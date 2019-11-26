China Dongxiang : INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019
0
11/26/2019 | 11:03pm EST
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liabilities whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
China Dongxiang (Group) Co., Ltd.
中 國 動 向（ 集 團 ）有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 3818)
INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019
The Board of Directors (the "Board") of China Dongxiang (Group) Co., Ltd. (the "Company") is pleased to announce the unaudited results of the Company and its subsidiaries (together referred to as the "Group") for the six months ended 30 September 2019. The results highlights are as below:
Results Highlights
As at 30 September
2019
2018
Unaudited
Unaudited
Change
(RMB million)
(RMB million)
Revenue
899
787
14.2%
Gross profit (before reversal
561
of impairment of inventories)
453
23.8%
Gross profit margin (before reversal
62.4%
of impairment of inventories)
57.6%
4.8% pts
Operating profit
247
229
7.9%
Operating profit excluding gains of
89
investment segment
37
140.5%
Net profit attributable to owners of
188
the Company
138
36.2%
(RMB cents)
(RMB cents)
Basic/Diluted earnings per share
3.21
2.36
36.0%
Interim dividend and interim special
1.61
dividend per share
N/A
N/A
- 1 -
This announcement, containing the full text of the interim report of the Company for the six months ended 30 September 2019, complies with the relevant requirements of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in relation to information to accompany preliminary announcements of interim results.
The printed version of the Company's 2019/20 Interim Report will be delivered to the relevant shareholders of the Company and will be available for viewing on the websites of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited at www.hkexnews.hk and of the Company at www.dxsport.com on or around 5 December 2019.
- 2 -
CONTENTS
Corporate Information
Information for Investors
Results Highlights
Chairman's Statement
Management Discussion and Analysis
Other Information
Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Information
2
4
5
6
8
26
32
39
China Dongxiang (Group) Co.,Ltd.
CORPORATE INFORMATION
Executive Directors
Mr. Chen Yihong (Chairman)
Mr. Zhang Zhiyong (Chief Executive Officer)
Ms. Chen Chen
Independent Non-Executive Directors
Dr. Chen Guogang
Mr. Gao Yu
Mr. Liu Xiaosong
Auditor
PricewaterhouseCoopers
Certified Public Accountants
Legal Advisers
Norton Rose Fulbright Hong Kong
Conyers Dill & Pearman (Cayman) Limited
East & Concord Partners (Beijing)
Authorised Representatives
Mr. Gao Yu
Ms. Wai Pui Man
Company Secretary
Ms. Wai Pui Man
Principal Share Registrar and Transfer Office
SMP Partners (Cayman) Limited
Royal Bank House - 3rd Floor,
24 Shedden Road,
P.O. Box 1586,
Grand Cayman,
KY1-1110, Cayman Islands
Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar
Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited
and Transfer Office
Shops 1712-1716,
17/F Hopewell Centre,
183 Queen's Road East,
Wanchai,
Hong Kong
Registered Office
Cricket Square, Hutchins Drive,
P.O. Box 2681
Grand Cayman KY1-1111,
Cayman Islands
Principal Place of Business in Hong Kong
Office Unit 9, 13/F,
Tower Two, Lippo Centre,
No. 89 Queensway,
Hong Kong
Head Office in People's Republic of China
Building 21, No. 2 Jingyuanbei Street,
Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area,
Beijing 100176, People's Republic of China
Principal Bankers
Morgan Stanley Asia International Limited
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
Website
www.dxsport.com
2
China Dongxiang (Group) Co.,Ltd.
INFORMATION FORINVESTORS
OTHER IMPORTANT INFORMATION
Share information
Listing: Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, 10 October 2007
Stock code: 03818
Number of ordinary shares issued as at
30 September 2019: 5,886,121,025 shares
Important dates
Announcement of 2019/20 interim results:
27 November 2019
Book closure date: 11 December 2019 to 13 December 2019 (both days inclusive)
2019/20 interim dividend and interim special dividend
Interim dividend: RMB0.96 cents per share
Interim special dividend: RMB0.65 cents per share
Payment date: on or around 20 December 2019
Investor Relations Department
Building 21, No. 2 Jingyuanbei Street,
Beijing Economic-Technology Development Area, Beijing 100176, People's Republic of China Telephone: (8610) 6783 6585
Facsimile: (8610) 6785 6606
Email: ir@dxsport.com.cn
Websitewww.dxsport.com
4
Interim Report 2019/20
RESULTS HIGHLIGHTS
RESULTS HIGHLIGHTS
REVENUE OF THE GROUP
GREW BY
14.2%
YEARONYEAR
China segment:
Japan segment:
Investment segment:
Enhancing cooperation and
Business stable growth
Diversification of customer base
being diligent
RESULTS HIGHLIGHTS
For the six months ended 30 September
2019
2018
Change
(RMB million)
(RMB million)
Revenue
Gross profit (before reversal of impairment of inventories)
Gross profit margin (before reversal of impairment of inventories)
Operating profit
Operating profit excluding gains of investment segment
Net profit attributable to owners of the Company
Basic/Diluted earnings per share
Interim dividend and interim special dividend per share
899
787
14.2%
561
453
23.8%
62.4%
57.6%
4.8% Pts
247
229
7.9%
89
37
140.5%
188
138
36.2%
(RMB cents)
(RMB cents)
3.21
2.36
36.0%
1.61
N/A
N/A
The Board of Directors has proposed to distribute 30% and 20% of the net profit attributable to equity holders for the six months ended 30 September 2019 as interim dividend and interim special dividend, respectively, representing a dividend payout ratio of 50% for the full period.
5
China Dongxiang (Group) Co.,Ltd.
CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT
Dear Shareholders,
I am pleased to present on behalf of the Board our results for the six months ended 30 September 2019 (the "Reporting Period"):
During the Reporting Period, international trade and investment activities turned weaker, as global trade was subject to enormous pressure under international trade tensions and aggravating economic uncertainties. Against the backdrop of global economic slowdown and the decline in bulk commodity prices, emerging markets and developing economies also experienced a slowdown in growth. China's economic development faced further uncertainties in the external environment, while the reciprocal tariff hikes imposed by China and the United States on each other was starting to take their toll. With the further shrinking of export demands, domestic economic growth was subject to increasing downside pressure. Nevertheless, in spite of intricate situations both at home and abroad, China was able to sustain generally stable development with moderate growth, and the national economy is expected to maintain sound and stable development. During the first three quarters of 2019, China's consumer trend index remained strong. Meanwhile, the national sporting industry was growing in size to hold out massive market potential.
The Group registered revenue of RMB899 million for the Reporting Period, representing year-on-year growth of 14.2%, while profit attributable to equity holders increased 36.2% to RMB188 million. Basic earnings per share increased by 36.0% to RMB3.21 cents. To reward shareholders for their unfailing support, the Board of Directors has proposed to distribute 30% and 20% of the net profit attributable to equity holders for the six months ended 30 September 2019 as interim dividend and interim special dividend, respectively, representing in aggregate a dividend payout ratio of 50%.
CHINA SEGMENT: REFORM MANAGEMENT AND BUSINESS STABLE GROWTH
In connection with our "Brand + Product" initiative, brand marketing has always been an important priority for Kappa. As we celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Omini logo of Kappa this year, the KAPPA History Book was globally launched in May, recording the history of Kappa brand's century-old legend and capturing highlights of its development through the years through the collection of precious archive information. During the first half of 2019, the brand enhanced its brand penetration in the fashion market as it promoted its brand substance and philosophy through cross-sector cooperation with celebrities and KOLs (key opinion leaders) in various sectors, such as entertainment, music and art, in ongoing implementation of its integrated online and offline marketing strategy. The brand also increased the exposure of its product by hosting and participating in fashion extravaganzas and enhanced its ability as a trendsetter by integrating fashion and sports. Meanwhile, the brand actively increased its brand and product exposure through entertainment marketing and
sponsorships for sporting events such as fencing and equestrian tournaments, in a bid to set fashion trends and develop its brand assets.
During the period, we announced the official appointment of celebrated artist Zitao Huang as our brand ambassador, with the aim of attracting more youngsters to the Kappa brand. On the day of official announcement, the media exposure rate of the brand's and the ambassador's official Weibo accounts for related subjects reached 48 million. In the meantime, the brand embarked on a range of online and offline marketing activities focused on the ambassador, as a limited-edition product marketed under his name was sold out on TMALL on the day of official announcement. In 2019, Kappa made further bold attempts with the logo tape style through vigorous innovation. The BANDA Series and LABS Series showcased a brand attitude stressing the ego and the individual by toying with the retro element in an interpretation of the new brand motif of being "true to the self, colourful and sportive". Meanwhile, we were engaged in cross-sectorco-branding with different fashion sectors to bring ourselves closer to trendy youngsters. Kappa footwear experienced substantial transformation and changes, as we sought to drive sales with the development of the brand new series of KOLUMN vulcanised shoes, reporting growth in online and offline orders and sales and more positive buyers' feedback,
In connection with "Brand + Retail", the Group's current growth is based on the growth in level, with gradual emergence of achievements resulting from channel optimisation and reform. Strong sales growth was also reported at shopping malls channel, as ongoing improvements were being made to our overall offline store structure. In addition, after a 12-month period, we reported higher growth in overall performance of outlet stores. The Group's inventory level is expected to drop further in the future following its ongoing effort in retail network optimisation, although the volume of inventory might increase in the short term owing to its sales model change. As at 30 September 2019, the Group had a total of 1,461 Kappa stores (including 285 Kappa Kid's stores), representing a net decrease of 43 stores as compared to that as at 31 March 2019 (a net decrease of 33 Kappa stores and a net decrease of 10 Kappa Kid's stores). In next step, the Group will be closing down underperforming stores.
