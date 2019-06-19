Log in
CHINA DONGXIANG (GROUP) CO LTD    3818

CHINA DONGXIANG (GROUP) CO LTD

(3818)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 06/18
0.98 HKD   0.00%
12:19aCHINA DONGXIANG : 2018/19 annual results announcement
PU
06/14CHINA DONGXIANG (GROUP) CO LTD : annual earnings release
05/27CHINA DONGXIANG : Notification of board meeting
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China Dongxiang : 2018/19 ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

0
06/19/2019 | 12:19am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liabilities whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Dongxiang (Group) Co., Ltd.

中 國 動 向（ 集 團 ）有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 3818)

2018/19 ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of China Dongxiang (Group) Co., Ltd. (the "Company") is pleased to announce the audited results of the Company and its subsidiaries (together referred to as the "Group") for the fifteen months ended 31 March 2019. This announcement, containing the full text of the 2018/19 Annual Report of the Company, complies with the relevant requirements of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in relation to information to accompany preliminary announcements of annual results. The printed version of the Company's 2018/19 Annual Report will be delivered to the shareholders of the Company and will be available for viewing on the websites of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited at www.hkexnews.hk and of the Company at www.dxsport.com on or around 4 July 2019.

- 1 -

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) Stock Code: 3818

ANNUALREPORT/2019 2018

CONTENTS

Vision & Mission

Corporate Information

Five-Year Financial Highlights

Chairman's Statement

Brand Portfolio

Management Discussion and Analysis

Investor Relations Report

Environmental, Social and Governance Report

Directors and Senior Management

Corporate Governance Report

Report of the Directors

Independent Auditor's Report

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Consolidated Balance Sheet

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

2

6

8

12

14

16

35

36

52

55

69

78

84

86

88

90

91

China Dongxiang (Group) Co., Ltd.

VISION & MISSION

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

China Dongxiang (Group) Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2019 04:18:01 UTC
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 1 920 M
EBIT 2019 810 M
Net income 2019 616 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 9,75%
P/E ratio 2019 8,34
P/E ratio 2020 7,82
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,67x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,44x
Capitalization 5 134 M
Chart CHINA DONGXIANG (GROUP) CO LTD
Duration : Period :
China Dongxiang (Group) Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA DONGXIANG (GROUP) CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,28  CNY
Spread / Average Target 46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zhi Yong Zhang CEO, Co-President & Executive Director
Chen Chen Co-President & Executive Director
Yi Hong Chen Chairman
Yu Gao Independent Non-Executive Director
Guo Gang Chen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA DONGXIANG (GROUP) CO LTD-18.33%721
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE38.77%193 531
VF CORPORATION22.20%32 947
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.50.76%21 347
UNDER ARMOUR51.05%9 979
MONCLER22.36%9 616
