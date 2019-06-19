China Dongxiang : 2018/19 ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liabilities whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
China Dongxiang (Group) Co., Ltd.
中 國 動 向（ 集 團 ）有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 3818)
2018/19 ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT
The Board of Directors (the "Board") of China Dongxiang (Group) Co., Ltd. (the "Company") is pleased to announce the audited results of the Company and its subsidiaries (together referred to as the "Group") for the fifteen months ended 31 March 2019. This announcement, containing the full text of the 2018/19 Annual Report of the Company, complies with the relevant requirements of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in relation to information to accompany preliminary announcements of annual results. The printed version of the Company's 2018/19 Annual Report will be delivered to the shareholders of the Company and will be available for viewing on the websites of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited at www.hkexnews.hk and of the Company at www.dxsport.com on or around 4 July 2019.
Vision & Mission
Corporate Information
Five-Year Financial Highlights
Chairman's Statement
Brand Portfolio
Management Discussion and Analysis
Investor Relations Report
Environmental, Social and Governance Report
Directors and Senior Management
Corporate Governance Report
Report of the Directors
Independent Auditor's Report
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Consolidated Balance Sheet
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
China Dongxiang (Group) Co., Ltd.
VISION & MISSION
2
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