Our e-commerce operations sustained stable development in an ever-evolving market. Sales through Tmall and JD.com continued to grow thanks to the Group's implementation of a multi-platform strategy during the period. In addition to active participation in promotional campaigns organised by well-knowne-commerce platforms during major seasons and festivals, we have also enriched our e-commerce product categories with the development of additional product lines to attract more customers. Meanwhile, we have enhanced the online promotion of new products to facilitate integration between our online and offline business operations. As indicated by relevant data, customers aged between 18 and 24 as a percentage of the brand's e-commerce customers increased by 16 percentage points to 50% during the period.
6
Interim Report 2019/20
During the first half of 2019, our kid's wear business continued to enhance its competitiveness in the kid's wear market through complementary branding activities and store promotions. The "Chinese Football Boy" campaign remained a hot favourite for its fans, as Kappa Kids continued to sponsor a series of Football Boy tournaments that attracted a huge following among the media and the public. Video clips of the Kappa Kids x Football Boy IP Tournament has proved an effective tool for propagation, claiming more than 100 million clicks as at the end of September. For the Reporting Period, revenue generated by our kid's wear business reached RMB52 million, accounting for 6.9% of our revenue from the China segment.
JAPAN SEGMENT: DIVERSIFICATION OF CUSTOMER BASE
Our Japan business continued to undergo reforms. During the Reporting Period, revenue from the Japan segment was substantially in line with that for the corresponding period of last year. The Group organised numerous marketing activities tailored to the characteristics of local consumer spending in Japan, providing sponsorships to golfers in addition to hosting footballing activities, in a bid to maintain stable sales by raising consumer awareness for the brand and increasing the number of retail store visitors. Meanwhile, the Group placed a strong emphasis on online promotion via social media, with a view to broadening its reach to various customer groups. The brand value of PHENIX has been further enhanced thanks to marketing through a variety of channels, such as Internet websites, various social media platforms, outdoor magazines, exhibitions (such as 2020SS and SKI FORUM) and costume sponsorship for guests appearing in TV shows.
INVESTMENT SEGMENT: ENHANCING COOPERATION AND INVESTING WITH PRUDENCE
Since 2019, under the background of the gradual cooling financial investment market and the increasing uncertainty of the project, the overall valuation of the Group's investment portfolio remains stable. The Group continued to monitor the size and risks of investment assets with a cautious and prudent approach. As on 30 September 2019, the Group reported a net asset value of RMB8,882 million for its investments, representing a 2.5% growth compared to 31 March 2019 and a 102% premium to the Group's market capitalisation for the corresponding period. The Group's investment net gains for the Reporting Period amounted to RMB166 million. In the future, the Group will continue to strengthen cooperation with its investment partners in a prudent manner and cash in on investment projects as and when appropriate, so as to secure stable returns for shareholders while assuring the safety and effectiveness of its investments.
Finally, I wish to express sincere gratitude to my fellow Directors and all members of the staff for their hard work and contributions. I also thank all our partners and shareholders for their trust and longstanding support for the Group. Looking to the future, China Dongxiang will uphold the traditional spirit of the Kappa brand and engage in product innovation and upgrade in close tandem with the fashion trends of the market, capitalising on sound opportunities in the sporting industry and resorting to reasonable use of its resources to explore channels for brand promotion and marketing. We will embrace every challenge with our usual striving and continue to venture forward to generate sound and stable return for shareholders!
Chen Yihong
Chairman
27 November 2019
7
China Dongxiang (Group) Co.,Ltd.
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
MACROECONOMIC REVIEW
The momentum of global economic recovery weakened during the Reporting Period in the wake of lethargic international trade and investment coupled with renewed volatility in the financial markets. To factor in international trade tensions and increasing economic uncertainties, WTO significantly lowered its global trade growth forecast for the year, from 3.7% to 2.6% in April and further to 1.2% in October, underlining the enormous pressure hanging over global trade. Meanwhile, downside pressure set in for the U.S. economy as the cycle of recovery seemed to be drawing to a close. Consumer and investor sentiments in the U.K. was subject to uncertainties surrounding Brexit, which was also dragging the European economy. In Asia, the Japanese economy was also subject to downside pressure, as the nation's domestic consumer confidence index declined by 0.7, month-on-month, to 37.1 in August 2019, registering declines for 11 consecutive months to hit rock bottom which had not seen for more than five years. The increase in consumption tax is expected to further dampen consumer sentiments, sparking concerns for economic recession. Against the backdrop of global economic slowdown and the decline in bulk commodity prices, emerging markets and developing economies also experienced a slowdown in growth.
Since the beginning of 2019, China's economic development has been facing further uncertainties in the external environment. China-U.S. trade tensions have taken twisted turns through unpredictable developments, while the reciprocal tariff hikes have started to take their toll. With the slowdown in global economic growth and further shrinking of export demands, domestic economic growth was subject to increasing downside pressure. Nevertheless, in spite of intricate situations both at home and abroad, China was able to sustain generally stable development with moderate growth, reporting a 6.3% increase in GNP for the first half of the year. With major macro-economic indicators remaining within reasonable ranges and ongoing optimisation of the economic structure, China is expected to maintain sound and stable economic development.
INDUSTRY REVIEW
According to the National Bureau of Statistics. China's total retail sales of consumer goods for the the third quarter this year amounted to approximately RMB29.7 trillion, representing a year-on-year growth of 8.2%, as the national consumption trend index remained strong. Meanwhile, the country's sporting industry reported stable growth for the 12th consecutive year in ongoing expansion, as the value- added industrial output of the sporting sector accounted for a rapidly increasing share of the nation's GDP. From 2014 to 2017, the value-added industrial output of China's sporting sector was growing at an average rate of 24.6% each year, which growth rate is forecast to reach 60% by 2022.
China's vision of developing into a future sporting superpower has been set out in the "Outline for the Building of a Sporting Superpower" (the "Outline") officially published by the General Office of the State Council on 2 September 2019. According to the Outline, China should institute a new mechanism for sporting development compatible with the nation's general, moderate prosperity by 2020; achieve modernisation in sporting governance in terms of system and capability by 2035; and develop itself into a socialist modern sporting superpower by 2050. Moreover, the Outline has also proposed five strategic tasks in relation to the building of a sporting superpower. These include invigorating businesses in the sporting market, stimulating public demand for consumer spending on sports, expediting development of the sporting industry and fostering new engines for economic development, among others.
In tandem with favourable new policies and increasing participation in sports by the people, the public consumer demand for sporting goods has also increased. Since recent years, opportunities for doing sports have been made available in growing varieties and the importance of physical fitness has become a widely acknowledged concept. Some people have started to regard sports as an integral part of their daily life, such that an increasing portion of the population are willing to spend on sporting hobbies and health. Currently, China has a sporting population of over 500 million and there are still ample opportunities for growth. Moreover, the dawning of the 5G era and the popularisation of AI technologies have better
8
Interim Report 2019/20
connected users to sporting products. Some accessories, for example, can be used to effectively monitor health indicators, providing a major enhancement to consumer experience. The convenience of online shopping and payment, meanwhile, has also further increased sales in the retail spending market. China's retail sporting market, estimated by the NDRC to grow to a size of RMB1.5 trillion by 2020, is holding out broad prospects.
Elsewhere, as the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics draws near, ice and snow sports are also attracting strong interest in the market. According to plans devised by the General Administration of Sport of China, by 2025, the size of China's ice and snow industry should reach RMB1 trillion, or one-fifth of the aggregate worth of the nation's sporting industry, presenting yet another market with enormous potential.
BUSINESS REVIEW
The Group's Kappa offline channels reported sales growth in line with management expectations for the first half of 2019 despite ongoing volatility in the macro-market, contributed by efforts in new customer development and the introduction of the direct-franchise model to ensure sufficiency in product supply. In connection with brand promotion, we continued to apply our integrated marketing strategy with full coverage of online-and-offline platforms, as we launched cross-sector cooperation with well-known designers and IP with a focus on BANDA elements while actively participating in international fashion extravaganzas to enhance our brand image. Meanwhile, our investment business continued to report solid development in a volatile market and generate stable long-term income for shareholders while assuring safe and effective investments.
Brand-building and Marketing
PRC - Kappa brand
Brand marketing has always been an important priority for Kappa. During the first half of 2019, Kappa enhanced its brand penetration in the fashion market as it promoted its brand substance and philosophy through cross-sector cooperation with celebrities and KOLs (key opinion leaders) in various sectors, such as entertainment, music and art, in ongoing implementation of its integrated online and offline marketing strategy.
