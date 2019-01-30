Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  China Distance Education Hldgs Ltd (ADR)    DL

CHINA DISTANCE EDUCATION HLDGS LTD (ADR) (DL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China Distance Education Hldgs : Holdings Limited to Report First Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results on Wednesday, March 6, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/30/2019 | 05:06am EST

BEIJING, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE: DL) ("CDEL", or the "Company"), a leading provider of online education and value-added services for professionals and corporate clients in China, today announced that it plans to release unaudited financial results for the first quarter fiscal year 2019 ended December 31, 2018, after market close on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. The earnings release will be available on the investor relations page of the Company's website at http://ir.cdeledu.com.

Management will hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time the following morning on Thursday, March 7, 2019 (9:00 p.m. Beijing Time on March 7, 2019) to discuss financial results and answer questions from investors and analysts. Listeners may access the call by dialing:

US Toll Free:

+1-866-5194-004

International:

+65-6713-5090

Mainland China:

400-620-8038

Hong Kong:

+852-3018-6771

United Kingdom:

+44-203-6214-779

Passcode:

CDEL or DL

A telephone replay will be available two hours after the call until March 14, 2019 by dialing:

US Toll Free:

+1-855-4525-696

International:

+61-2-8199-0299

Mainland China:

400-632-2162

Hong Kong:

800-963-117

United Kingdom:

0808-234-0072

Replay Passcode:

1583949

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at http://ir.cdeledu.com.

About China Distance Education Holdings Limited

China Distance Education Holdings Limited is a leading provider of online education and value-added services for professionals and corporate clients in China. The courses offered by the Company through its websites are designed to help professionals seeking to obtain and maintain professional licenses and to enhance their job skills through our professional development courses in China in the areas of accounting, healthcare, engineering & construction, legal, and other industries. The Company also offers professional education courses for participants in the national judicial examination, online test preparation courses for self-taught learners pursuing higher education diplomas or degrees, test preparation courses for university students intending to take the nationwide graduate school entrance exam, practical accounting training courses for college students and working professionals, as well as online language courses and third-party developed online courses. In addition, the Company provides business services to corporate clients, including but not limited to tax advisory and accounting outsourcing services. For further information, please visit http://ir.cdeledu.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

China Distance Education Holdings Limited

Investor Relations Department

Tel: +86-10-8231-9999 ext. 1835

Email: IR@cdeledu.com

The Piacente Group | Investor Relations

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1 212-481-2050

Email: dl@tpg-ir.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-distance-education-holdings-limited-to-report-first-quarter-fiscal-year-2019-financial-results-on-wednesday-march-6-2019-300786538.html

SOURCE China Distance Education Holdings Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA DISTANCE EDUCATION H
05:06aCHINA DISTANCE EDUCATION HLDGS : Holdings Limited to Report First Quarter Fiscal..
PR
05:01aCHINA DISTANCE EDUCATION HLDGS : Holdings Limited Files Annual Report on Form 20..
PR
2018CHINA DISTANCE EDUCATION HLDGS : CDEL to Participate in Upcoming Investor Confer..
PU
2018CHINA DISTANCE EDUCATION HLDGS : Holdings to Participate in Upcoming Investor Co..
PR
2018CHINA DISTANCE : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2018CHINA DISTANCE EDUCATION HOLDINGS LI : dbVIC - Deutsche Bank ADR Virtual Investo..
AQ
2018CHINA DISTANCE EDUCATION HLDGS LTD ( : annual earnings release
2018CHINA DISTANCE EDUCATION HLDGS : CDEL to present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank AD..
PU
2018CHINA DISTANCE EDUCATION HLDGS : Holdings Limited to present at the dbVIC - Deut..
AQ
2018CHINA DISTANCE EDUCATION HLDGS : CDEL to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2..
PU
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.