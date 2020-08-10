China Distance Education : to Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Log in
08/10/2020 | 05:01am EDT

BEIJING, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE: DL) ("CDEL", or the "Company"), a leading provider of online education and value-added services for professionals and corporate clients in China, today announced that it plans to release unaudited financial results for the third quarter fiscal year 2020 ended June 30, 2020, after market close on Wedenesday, August 26, 2020. The earnings release will be available on the investor relations page of the Company's website at http://ir.cdeledu.com.

Management will hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time the following morning on Thursday, August 27, 2020 (8:00 p.m. Beijing Time on August 27, 2020) to discuss financial results and answer questions from investors and analysts. Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event Title:

China Distance Education Holdings Limited Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call

Conference ID:

9952634

Registration Link:

http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/9952634 

All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process at least 20 minutes in advance of the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a participant dial-in number, Direct Event passcode, and a unique registrant ID, which will be used to join the conference call.

A telephone replay will be available two hours after the call until September 3, 2020 by dialing:

US Toll Free:

+1-855-4525-696

International:

+61-2-8199-0299

Mainland China:

400-632-2162

Hong Kong, China:

800-963-117

United Kingdom:

0808-234-0072

Replay Passcode:

9952634

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at http://ir.cdeledu.com.

About China Distance Education Holdings Limited

China Distance Education Holdings Limited is a leading provider of online education and value-added services for professionals and corporate clients in China. The courses offered by the Company through its websites are designed to help professionals seeking to obtain and maintain professional licenses and to enhance their job skills through our professional development courses in China in the areas of accounting, healthcare, engineering & construction, legal and other industries. The Company also offers online test preparation courses for self-taught learners pursuing higher education diplomas or degrees, and practical accounting training courses for college students and working professionals. In addition, the Company provides business services to corporate clients, including but not limited to tax advisory and accounting outsourcing services. For further information, please visit http://ir.cdeledu.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

China Distance Education Holdings Limited
Jiao Jiao
Tel:  +86-10-8231-9999 ext. 1826
Email: IR@cdeledu.com

The Piacente Group, Inc. 
Xi Zhang 
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
E-mail: dl@tpg-ir.com

In the United States: 

The Piacente Group, Inc.    
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1 212-481-2050
Email: dl@tpg-ir.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-distance-education-holdings-limited-to-report-third-quarter-fiscal-year-2020-financial-results-on-wednesday-august-26-2020-301108948.html

SOURCE China Distance Education Holdings Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2020