As we celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Omini logo of Kappa, the KAPPA History Book was globally launched at "The Corner" Gallery in Tokyo, Japan in May. The KAPPA History Book, published in English and Japanese, records the history of the brand's century-old legend, captures highlights of its development through the years, and collects the precious archive information. The "PATH TO THE FUTURE" exhibition was also held at the same venue in a manifestation of the past, present and future of the KAPPA brand. The event was graced by the presence of leading names in the fashion world, including co-exhibitor Kazuki Kuraish and Atsuo Watanabe, chief editor of PRODISM, as well as representatives of internationally reputed fashion media. The brand also participated in fashion week shows around the world. In April, the KAPPA x CHARM'S Series took the market by storm at the Seoul Fashion Week with a perfect blend of KAPPA's notion to be "rebellious, passionate and outgoing" and CHARM'S streetwear elements. In September, the innate fashionable DNA of Kappa was in action again at the Paris Fashion Week, as the brand new soft and young WMNS Series and the neat Kappa Kontroll Series were presented to the fashion capital of the world.
In August 2019, Kappa opened an offline pop-up store at Shanghai Shimao Festival City, Nanjing East Road, Shanghai for 21 days. Tim, General Manager of the Kappa Footwear Department, Nic, head of NPC and Cheng Di, head of ANB turned up to support the Kappa x NPC x ANB co-branding initiative. Moreover, the brand sought exposure of its products and enhance its ability as a trendsetter for fashion and culture. In the same month, Kappa took part in the seventh edition of YOHOOD, as the global fashion carnival that brought together a host of domestic as well as international fashion brands, popular cultures and plays in a fashion rave party ended on a perfect note. Meanwhile, Kappa × Watson's Soda Water was engaged in another cross-sector collaboration focused on the vibrant young community, creating pure fashion formulas with more diversity in colours to set alight the city's feast of fashion. In September, the Taobao Creation Festival dawned on Xihu as numerous major international brands teamed up with stars from the National Treasure League in a cross-sector attempt at original designs. Kappa also hosted a fashion show as part of this rapturous feast of traditional cultures and modern fashion trends.
9
China Dongxiang (Group) Co.,Ltd.
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
2.
3.
1.
4.
10.
6.7.
5.
8.
9.
11.
1.
Celebrated artist Zitao Huang is brand ambassador for
7.
World debut of the Kappa History Book in Shibuya, Tokyo
Kappa
8.
PATH TO THE FUTURE Exhibition
2.
Trendsetter: an offline store branding activity
9.
Offline activities marking the 50th anniversary of Kappa
3.
Kappa x NPC x ANB: officials of the three brands at the
Omini
launch of the co-branded vulcanised shoes
10.
Kappa at the Seoul Fashion Week
4.
Cross-sector collaboration between Kappa and Watson's
11.
Kappa at the Paris Fashion Week
Soda Water
5, 6.
Celebrated artists Junkai Wang and Xin Qiao showcasing
Kappa wear
10
Interim Report 2019/20
KAPPA KIDS:
SPONSORSHIPS FOR CHINESE FOOTBALL BOYS TOURNAMENT
The "Chinese Football Boy" campaign remained a hot favourite for its fans, as the Kappa Kids-sponsored "Chinese Football Boy Tournament" was held in Chongqing in late March, followed by the "Chinese Football Boy Carnival" in Nantong in May and the grand finale of the "Chinese Football Boy World Championship Final" in Austria in June. The high-profile grand final attracted broad media coverage and a strong following among the public, as our brand featured prominently as a title sponsor in a series of domestic and international tournaments. The "Kappa Kids Cup" Chinese Football Boy Championship Challenge (U8) in Suzhou and the "Korean Battle" campaign in Korea, both held in July as scheduled.
11
China Dongxiang (Group) Co.,Ltd.
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
In 2019, Kappa continued to work closely with street photography platforms and other new media to increase brand and product exposure and set the fashion trends through entertainment marketing and tournament sponsorships. In April, we sponsored the "China with Flair" 《( 花 樣 中 國》) entertainment show by providing contestants with spectacular, individualistic outfits under the Color ID, Kappa, LAPS series and others, ensuring glamourous looks at all times in front of the camera. In "More or Less for Health" 《( 人 生 加 減 法》), another entertainment programme sponsored by the brand, guests appeared in comfortable mix-and-match of Kappa wear that provided freshened energy for the summer. Furthermore, Kappa gained exposures in different angles through live and follow-up media reports as a result of its sponsorships for the national fencing squad at numerous rounds of the Fencing World Cup, the Asian Fencing Championships and the World Fencing Championships held between April and September, tournaments and events organised by Chinese Fencing Association, Olympics qualifiers of the national equestrian team and the "Sino-Norwegian Roller Skating Activity".
On 7 August 2019, we announced the official appointment of celebrated artist Zitao Huang as our brand ambassador and partner of the "Trendsetter" branding project, which was aimed at calling upon more like-minded fashion trendsetters to create and bear witness to the infinite possibility of the future. This joint effort has been a flawless interpretation of Kappa's brand character of being "true to the self, colourful and sportive". The ambassador's image as a trendsetter constantly looking for breakthroughs has been in perfect tandem with the Kappa brand philosophy. Following the appointment of the new brand ambassador, we launched a range of promotional activities, including a limited-edition gift box containing the costume worn by the brand ambassador displayed at selected offline stores and e-outlets since August; the "Trendsetter" theme was also promoted via all online and offline channels. In September, the Kappa LABS series was remodeled into a brand new series featuring prominently the exclusive "ZTAO Purple" style.
During the first half of 2019, our kid's wear business continued to enhance its competitiveness in the kid's wear market through complementary branding activities and store promotions. The "Chinese Football Boy" campaign, featuring the "Chinese Football Boy Tournament - Kappa Kids Cup" sponsored by "Kappa Kids" held in Chongqing in
late March, the "Chinese Football Boy Carnival" held in Nantong in May and the grand finale of the "Chinese Football Boy World Championship Final" held in Austria in June, remained a hot favourite for its fans, as the high- profile grand final attracted broad media coverage and a strong following among the public. As a title sponsor, our brand featured prominently in a series of domestic and international tournaments, such as the "Kappa Kids Cup" Chinese Football Boy Championship Challenge (U8) in Suzhou and the "Korean Battle" campaign in Korea, both held in July as scheduled. Moreover, video clips of Kappa Kids x Football Boy IP Tournament has proved an effective tool for propagation, claiming more than 100 million clicks as at the end of September.
Japan - Kappa brand
In 2019, Kappa continued to organise online and offline brand promotions focused on its highly identifiable logo and patterns with its usual marketing acumen, in a bid to enhance brand recognition and the trust of consumers.
In connection with Kappa football, the Group maintained stable sales as it strived to increase the number of retail store visitors by actively organising promotional activities, notwithstanding the decline in the number of athletes playing competitive football in Japan. The "Kappa Thanks Match" events held at the home grounds of JEF United Ichihara Chiba and Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo in June and July, respectively, were met with enthusiastic response from the 20,000-strong spectators in attendance. Moreover, the Group promoted Kappa football products through diverse channels, such as magazines and the Internet, while teaming up with JEF United Ichihara Chiba to launch a limited edition of their team jersey in further consolidation of the market position of Kappa football products. In recent years, consumers have been wearing football jerseys not only during formal training, but also as a comfortable leisure sportswear in ordinary days, as the off-field leisure style has become increasingly popular. The Group succeeded in increasing the sales of selected items as it seized upon this great opportunity to adjust its stock level in active inventory management.
In connection with Kappa Golf, the Japanese golf market is about half of its size 20 years ago, as the number of golf players has decreased to two-thirds of what it was during peak periods, while the phasing-out of inferior brands has become an increasingly evident trend. Meanwhile, the
12
Interim Report 2019/20
13
China Dongxiang (Group) Co.,Ltd.
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
community of lady golfers aged 20 to 40 has been gradually coming into shape, while young golfers who spend the bulk of their time on online social media have also started to emerge. Leveraging its brand advantage, the Group has made special efforts to launch promotion on popular social media, with a view to increasing the exposure of its products while broadening its reach to various customer groups. The Group has also sponsored the outfits of a number of lady golfers in tournaments to attract more consumers.
Japan - PHENIX brand
PHENIX SKI has continued to be a leader among its peers in the skiing market of Japan and welcomed by top athletes in the world on the back of its "high quality and functional excellence". The Group has further enhanced its brand value and consolidated its leading position in the industry by rolling out brand marketing activities targeted mainly at serious ski lovers aged 25 to 45 through a variety of channels, such as Internet websites, various social media platforms, outdoor magazines, exhibitions (such as 2020SS and SKI FORUM) and costume sponsorship for guests appearing in TV shows. Meanwhile, the Group has been making vigorous effort to enhance the reputation of the PHENIX OUTDOOR series, teaming up with Shiretoko Corporation to launch co-branded tees while having weather presenters of major TV channels and well-known mountain guides in Japan put on outfits in the OUTDOOR series in TV programmes to boost consumer confidence.
Product Design and Research and Development
Apparel Series
In 2019, Kappa made further bold attempts with the logo tape style, imparting the vibrancy of avant-garde fashion while preserving the core attributes of the brand through vigorous innovation. Our further cross-sector collaborations with renowned Japanese designer Kazuki Kuraishi and Japanese fashion brand Christian Dada were much talked about and enthusiastically followed in the community of the fashionable. In the meantime, the unique features of individual product lines have provided colourful interpretations of our brand spirit.
