China Dongxiang : 2018/19 ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

China Dongxiang (Group) Co., Ltd.

中 國 動 向（ 集 團 ）有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 3818)

2018/19 ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of China Dongxiang (Group) Co., Ltd. (the "Company") is pleased to announce the audited results of the Company and its subsidiaries (together referred to as the "Group") for the fifteen months ended 31 March 2019. This announcement, containing the full text of the 2018/19 Annual Report of the Company, complies with the relevant requirements of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in relation to information to accompany preliminary announcements of annual results. The printed version of the Company's 2018/19 Annual Report will be delivered to the shareholders of the Company and will be available for viewing on the websites of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited at www.hkexnews.hk and of the Company at www.dxsport.com on or around 4 July 2019.