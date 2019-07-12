Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  China Dongxiang (Group) Co Ltd    3818   KYG2112Y1098

CHINA DONGXIANG (GROUP) CO LTD

(3818)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 07/11
1 HKD   +1.01%
05:50aCHINA DONGXIANG : Announces Operational Results for 2Q2019
PU
04:55aCHINA DONGXIANG : Operational data for the second quarter of 2019
PU
06/27CHINA DONGXIANG : Proposed adoption of new share option scheme
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China Dongxiang : Announces Operational Results for 2Q2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/12/2019 | 05:50am EDT

(12 July 2019 - Hong Kong) The leading international sportswear brand enterprise in the PRC, China Dongxiang (Group) Co., Ltd. ('China Dongxiang' or 'the Company', together with its subsidiaries, 'the Group', HKEx stock code: 3818) announces operational results for the second quarter of 2019 (2Q2019).

In 2Q2019, the retail performance of Kappa stores (excluding Kappa Kids business and Japan business) for the overall platform registered a middle single digit growth year-on-year (yoy), of which the off-line business recorded a low single-digit growth with e-commerce business recorded a growth of 30% to 35%. The same-store-sales for the overall platform registered a low single-digit decrease yoy, of which the off-line business recorded a high single-digit decrease while the e-commerce business registered a growth of 30% to 35%. As of 2Q2019, the number of retail stores of the Group's Kappa brand was 1,228 (excluding Kappa Kids business and Japan business), representing a net increase of 48 as compared with that as at the end of 2018.

In 2Q2019, the Group officially launched forward and reverse logistics and distribution solutions upon the completion of the construction of two nationwide logistics and distribution centres, sufficiently securing prompt movement of products through omni-channel distribution. Meanwhile, the Group has been strengthening its management and control over omni-channel distribution of products by actively developing and preparing cloud warehouse system in order to speed up the movement of omni-channel distribution of products. Thanks to the effective marketing strategies, the Group has maintained the growth in its online business. In spite of the underperformed offline sales for short-sleeve products in this quarter, sales performance of Kappa's vulcanised shoes remained strong, offsetting the negative impact from seasonal fluctuation of apparel products.

Mr. Zhang Zhiyong, CEO, President and Executive Director of China Dongxiang, said, 'The Group's Kappa brand business is in a period of transformation. The Group has continued its reforms by adopting a series of effective measures focusing on customers, channels, brands and products and made good progress with interim achievements in line with our expectation. In addition, the Group has been eagerly attracting talents and resources of design so as to improve and optimise its product mix. The Group will be more focused on product reform based on the brand's target customers, injecting key driving force for the brand's growth.'

About China Dongxiang (Group) Co., Ltd. (Stock code: 3818)
China Dongxiang (Group) Co., Ltd. is a leading international sportswear brand enterprise in China which has been listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since 10 October 2007. The Group is primarily engaged in the design, development, marketing and wholesale of branded sportswear in China. Currently, China Dongxiang owns all rights to the internationally renowned Kappa brand in China, Macau and Japan. On 1 May 2008, China Dongxiang completed the acquisition of PHENIX, a Japanese sportswear enterprise. PHENIX is the most popular ski brand in Japan with the largest market share, as well as a well-known brand in the international market.

Issued by Cornerstones Communications Ltd. on behalf of China Dongxiang (Group) Co., Ltd.. For further information, please contact:

China Dongxiang (Group) Co., Ltd.
Investor Relations Department
Christina Low
Tel: (86) 10-6783 6585
Email: ir@dxsport.com.cn

Disclaimer

China Dongxiang (Group) Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2019 09:49:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA DONGXIANG (GROUP) CO
05:50aCHINA DONGXIANG : Announces Operational Results for 2Q2019
PU
04:55aCHINA DONGXIANG : Operational data for the second quarter of 2019
PU
06/27CHINA DONGXIANG : Weaving Women into the Fabric of China's Success
AQ
06/27CHINA DONGXIANG : Proposed adoption of new share option scheme
PU
06/19CHINA DONGXIANG : 2018/19 annual results announcement
PU
06/14CHINA DONGXIANG (GROUP) CO LTD : annual earnings release
05/27CHINA DONGXIANG : Notification of board meeting
PU
04/12CHINA DONGXIANG : Operational data for the first quarter of 2019
PU
01/17CHINA DONGXIANG : Operational data for the fourth quarter of 2018
PU
01/17CHINA DONGXIANG : Achieves Growth in Retail Performance and Same-Store-Sales for..
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 1 920 M
EBIT 2019 810 M
Net income 2019 616 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 9,45%
P/E ratio 2019 8,40x
P/E ratio 2020 7,87x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,69x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,46x
Capitalization 5 168 M
Chart CHINA DONGXIANG (GROUP) CO LTD
Duration : Period :
China Dongxiang (Group) Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA DONGXIANG (GROUP) CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,29  CNY
Last Close Price 0,88  CNY
Spread / Highest target 49,8%
Spread / Average Target 47,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 44,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zhi Yong Zhang CEO, Co-President & Executive Director
Chen Chen Co-President & Executive Director
Yi Hong Chen Chairman
Yu Gao Independent Non-Executive Director
Guo Gang Chen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA DONGXIANG (GROUP) CO LTD-16.67%753
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE48.37%217 107
VF CORPORATION23.17%34 898
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.50.54%23 850
UNDER ARMOUR50.31%11 216
MONCLER31.52%10 769
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About