BANDA Series
The Kappa BANDA Series has adopted Omini, the ultimate retro design, as the core image of the logo tape, blending the unique brand DNA into streetwear culture to set the trend for another retro movement. In an ongoing integration of styles such as streetwear and functional wear, we has drawn inspirations from the parachute and turn the military element into a day-to-day outfit in tandem with the current trend for functionality. For this season, the BANDA Series features the spectacular silhouette multi-pocket style and the accordion pocket style to address the requirements for a daily wear, while the highly identifiable BANDA logo tape and the bold, colour-clash splices provides a lively interpretation of the aesthetics of streetwear and sportswear fashion. With the weather turning cold, the high season for the sales of short down jackets has begun. The large silhouette bakery wear design is rich in texture and fashionable. The brand has also launched the lamb wool series, a trendy choice for the winter well-loved by the ladies which is sound in thermal qualities and good-looking in appearance. Furthermore, the brand has also launched set in association with the Kappa ambassador the Tao Tao Lan (桃 桃 藍) limited-edition gift, each with a unique laundry label to further underpin the brand identity of extreme egoism.
LABS Series
The Kappa LABS Series aims to reminisce the good old days of the 90s with an attitude that stresses the ego and the individual. The retro streetwear culture comes alive with the loose cutting adorned by classic large colour patterns, while the rich colours provide a perfect match for the new brand motif of being "true to the self, colourful and sportive". This season continued to feature the deconstruction, combination and design of vintage colour patterns and logo tapes, while premium breathable fabrics were used to restore freedom and comfort for the body, complemented by a brand new knit tape splice that seamlessly blends the logo tape into the streetwear style. The series has also drawn inspirations from national emblems to produce a knit tapes with retro national emblem designs, bringing into play an unconventional streetwear taste which is exactly what fashion is about.
14
Interim Report 2019/20
Modern Sky Series
In another cross-sector collaboration, the KAPPA X Modern Sky Series was launched in partnership with MVM, a visual brand under Modern Sky, and the Strawberry Musical Festival, a well-known commercial music festival, aiming to bringing ourselves closer to trendy youngsters through cross-sectorco-branded products. In addition to creating the lovely astronaut images of REZ and YUKO which have added a touch of coolness, cuteness and essence, the series has also captured the flash of music fashion to blend the ideas of fashion and youth of the three partners, presenting versatile and fashionable apparel with an incredible amount of youthful energy that sets alight the retro ethos of passion and rebellion.
The Doraemon Series
Year 2019 marks the 50th anniversary of both Doraemon the comic character and Kappa Omini. In June, the brand launched the co-brand of Kappa × Doraemon that skillfully blended Doraemon and its magical props into the apparel designs, as the Doraemon Bell, Anywhere Door, Bamboo Copter and classic blue avatar of Doraemon were integrated with the vintage Kappa logo, invoking the child in everyone with the delightful surprise of childhood fun and magic.
Shoes Series
Kappa footwear experienced substantial transformation and changes during the first half of 2019, as we sought to drive the sales of Kappa footwear with the development of KOLUMN, a brand new series of vulcanised shoes, a product designed in close tandem with prevailing trends taking into account the characteristics of our existing channels and consumer requirements. The footwear segment reported growth in online and offline orders and sales and more positive buyers' feedback, indicating notable growth compared to the same periods of the previous year. The series was more focused on tailored designs and comfort of the wearing experience based primarily on a strategy of differentiation against similar, competing products in the market, with a special emphasis on marketing and cross- sector co-branding. During the first half of the year, a number of important co-branded projects were launched, including major IP co-branding with Doraemon, trend co- branding with NPC and artist co-branding with "Wu Xing", among others, as we achieved high sold-out ratio, fast sales
turnover, strong exposure and high conversion ratio typical of co-branded products, while securing a sound promotional effect for the sales of ordered products. In addition to the existing channels for footwear, we have also developed independent sales channels such as SHOES BAR and XSNEAKER, among others, which have not only broadened our brand business considerably, but have also attracted new customer groups.
In the future, Kappa will conduct target-specific product development with clear reference to target customer groups on the back of ongoing product innovation and R&D. Moreover, Kappa will seek to further increase its footwear sales by attracting more consumers to follow and purchase Kappa footwear through stronger marketing efforts and continuous launch of cross-sectorco-branded products for different markets. Meanwhile, we will carry on with our efforts in new channel development to further expand our sales channels for different types of footwear in China and elsewhere.
Accessories Series
During the first half of 2019, Kappa accessories persisted in the chic style of the younger generation in close tandem with the overall direction of the brand. For example, we launched a number of summer products, such as mini-caps,multi-colour baseball caps and other seasonal products, for our wrap hat product line in response to market trends, capitalising on young buyers' penchant for trying out new products and expressing their individual styles through mix-and-match; in the meantime, our accessories segment increased investment in the development of ladies' products to provide more choices for lady buyers.
Omni-channel retail network
During the period under review, the Group continued to optimise its retail network and enhance store efficiency through the implementation of its brand-oriented business model. As at 30 September 2019, the Group had a total of 1,461 Kappa stores (including 285 Kappa Kid's stores), representing a net decrease of 43 stores as compared to 31 March this year (a net decrease of 33 Kappa stores and a net decrease of 10 Kappa Kid's stores). Our distribution network continued to cover all major provincial capitals and other major large cities and towns in China.
15
China Dongxiang (Group) Co.,Ltd.
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
During the first half of 2019, our e-commerce operations sustained stable development in an increasingly competitive market. Sales through Tmall and JD.com continued to grow attributed to the implementation of the multi-platform strategy. In addition to active participation in promotional campaigns organised by well-knowne-commerce platforms at major seasons and festivals, we have also enriched our e-commerce product categories with the development of additional product lines. Meanwhile, we have enhanced the online promotion of new products to facilitate integration between our online and offline business operations.
Increasing the contributions of Group investment projects
Since 2019, under the background of the gradual cooling financial investment market and the increasing uncertainty of the project, the overall valuation of the Group's investment portfolio remains stable. The Group continued to monitor the size and risks of investment funds with a cautious and prudent approach on the back of its vast experience in investment and risk management, subject always to the primary objective of assuring fund safety and achieving reasonable returns. In future, the Group will continue to strengthen cooperation with its investment partners in a prudent manner and cash in on investment projects as and when appropriate, so as to secure stable returns for shareholders while assuring the safety and effectiveness of its investments.
OUTLOOK
Global economic prospects for 2019 remain obscure and the financial market will continue to face not a few challenges and uncertainties. However, with the support of factors such as favourable government policies, the improving structure of consumer spending and the growing health awareness among the public, the sporting industry will continue benefit from sound momentum for growth. On the back of its unique brand ethos, diverse development strategies and sophisticated and prudent investment model, China Dongxiang will maintain a relative high rate of shareholders' return.
Looking to the future, China Dongxiang will uphold the traditional spirit of the Kappa brand and engage in product innovation and upgrade in close tandem with the fashion trends of the market, capitalising on sound opportunities in the sporting industry and resorting to reasonable use of its resources to explore channels for brand promotion and marketing. As a listed company, China Dongxiang will continue to consider the correlation between assets and capital from a global perspective and identify suitable timing and leverage for a more effective integration of capital and sports, such that greater return will be generated for the Group and its shareholders.
FINANCIAL REVIEW
The sales of the Group for the six months ended 30 September 2019 (the "Reporting Period") increased by 14.2% to RMB899 million from RMB787 million for the six months ended 30 September 2018 (the "Previous Period"). Profit attributable to equity holders for the Reporting Period increased by 36.2% to RMB188 million from RMB138 million for the Previous Period.
16
Interim Report 2019/20
Sales Analysis
Sales analyzed by geographical segments, business segments and product categories
For the six months ended 30 September
2019
2018
% of
% of
product/
% of
product/
% of
RMB
brand
Group
RMB
brand
Group
million
mix
sales
million
mix
sales
change
CHINA SEGMENT
Kappa Brand
Apparel
500
75.7%
55.6%
421
76.7%
53.5%
18.8%
Footwear
143
21.6%
15.9%
117
21.3%
14.9%
22.2%
Accessories
18
2.7%
2.0%
11
2.0%
1.4%
63.6%
Kappa Brand total
661
100.0%
73.5%
549
100.0%
69.8%
20.4%
Kids' apparel business
52
5.8%
61
7.7%
-14.8%
International business and
others
36
4.0%
28
3.5%
28.6%
CHINA SEGMENT TOTAL
749
83.3%
638
81.0%
17.4%
JAPAN SEGMENT
Phenix Brand
98
65.3%
10.9%
98
65.8%
12.5%
0.0%
Kappa Brand
52
34.7%
5.8%
51
34.2%
6.5%
2.0%
JAPAN SEGMENT TOTAL
150
100.0%
16.7%
149
100.0%
19.0%
0.7%
THE GROUP TOTAL
899
100.0%
787
100.0%
14.2%
17
China Dongxiang (Group) Co.,Ltd.
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
China Segment
Total sales of the Kappa brand business, the core business of the Group, for the Reporting Period increased by RMB112 million to RMB899 million as compared to RMB787 million for the Previous Period. The sales of kids' apparel business unit for the Reporting Period decreased by RMB9 million as compared to that for the Previous Period to RMB52 million.
In the Reporting Period, the Group continued to make dedicated efforts in consolidating the business models of "brand + product" and "brand + retail" in a bid to, on the one hand, further enhance our brand value and consolidate
our brand influence by continuous refining of our products with a brand-oriented principle, and, on the other hand, continue to optimise and improve the new operation model in control and management, optimise direct operation networking, enhance store efficiency and expand the e-commerce operations so that demands from end customers are better accommodated and satisfied. In addition, the Group has continued to conduct adjustments and optimisation of its directly operated stores, resulting in 1,176 Kappa stores in total. Also, there were 285 Kappa Kid's stores in total in the Reporting Period.
