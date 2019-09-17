China Display Optoelectrncs Tech Hld : POLL RESULTS OF THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 17 SEPTEMBER 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Display Optoelectronics Technology Holdings Limited

華顯光電技術控股有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 334)

POLL RESULTS OF THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 17 SEPTEMBER 2019

The Board is pleased to announce that the Ordinary Resolution proposed at the SGM for approving the Master Processing (2019 Renewal) Agreement, the transactions contemplated thereunder and the respective proposed annual caps were duly passed at the SGM held on 17 September 2019.

Reference is made to (i) the notice of special general meeting (the "Notice") and (ii) the circular of the Company (the "Circular"), both dated 28 August 2019 in relation to the Master Processing (2019 Renewal) Agreement, the transactions contemplated thereunder and the respective proposed annual caps. Unless otherwise defined, terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

The chairman of the SGM demanded that voting be made by poll on the resolution proposed at the SGM. The Hong Kong branch share registrar of the Company, Tricor Investor Services Limited, was appointed as the scrutineer of the vote-taking at the SGM.