voting on the Ordinary Resolution. Accordingly, the total number of Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote for or against the Ordinary Resolution at the SGM was 756,677,623 Shares, representing approximately 35.79% of the total number of Shares in issue as at the date of the SGM.
To the best knowledge and belief of the Company after making all reasonable enquiries, no Shareholder, other than those disclosed above, was required to abstain from voting on the Ordinary Resolution. None of the Shareholders has stated an intention in the Circular to vote against the Ordinary Resolution at the SGM.
2
As more than 50% of the valid votes were cast in favour of the above Ordinary Resolution, the above Ordinary Resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution of the Company.
On behalf of the Board
LIAO Qian
Chairman
Hong Kong, 17 September 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Liao Qian as Chairman and non-executive Director, Mr. Ouyang Hongping, Mr. Wen Xianzhen and Mr. Zhao Jun as executive Directors; and Ms. Hsu Wai Man Helen, Mr. Xu Yan and Mr. Li Yang as independent non-executive Directors.
China Display Optoelectronics Technology Holdings Ltd. published this content on 17 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2019 11:06:02 UTC