Sales of Kappa brand products in China segment analyzed by sales channels
For the six months ended 30 September
2019
2018
Sales
% of sales of
Sales
% of sales of
RMB million
Kappa brand
RMB million
Kappa brand
Change
Non directly-operated
236
35.7%
223
40.6%
5.8%
Directly-operated
425
64.3%
326
59.4%
30.4%
Total of Kappa brand
661
100.0%
549
100.0%
20.4%
Note: Excluding Kappa Kids' apparel business.
Sales of Kappa brand products via non directly-operated channel in China segment increased by RMB13 million to RMB236 million for the Reporting Period from RMB223 million for the Previous Period, representing 35.7% of the total sales of Kappa brand in China segment for the Reporting Period as compared to 40.6% for the Previous Period.
As at 30 September 2019, the number of directly-operated retail and distribution stores under Kappa brand operated by our subsidiaries in China reached 377. Sales via directly- operated channel increased by RMB99 million to RMB425 million for the Reporting Period from RMB326 million for the Previous Period, representing 64.3% of the total sales of Kappa brand in China segment for the Reporting Period (the Previous Period: 59.4%).
Japan Segment
Sales from Japan Segment for the Reporting Period was RMB150 million, and that for the Previous Period was RMB149 million.
Cost of Goods Sold and Gross Profit
Cost of goods sold of the Group increased by RMB4 million to RMB338 million for the Reporting Period (the Previous Period: RMB334 million).
For the Reporting Period, our gross profit before reversal of impairment of inventories rose by RMB108 million to RMB561 million (the Previous Period: RMB453 million). Our overall gross profit margin before reversal of impairment of inventories for the Reporting Period increased by 4.8 percentage points to 62.4% from 57.6% for the Previous Period.
18
Interim Report 2019/20
The gross profit margin analysed by geographical, business and product category are detailed as follows:
For the six months ended
30 September
2019
2018
Change
Gross profit
Gross profit
margin
margin
% pts
CHINA SEGMENT
67.4%
62.1%
5.3
Kappa Brand:
Apparel
76.0%
68.1%
7.9
Footwear
61.7%
53.7%
8.0
Accessories
79.0%
82.2%
-3.2
Kappa Brand overall
73.0%
65.3%
7.7
Kids' apparel business
49.6%
52.4%
-2.8
JAPAN SEGMENT
37.3%
38.3%
-1.0
GROUP OVERALL
62.4%
57.6%
4.8
Before reversal of impairment of inventories
Gross profit margin of Kappa Brand in China segment for the Reporting Period increased by 7.7 percentage points to 73.0% from 65.3% for the Previous Period, such increase was principally due to an increase in discount as a result of a transformation from wholesale model to bulk orders model.
Gross profit margin of Japan segment decreased by 1.0 percentage points to 37.3% for the Reporting Period from 38.3% for the Previous Period. Such decrease was mainly due to adjustment of product mix.
Investment segment
Gain from investment segment of the Group for the Reporting Period was RMB166 million (Previous Period: RMB207 million), of which gains from fair value change of financial assets amounting RMB54 million, income from distribution of funds of RMB54 million and interest income from external borrowings of RMB31 million.
Since 1 January 2018, the Group has adopted IFRS 9: Financial Instruments to measure our financial assets.
Net gain on financial assets and other investments
Net gain on financial assets and other investments for the Reporting Period was RMB224 million (Previous Period: RMB235 million), which includes investment income of RMB166 million contributed by the investment segment as well as financial subsidies and other gains of RMB58 million.
Distribution Expenses and Administrative Expenses
Distribution expenses and administrative expenses mainly comprised employee salaries and benefit expenses, advertising and selling expenses, logistic fees and design and product development expenses. Total distribution expenses and administrative expenses for the Reporting Period was RMB565 million (Previous Period: RMB495 million), constituting 62.8% of the Group's total sales and
19
China Dongxiang (Group) Co.,Ltd.
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION
such percentage was in line with that for the Previous Period. The Group further optimised resources allocation and improved cost structure, in a bid to enhance production efficiency subject to reasonable cost control.
During the Reporting Period, internal organizational structure was optimised and adjusted, efficiency of all staff members was further enhanced. Our overall staff costs increased by RMB7 million to RMB92 million for the Reporting Period from RMB85 million for the Previous Period.
In the Reporting Period, advertising and selling expenses increased by RMB52 million to RMB338 million from RMB286 million in the Previous Period, principally due to an increase in sales for the Reporting Period.
In the Reporting Period, logistics and transportation fee was RMB27 million which was in line with that for the Previous Period.
In the Reporting Period, the Group continued to take a more cautious but effective approach in investment in product development, our design and product development expenses decreased by RMB2 million to RMB21 million from RMB23 million in the Previous Period.
Operating Profit
In the Reporting Period, operating profit of the Group was RMB247 million (Previous Period: RMB229 million). The operating profit margin was 27.5% in the Reporting Period (Previous Period: 29.1%). The operating profit after removing gains of investment segment was RMB89 million (Previous Period: RMB37 million).
Finance Income, Net
In the Reporting Period, net finance income of the Group amounted to RMB4 million (Previous Period: finance income, net of RMB9 million), which mainly consisted of interest income from bank deposit of RMB5 million (Previous Period: RMB8 million), interest expenses for loans of RMB4 million (Previous Period: RMB10 million) and net foreign exchange gains of RMB5 million (Previous Period: net foreign exchange gains of RMB13 million) in the Reporting Period.
AND ANALYSIS
Taxation
In the Reporting Period, income tax expense of the Group amounted to RMB67 million (Previous Period: RMB102 million). The effective tax rate was 26.5% (Previous Period: 43.0%).
Profit Attributable to Equity Holders of the Company and Net Profit Margin
Profit attributable to equity holders of the Company in the Reporting Period was RMB188 million (Previous Period: RMB138 million), and net profit margin of the Group was 20.9% (Previous Period: 17.5%).
Earnings Per Share
The basic and diluted earnings per share were both RMB3.21 cents in the Reporting Period, increased by 36.0% against the basic and diluted earnings per share of RMB2.36 cents in the Previous Period.
The basic earnings per share are calculated by dividing the profit for the period attributable to equity holders of the Company by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue less shares held for restricted share award scheme during the period. On 27 April 2018, the Company completed the issuance of new shares to seven connected management members and five other management members, involving a total of 211,310,000 new shares. Subsequent to the completion, the total number of shares of the Company increased to 5,886,121,025 shares.
Interim Dividend and Interim Special Dividend
The board of directors of the Company has resolved to declare an interim dividend and interim special dividend of RMB0.96 cents (equivalent to HK1.0681 cents) and RMB0.65 cents (equivalent to HK0.7232 cents) respectively per ordinary share (totaling RMB1.61 cents, equivalent to HK1.7913 cents, per ordinary share) for the six months ended 30 September 2019, amounting to approximately RMB56,507 million and approximately RMB38,260 million (totalling approximately RMB94,767 million) respectively.
20
Interim Report 2019/20
The interim dividend and interim special dividend will be paid in HK Dollars based on the rate of HKD1.00 = RMB0.89881 being the official exchange rate of HK Dollars against Renminbi as quoted by the People's Bank of China at 26 November 2019. The dividends will be paid on or around 20 December 2019 to shareholders whose names appear on the register of members of the Company on 13 December 2019.
Closure of Register of Members for the Entitlement of Interim Dividend and Interim Special Dividend
The Register of Members of the Company will be closed from 11 December 2019 to 13 December 2019 (both days inclusive), for the purpose of determining shareholders' entitlements to the 2019/20 interim dividend and interim special dividend. In order to qualify for the 2019/20 interim dividend and interim special dividend, all transfer documents, accompanied by the relevant share certificates, must be lodged with the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong for registration no later than 4:30 p.m. on 10 December 2019.
Issue of New Shares to Management Personnel
To incentivize and ensure the long-term service of management personnel of the Company, the Company (i) entered into subscription agreements with 11 management personnel, namely Mr. Zhang Zhiyong, Ms. Chen Chen, Mr. Ren Yi, Mr. Yang Yang, Mr. Lyu Guanghong, Ms. Tang Lijun, Ms. Sun Wei, Mr. Chen Shaowen, Mr. Song Li, Mr. Nan Peng and Mr. Wang Yalei, on 19 January 2018 (the "January Subscription"); and (ii) entered into subscription agreement with another management personnel, namely Mr. Yang Gang, on 11 April 2018 (the "April Subscription").
Under the January Subscription, the Company issued 202,310,000 ordinary shares in total to the management personnel on 27 April 2018 under specific mandate at the subscription price of HK$1.35 per subscription share. The aggregate nominal value of the 202,310,000 ordinary shares issued was HK$2,023,100, and the net subscription price (after deduction of relevant expenses) was approximately HK$1.344 per subscription share. The subscription price of
HK$1.35 per subscription share represented a discount of approximately 9.40% to the closing price of HK$1.49 per share as quoted on the Stock Exchange on the date of the subscription agreements. Apart from Ms. Chen Chen who settled the relevant subscription consideration using her own funds, the remaining 10 management personnel settled the relevant subscription consideration using the proceeds of five-year term loans provided by the Group. The net proceeds from Ms. Chen Chen as (after deducting all related expenses) received by the Company at completion was approximately HK$48 million, which for the six months ended 30 September 2019 had been utilised as general working capital as follows: (i) approximately HK$12 million interest payments for bank loans; (ii) approximately HK$11 million for legal consultancy fee; (iii) approximately HK$2.4 million for Hong Kong office rental expenses; and
approximately HK$22 million for other administrative expenses. For the six months ended 30 September 2019, approximately HK$0.6 million has not been utilized. It is expected to be used out on or before the financial year ended 31 March 2020.
