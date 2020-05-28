Log in
China Distance Education : CDEL to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

05/28/2020 | 05:18am EDT

BEIJING, May 28, 2020 -- China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE: DL) ('CDEL', or the 'Company'), a leading provider of online education and value-added services for professionals and corporate clients in China, today announced that the Company's Co-CFO Mark Marostica will participate in the following virtual investor conferences:

Institutional Capital Associates' (ICA) Asia Pacific Opportunities Summit, June 5, 2020

J.P. Morgan's China Investor Conference, June 22-24, 2020

Sidoti & Company's Microcap Virtual Conference, June 30, 2020

These events will be live, interactive online group presentations where investors are invited to ask management questions in real-time. For additional information, please contact your respective institutional sales representative at each sponsoring firm.

About China Distance Education Holdings Limited

China Distance Education Holdings Limited is a leading provider of online education and value-added services for professionals and corporate clients in China. The courses offered by the Company through its websites are designed to help professionals seeking to obtain and maintain professional licenses and to enhance their job skills through our professional development courses in China in the areas of accounting, healthcare, engineering & construction, legal and other industries. The Company also offers online test preparation courses for self-taught learners pursuing higher education diplomas or degrees, and practical accounting training courses for college students and working professionals. In addition, the Company provides business services to corporate clients, including but not limited to tax advisory and accounting outsourcing services. For further information, please visit http://ir.cdeledu.com.

Contacts:

In China:

China Distance Education Holdings Limited

Jiao Jiao

Tel: +86-10-8231-9999 ext. 1826

Email: IR@cdeledu.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Xi Zhang

Tel: +86-10-6508-0677

E-mail: dl@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1 212-481-2050

Email: dl@tpg-ir.com

Disclaimer

CDEL - China Distance Education Holdings Ltd. published this content on 28 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2020 09:17:01 UTC
