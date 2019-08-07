Log in
China Dongxiang : Appoints Huang Zitao as Kappa's Brand Ambassador, Launches "I Make My Own Trend" Branding Campaign

08/07/2019 | 02:00am EDT

(7 August 2019 - Hong Kong) The leading international sportswear brand enterprise in the PRC, China Dongxiang (Group) Co., Ltd. ('China Dongxiang' or 'the Company', together with its subsidiaries, 'the Group', HKEx stock code: 3818) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Huang Zitao, a well-known celebrity and fashion icon in China, as its brand ambassador for Kappa, an internationally renowned fashion sportswear brand. Kappa will collaborate with Huang Zitao to launch a branding campaign 'I make my own trend', calling for more like-minded trendsetters to create and witness unlimited possibilities of the future together.

First established in 1916, Kappa was born with a strong fashion DNA. After years of continuous innovation, Kappa has become one of the most renowned fashion sportswear brands in the world. In recent years, Kappa has devoted to developing creative ideas from classics. Combined with current disruptive design trends, Kappa has launched a series of hottest product lines, such as BANDA, KOMBAT, WMNS, reshaping the definition of fashion. Inheriting from its historic brand character, Kappa kept breaking its boundary and crossing-over with different industry players and brands to create numerous irreplaceable retro classic products, exploding in popularity and bringing new innovation to the retro sports trend.

The partnership between Kappa and Huang Zitao perfectly showcases Kappa's brand characteristics of 'Self, Color, Sports'. As a popular C-POP singer and songwriter, Huang Zitao conveys the message of 'Love and Dream' to the audience through his music and advocates positive energy among them. As an actor, he presents different roles with his truth heart. As a fashion icon with unique sense on sports and fashion trends, his courage and uncompromising spirit has injected a new vitality into Kappa, showing the strong character of the brand, calling on young people to hold on to their dreams and express themselves.

Mr. Zhang Zhiyong, CEO, President and Executive Director of China Dongxiang, said, 'We are very pleased to have Huang Zitao become Kappa's brand ambassador. We believe that the image of Huang Zitao, as a fashion trendsetter who always pursues breakthroughs, is in line with Kappa's brand value. We look forward to the new insights and surprises to be brought by this collaboration, demonstrating our brand's character of 'Self, Color, Sports' and together creating greater brand value for Kappa.'

About China Dongxiang (Group) Co., Ltd. (Stock code: 3818)
China Dongxiang (Group) Co., Ltd. is a leading international sportswear brand enterprise in China which has been listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since 10 October 2007. The Group is primarily engaged in the design, development, marketing and wholesale of branded sportswear in China. Currently, China Dongxiang owns all rights to the internationally renowned Kappa brand in China, Macau and Japan. On 1 May 2008, China Dongxiang completed the acquisition of PHENIX, a Japanese sportswear enterprise. PHENIX is the most popular ski brand in Japan with the largest market share, as well as a well-known brand in the international market.

Issued by Cornerstones Communications Ltd. on behalf of China Dongxiang (Group) Co., Ltd.. For further information, please contact:

China Dongxiang (Group) Co., Ltd.
Investor Relations Department
Christina Low
Tel: (86) 10-6783 6585
Email: ir@dxsport.com.cn
Cornerstones Communications Ltd.
Orianna Ou / Maggie Ng / Sharis Siu
Tel: (852) 2903 9211 / 2903 9282 / 2903 9292
Email: dxsport@cornerstonescom.com

Disclaimer

China Dongxiang (Group) Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2019 05:59:12 UTC