Under the April Subscription, the Company issued 9,000,000 ordinary shares to Mr. Yang Gang on 27 April 2018 under general mandate at the subscription price of HK$1.29 per subscription share. The aggregate nominal value of the 9,000,000 ordinary shares issued was HK$90,000, and the net subscription price (after deduction of relevant expenses) was approximately HK$1.279 per subscription share. The subscription price of HK$1.29 per subscription share represented a discount of approximately 9.8% to the closing price of HK$1.43 per share as quoted on the Stock Exchange on the date of the subscription agreement. Mr. Yang Gang settled the subscription consideration using the proceeds of five-year term loan provided by the Group.
Share Option Scheme
The Company adopted a share option scheme ("Share Option Scheme") on 8 August 2019 ("Adoption Date") in order to provide an incentive for the qualified participants to work with commitment towards enhancing the value of the Company and its shares for the benefit of its shareholders and to recruit and retain high calibre employees and attract human resources whose contributions are or may be beneficial to the growth and development of the Group.
21
China Dongxiang (Group) Co.,Ltd.
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
Unless otherwise terminated or amended, the Share Option Scheme will remain in force for a period of 10 years starting from the Adoption Date.
The maximum number of shares in respect of which options may be granted under the Share Option Scheme and any other option schemes of the Company shall not in aggregate exceed 10% of total number of issued shares as of the Adoption Date ("Scheme Mandate") which is 588,612,102 shares, representing 10% of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this report.
On 16 September 2019 (the "Grant Date"), the Company granted an aggregate of 18,300,000 share options (the "Options") to certain management staff and employees of the Company to subscribe for a total of 18,300,000 ordinary shares of HK$0.01 each in the share capital of the Company.
Each Option shall entitle the holder of such Option to subscribe for one Share upon exercise of such Option at an exercise price of HK$0.854 per Share.
Details of the Company's Share Option Scheme can be found in the "Other Information - Share Option Scheme" section set out in P.27 to 28 of the Company's interim report for the six months ended 30 September 2019.
Japan Segment
Average trade receivable turnover days and average trade payable turnover days were 61 days and 56 days, respectively in the Reporting Period as compared to 83 days and 82 days, respectively in the Previous Period. Average inventory turnover days were 238 days in the Reporting Period as compared to 179 days in the Previous Period.
Liquidity and financial resources
As at 30 September 2019, cash and bank balances (including long-term bank deposits) of the Group amounted to RMB593million, a decrease of RMB564 million as compared to a balance of RMB1,157 million as at 31 March 2019. This decrease was mainly due to:
Payment of dividend for the Reporting Period for an amount of equivalent to approximately RMB145 million;
Net cash outflows from operating activities of approximately RMB103 million;
Cash outflows from repayment of bank borrowings of an amount of RMB571 million and cash inflows from proceeds from bank borrowings secured of RMB212 million;
FINANCIAL POSITION
Working capital efficiency ratios
China Segment
Average trade receivable turnover days for the Reporting Period and the Previous Period were 34 days and 44 days. Decrease in number of average trade receivable turnover days was mainly due to a decrease in average balance of trade receivable.
Average trade payable turnover days in the Reporting Period and the Previous Period were 111 days and 68 days, respectively.
Average inventory turnover days in the Reporting Period and the Previous Period were 290 days and 229 days respectively, the increase in the average inventory turnover days was mainly due to an increase in average inventory balance.
Cash outflows from increase in financial assets at fair value through profit or loss and loans receivables of approximately RMB3,093 million, cash inflow from partial disposal of financial assets of approximately RMB3,076 million and cash inflow from interest and income distribution from financial assets acquired of RMB77 million;
Others of an aggregate outflows amount of RMB17 million.
As at 30 September 2019, net assets attributable to our equity holders was RMB10,502 million (31 March 2019: RMB10,251 million). The Group's current assets exceeded current liabilities by RMB3,612 million (31 March 2019: RMB3,357 million). The Group also had a very strong liquidity position. The current ratio as of 30 September 2019 was 5.9 times (31 March 2019: 4.0 times).
22
Interim Report 2019/20
Investments in financial assets
As at 30 September 2019, the Group's current and non-current financial assets at fair value through profit or loss amounted to RMB7,835 million in aggregate, the details of which are as follows:
Shares of listed companies:
Fair value as at
Fair value as at
30 September
31 March
2019
2019
Name
RMB million
RMB million
Alibaba
1,624
1,721
Other listed shares
1,075
920
Total
2,699
2,641
Funds of non-listed companies:
Fair value as at
Fair value as at
30 September
31 March
2019
2019
Investment projects
RMB million
RMB million
Shanghai Rongfu Investment (CITIC Asset Allocation Special Account)
CPE Overseas Special Account (CITIC Asset Allocation Special Account)
213
207
Yunfeng Fund RMB IV (Yunfeng Lintai)
131
132
CITIC Mezzanine Fund I
78
96
Yunfeng Fund RMB III (Yunfeng Xincheng)
116
120
Hongtai Growth Fund (Angel Plus)
107
106
Fuqing Linsheng III - Ant Financial
98
102
Jiashi Investment Preferred Fund II.3 - JD Finance
178
178
Jingyi Fund - Ant Financial
89
90
COCHELLA H. FUND, L.P. - Anneng Convertible Bond
112
102
Jiaxing Daotong
80
75
Hangzhou Hanyun Xinling (Ali new retail fund)
128
139
Others
1,437
1,303
Total
4,522
4,474
23
China Dongxiang (Group) Co.,Ltd.
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
Others:
Fair value as at
Fair value as at
30 September
31 March
2019
2019
Investment projects
RMB million
RMB million
Investment products and others issued by commercial banks
614
337
Since 1 January 2018, the Group has adopted IFRS 9: Financial Instruments to measure our financial assets.
Pledge of assets
As at 30 September 2019, the Group had an equivalent value of approximately RMB200 million of shares held by banks as collateral for bank borrowings (as at 31 March 2019: approximately RMB286 million of cash in banks as guarantee deposit for the issue of letters of credit and loans).
Capital commitments and contingencies
In May 2015, the Group entered into a limited partnership agreement with China Momentum Fund, with a total capital commitment of USD10 million. As at 30 September 2019, the Group paid a capital contribution of USD9 million with remaining balance of USD1 million (equivalent to approximately RMB7 million) as capital commitments.
In June 2017, the Group entered into a limited partnership agreement with Shanghai Xianghe Chongyuan Equity Investment Fund Partnership (Limited Partnership) (上海祥 禾涌原股權投資合夥企業 (有限合夥)), with a total capital commitment of RMB20 million. As at 30 September 2019, the Group paid a capital contribution of RMB14 million with r e m a i n i n g b a l a n c e o f R M B6 m i l l i o n a s c a p i t a l commitments.
In August 2017, the Group entered into a limited partnership agreement with Hangzhou Hanyun Xinling Investment LLP. (杭州瀚雲新領股權投資基金合夥企業 (有限合夥)), with a total capital commitment of RMB300 million. As at 30 September 2019, the Group paid a capital contribution of RMB171 million with remaining balance of RMB129 million as capital commitments.
In November 2017, the Group entered into a limited partnership agreement with Sequoia Huisheng Equity Investment Fund Partnership (Limited Partnership) (紅杉慧 盛股權投資合夥企業 (有限合夥)), with a total capital commitment of RMB50 million. As at 30 September 2019, the Group paid a capital contribution of RMB46 million with r e m a i n i n g b a l a n c e o f R M B4 m i l l i o n a s c a p i t a l commitments.
In February 2018, the Group entered into a limited partnership agreement with Yunfeng Fund III (雲鋒基金III), with a total capital commitment of US$20 million. As at 30 September 2019, the Group paid a capital contribution of US$12 million with remaining balance of US$8 million (equivalent to approximately RMB57 million) as capital commitments.
In June 2018, the Group entered into a limited partnership agreement with Shanghai Yunfeng Qitai Investment Centre LLP. (上海雲鋒麒泰投資中心 (有限合夥)), with a total capital commitment of RMB200 million. As at 30 September 2019, the Group paid a capital contribution of RMB132 million with remaining balance of RMB68 million as capital commitments.
24
Interim Report 2019/20
Foreign Exchange Risk
The functional currency of the Company is US Dollars owing to the fact that its business is transacted in US Dollars. During the Global Offering in October 2007, the Company received its proceeds in HK Dollars. The proceeds were either deposited in bank accounts denominated in HK Dollars or converted into US Dollars and deposited in bank accounts denominated in US Dollars. As a result, the exchange differences arising from appreciation or depreciation of the US Dollars against the Company's HK Dollars bank deposits, were recognised as exchange gains or losses in the Company's income statement. The exchange gains or losses were not significant because HK Dollars are pegged to US Dollars.
The financial statements expressed in US Dollars were translated into Renminbi for the Group's reporting and consolidation purposes. The foreign exchange differences from the translation of financial statements are not recognised in the income statement. Instead, it should be recognised as a separate component of equity of the Group. As the financial statements of the Group's Japan segment are measured in Japanese yen, and a larger proportion of the investment assets are measured in US Dollars or Hong Kong Dollars, fluctuations in the exchange rates of the US Dollar, Hong Kong Dollar and Japanese yen against Renminbi will make an impact to the Group's net assets, income and net profit. etc. The Group will closely monitor the trend of the relevant currency exchange rates and, if necessary, adopt reasonable measures to maintain exchange rate risk at an acceptable level.
Significant investments and acquisitions
The Group has made no significant investment or any material acquisition or disposal of subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 September 2019.
25
China Dongxiang (Group) Co.,Ltd.
OTHER INFORMATION
1. RESTRICTED SHARE AWARD SCHEME
On 10 December 2010 (the "Adoption Date"), the Board adopted the restricted share award scheme (the "Share Award Scheme") as an incentive to retain and encourage the participants for the continual operation and development of the Group.
Pursuant to the Share Award Scheme, up to 30,000,000 existing shares ("Restricted Shares") may be purchased by BOCI- Prudential Trustee Limited ("Trustee") from the market out of cash contributed by the Group and be held in trust for the relevant selected participants until such shares are vested with the relevant selected participants in accordance with the provisions of the Share Award Scheme (the "Scheme Rules").
An administration committee (comprising the remuneration committee and certain senior management of the Company which shall include the chief executive officer of the Board) (the "Administration Committee") may, subject always to the Scheme Rules, from time to time, determine the number of Restricted Shares to be granted and at its absolute discretion select any selected participant (excluding any excluded employee of the Group as provided under the Scheme Rules) to be a selected participant under the Share Award Scheme.
In addition, the maximum number of Restricted Shares which may be granted to a selected participant at any one time or in aggregate may not exceed 1% of the issued share capital of the Company as at 10 December 2010.
The Share Award Scheme is effective from the Adoption Date (i.e. 10 December 2010) and shall continue in full force and effect for a term of 10 years.
A selected participant will be qualified to receive the Restricted Shares which are referable to him after all the qualifying conditions having been fulfilled in accordance with the vesting schedule pursuant to the Scheme Rules. Pursuant to the Scheme Rules, Restricted Shares held by the Trustee which are referable to a selected participant shall not vest in the selected participant if the employment contract of the selected participant has been terminated by the Company or any of its subsidiary because of, amongst others, (i) dishonesty or serious misconduct;
incompetence or negligence in the performance of his duties; (iii) becoming bankrupt; and (iv) being convicted for any criminal offence involving his integrity or honesty etc.
With a view to allow the Board to have more flexibility in the administration of the scheme, the Share Award Scheme had been amended on 6 July 2012 pursuant to which, the grant share under the Share Award Scheme are subject to the vesting schedule or any other date as determined by the Chairman of the Board and the Chief Executive Officer (or any person designated by them).
For the six months ended 30 September 2019, none of the Restricted Shares were granted to any eligible participant pursuant to the Restricted Share Award Scheme. As at 30 September 2019, the number of Restricted Shares granted under the scheme amounted to 7,081,000 Shares, representing approximately 0.125% of the issued Shares as at the Adoption Date. In 2016, 131,071 granted Restricted Shares was lapsed
As at 1 April 2019, the number of restricted shares are 23,050,071 shares. As at 30 September 2019, the number of restricted shares are 23,050,071 shares.
At no time during the period was the Company or its subsidiaries a party to any arrangement to enable the Directors or any of their spouses or children under 18 years of age to acquire benefits by means of the acquisition of shares in or debentures of the Company or any other body corporate.
26
Interim Report 2019/20
2 SHARE OPTION SCHEME
The Company adopted a share option scheme ("Share Option Scheme") on 8 August 2019 ("Adoption Date") in order to provide an incentive for the qualified participants to work with commitment towards enhancing the value of the Company and its shares for the benefit of its shareholders and to recruit and retain high calibre employees and attract human resources whose contributions are or may be beneficial to the growth and development of the Group.
The Board may from time to time grant options to any individual who is an employee of the Group or any entity in which the Group holds any equity interest and any director of the Group or any entity in which the Group holds any equity who has contributed or will contribute to the Group as approved by the Board from time to time on the basis of their contribution to the development and growth of the Group ("Grantee").
The Share Option Scheme was adopted on 8 August 2019. Unless otherwise terminated or amended, the Share Option Scheme will remain in force for a period of 10 years starting from the Adoption Date.
Participants of the Share Option Scheme are required to pay HKD1.00 for each option granted upon acceptance of the grant. The exercise price of the options is determined by the Board in its sole and absolute discretion and being at least the highest of:
the closing price of the shares as stated in the Stock Exchange's daily quotation sheets on the offer date;
the average of the closing prices of the shares as stated in the Stock Exchange's daily quotation sheets for the five business days immediately preceding the offer date; and
Unless approved by the shareholders in general meeting in the manner prescribed in the Listing Rules, the Board shall not grant options to any Grantee if the acceptance of those options would result in the total number of shares issued and to be issued to that Grantee on exercise of his options during any 12 month period exceeding 1% of the total shares then in issue.
The maximum limit on the number of shares which may be issued upon exercise of all outstanding options granted and yet to be exercised under the Share Option Scheme and any other schemes of the Company must not exceed 30% of the shares in issue from time to time. In addition, the maximum number of shares in respect of which options may be granted under the Share Option Scheme and any other option schemes of the Company shall not in aggregate exceed 10% of total number of issued shares as of the Adoption Date ("Scheme Mandate") which is 588,612,102 shares, representing 10% of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this report.
The Company may renew this limit at any time, subject to Shareholders' approval provided that the total number of Shares in respect of which may be granted under the Share Option Scheme and any other schemes of the Company under the Scheme Mandate as renewed must not exceed 10% of the total number of Shares in issue as of the date of such Shareholders' approval.
the nominal value of the shares.
27
China Dongxiang (Group) Co.,Ltd.
OTHER INFORMATION
The table below sets out the details of the movements in the share options granted to the Grantees under the Share Option Scheme during the six months ended 30 September 2019:
Number of share options
Outstanding
Grant
Exercised
Lapsed
Outstanding
Exercise
as at
during
during the
during the
as at
Exercise
price per
Date of grant
01/04/2019
the period
period
period
30/09/2019
period
share (HK$)
16/09/2019
-
18,300,000
-
-
18,300,000
16/09/2019-
0.854
15/09/2029
Total
-
18,300,000
-
-
18,300,000
*
Further details of the share options are set out in note 22 (c)
2.
The vesting period for the options granted on 16 September
of the condensed consolidated financial information on
2019 is from 16 September 2019 to 15 September 2022.
pages 67 to 68 of this interim report.
3.
The closing price immediately before the date on which the
Notes:
options were granted on 16 September 2019, i.e. 13
September 2019, was HK$0.85.
1.
On 16 September 2019, the Company granted an aggregate
of 18,300,000 options to certain management staff and
4.
During the six months ended 30 September 2019, no share
employees of the Company to subscribe for a total of
option was cancelled.
18,300,000 ordinary shares of HK$0.01 each in the share
capital of the Company, representing approximately 0.31% of
the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of
grant, pursuant to the Share Option Scheme. Please refer to
the announcement of the Company dated 16 September
2019 for details.
28
Interim Report 2019/20
3. DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST
Directors' Interests in securities
As at 30 September 2019, the interests and short positions of the directors and chief executives of the Company in the shares, underlying shares and debentures of the Company and its associated corporations, within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance ("SFO"), which have been notified to the Company and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange") pursuant to Divisions 7 & 8 Part XV of the SFO, including interests and short positions which the directors and chief executive of the Company are taken and
Name of Directors Nature of interest
deemed to have under such provisions of the SFO, or which are required to be and are recorded in the register required to be kept pursuant to section 352 of the SFO or as otherwise required to be notified to the Company and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange pursuant to The Model Code for Securities Transactions by directors of Listed Companies ("Model Code") contained in The Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (the "Listing Rules") on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange were as follows:
Interests in shares, underlying shares and debentures of the Company:
Approximate
Number and class of securities
percentage of
total issued
Long position
Short position
Shares
Mr. Chen Yihong
Interest of a controlled
2,277,084,000
shares
-
38.69%
corporation(1)
Interest of a controlled
322,090,025
shares
-
5.47%
corporation(3)
Mr. Zhang Zhiyong
Beneficial owner(3)
166,120,025 shares
-
2.82%
Ms. Chen Chen
Interest of a controlled
158,287,730
shares
-
2.69%
corporation(2)
Beneficial owner
40,000,000
shares
-
0.68%
Notes:
The entire issued share capital of Poseidon Sports Limited ("Poseidon") is held by Harvest Luck Development Limited ("Harvest Luck"), which is in turn wholly-owned and controlled by Mr. Chen Yihong. Mr. Chen Yihong and Harvest Luck are therefore deemed to be interested in the shares held by Poseidon.
Bountiful Talent Ltd is wholly-owned and controlled by Ms. Chen Chen and Ms. Chen Chen is therefore deemed to be interested in the shares held by Bountiful Talent Ltd.
322,090,025 shares (out of which 166,090,025 shares are held by Mr. Zhang Zhiyong) have been charged to Bright Pacific Enterprises Limited ("Bright Pacific"). Each of Mr. Chen Yihong, Harvest Luck, Poseidon
and the Company is deemed to be interested in the shares interested in by Bright Pacific by virtue of Bright Pacific being a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and Poseidon being entitled to exercise or control the exercise of one-third or more of the voting power at general meetings of the Company.
Save as disclosed above, as at 30 September 2019, none of the directors and chief executives of the Company had or was deemed to have any interests or short position in the Shares, underlying Shares or debentures o f t h e C o m p a n y a n d i t s a s s o c i a t e d corporations (within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO), which had been recorded in the register maintained by the Company pursuant to section 352 of the SFO or which had been notified to the Company and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange pursuant to the Model Code.
29
China Dongxiang (Group) Co.,Ltd.
OTHER INFORMATION
Interests and short positions of substantial shareholders
As at 30 September 2019, other than the interests and short positions as disclosed above, the following persons have interests or short positions in the shares, underlying shares
Name of Shareholders
Nature of interest
and debentures of the Company which fall to be disclosed to the Company under Divisions 2
3 of Part XV of the SFO as recorded in the register required to be kept by the Company under Part XV (s.336) of the SFO, or otherwise known to the directors:
Approximate
Number of Shares
percentage of
Long position Short position shareholding
Poseidon Sports Limited
Corporate interest
Interest in a controlled
corporation(2)
Harvest Luck Development
Interest in a controlled
Limited(1)
corporation
Interest in a controlled
corporation(2)
Notes:
The entire issued share capital of Poseidon Sports Limited ("Poseidon") is held by Harvest Luck Development Limited ("Harvest Luck"), which is in turn wholly-owned and controlled by Mr. Chen Yihong. Mr. Chen Yihong and Harvest Luck are therefore deemed to be interested in the shares held by Poseidon.
322,090,025 shares (out of which 166,090,025 shares are held by Mr. Zhang Zhiyong) have been charged to Bright Pacific Enterprises Limited ("Bright Pacific"). Each of Mr. Chen Yihong, Harvest Luck, Poseidon and the Company is deemed to be interested in the shares interested in by Bright Pacific by virtue of Bright Pacific being a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and Poseidon being entitled to exercise or control the exercise of one-third or more of the voting power at general meetings of the Company.
2,277,084,000-38.69%
322,090,025-5.47%
2,277,084,000-38.69%
322,090,025-5.47%
Save as disclosed above, as at 30 September 2019, the directors are not aware of any other person or corporation having an interest or short position in Shares and underlying Shares of the Company representing 5% or more of the issued share capital of the Company.
30
Interim Report 2019/20
COMPLIANCE WITH THE CORPORATE GOVERNANCE CODE THE "CG CODE"
The Company is committed to ensuring high standards of corporate governance in the interests of shareholders and devotes considerable effort to identifying and formalising best practices.
During the period under review, the Company has complied with the code provisions set out in the CG Code as contained in Appendix 14 of The Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Listing Rules"), except that:
Provision E.1.2 of the CG Code provides that the chairman of the board should attend the annual general meeting. Provision A.6.7 of the CG Code provides that independent non-executive directors should attend general meetings and develop a balanced understanding of the views of shareholders. Mr. Chen Yihong (chairman and executive director), Dr . Chen Guogang and Mr . Gao Yu (both independent non-executive directors) could not attend the annual general meeting ("AGM") and extraordinary general meetings of the Company ("EGM") held on 8 August 2019, due to important business appointments. However, the other executive director and the other independent non-executive director of the Company had attended the aforesaid AGM and EGM and had effective communication with the shareholders of the Company.
Details of the Company's corporate governance practices can be found in the Corporate Governance Report set out in the Company's annual report for the fifteen months ended 31 March 2019.
COMPLIANCE WITH THE MODEL CODE FOR SECURITIES TRANSACTIONS BY DIRECTORS OF LISTED ISSUERS THE "MODEL CODE"
The Company has adopted the Model Code set out in Appendix 10 of the Listing Rules as the standard for securities transactions by directors. Having made specific enquiry by the Company, all the directors of the Company confirmed that they had complied with the required standard regarding securities transactions by the directors as set out in the Model Code during the period under review.
AUDIT COMMITTEE
The Audit Committee of the Company, comprising three independent non-executive directors, has reviewed the interim financial information, financial reporting system and internal control of the Company, including the interim results for the six months ended 30 September 2019.
The unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial information for the six months ended 30 September 2019 of the Group has also been reviewed by PricewaterhouseCoopers, the auditor of the Company, in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity".
PURCHASE, SALE OR REDEMPTION OF LISTED SECURITIES
During the six months ended 30 September 2019, neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries has purchased, sold or redeemed any of the Company's listed securities.
CHANGE IN DIRECTORSHIP
Mr. Gao Yu ("Mr. Gao"), independent non-executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as non-executive director of China Feihe Limited (中國 飛鶴有限公司) (a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on 13 November 2019, stock code: 6186). Mr. Gao has also been appointed as non-executive Director of Home Control International Limited (a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on 14 November 2019, stock code 1747). Besides, Mr. Gao has been appointed as an independent director of AMTD International Inc. (a company listed on the New York Stock Exchange on 5 August 2019, NYSE: HKIB).
31
China Dongxiang (Group) Co.,Ltd.
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the six months ended 30 September 2019
Unaudited
Six months ended 30 September
2019
2018
Note
RMB'000
RMB'000
Revenue
6
899,318
787,122
Cost of sales
8
(337,933)
(333,761)
Reversal of impairment of inventories - net
8
26,468
33,959
Gross profit
587,853
487,320
Distribution expenses
8
(485,474)
(410,535)
Administrative expenses
8
(79,094)
(84,480)
(Provision for)/reversal of impairment of financial assets - net
(161)
2,468
Other gains - net
7
223,802
234,549
Operating profit
246,926
229,322
Finance income
9
10,219
21,120
Finance expenses
9
(6,022)
(12,372)
Finance income - net
9
4,197
8,748
Share of post-tax profit/(loss) of joint ventures and associates
accounted for using the equity method
2,301
(958)
Profit before income tax
253,424
237,112
Income tax expense
10
(66,990)
(101,904)
Profit for the period
186,434
135,208
Profit attributable to:
- Owners of the Company
188,107
137,736
- Non-controlling interests
(1,673)
(2,528)
186,434
135,208
32
Interim Report 2019/20
Unaudited
Six months ended 30 September
2019
2018
Note
RMB'000
RMB'000
Other comprehensive income:
Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss
- Currency translation differences
207,062
137,714
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
207,062
137,714
Total comprehensive income for the period
393,496
272,922
Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the period attributable
to:
- Owners of the Company
395,169
275,450
- Non-controlling interests
(1,673)
(2,528)
393,496
272,922
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the Company
(expressed in RMB cents per share)
- Basic
11
3.21
2.36
- Diluted
11
3.21
2.36
The above condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.
33
China Dongxiang (Group) Co.,Ltd.
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
BALANCE SHEET
As at 30 September 2019
Unaudited
Audited
30 September
31 March
2019
2019
Note
RMB'000
RMB'000
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
13
101,558
111,068
Right-of-use assets
3
119,745
-
Lease prepayments
14
-
10,509
Intangible assets
15
210,236
213,884
Investments accounted for using the equity method
149,469
151,680
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
5
5,962,455
5,890,726
Deferred income tax assets
214,720
252,686
Other financial assets at amortised cost
18
430,106
499,226
Other assets
58,193
45,752
Total non-current assets
7,246,482
7,175,531
Current assets
Inventories
561,359
455,364
Trade receivables
16
204,017
174,462
Other current assets
164,416
151,709
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
5
1,872,498
1,561,146
Other financial assets at amortised cost
18
943,247
974,874
Restricted cash
-
285,581
Term deposits with initial terms over three months and within
one year
36,860
104,904
Cash and cash equivalents
556,436
766,722
Assets classified as held for sale
19
7,971
-
Total current assets
4,346,804
4,474,762
Total assets
11,593,286
11,650,293
34
Interim Report 2019/20
Unaudited
Audited
30 September
31 March
2019
2019
Note
RMB'000
RMB'000
EQUITY
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
Share capital and share premium
20
1,090,005
1,090,005
Shares held for employee share scheme
21
(196)
(196)
Reserves
9,411,739
9,161,152
Capital and reserves attributable to owners of the Company
10,501,548
10,250,961
Non-controlling interests
9,117
10,790
Total equity
10,510,665
10,261,751
LIABILITIES
Non-current liabilities
Accruals and other payables
2,328
5,739
Lease liabilities
61,183
-
Deferred income tax liabilities
284,244
265,151
Total non-current liabilities
347,755
270,890
Current liabilities
Derivative
5
25,957
41,591
Contract liabilities
17,007
29,595
Lease liabilities
50,085
-
Borrowings
23
180,383
527,636
Trade payables
17
203,360
149,406
Accruals and other payables
220,293
234,626
Provisions
6,239
6,221
Current income tax liabilities
31,542
128,577
Total current liabilities
734,866
1,117,652
Total liabilities
1,082,621
1,388,542
Total equity and liabilities
11,593,286
11,650,293
The above condensed consolidated balance sheet should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.
35
China Dongxiang (Group) Co.,Ltd.
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
For the six months ended 30 September 2019
Unaudited
Attributable to equity holders of the Company
Share
Shares held
Non-
Share
premium
for employee
Other
Retained
controlling
Total
capital
account
share scheme
Reserves
earnings
Total
interests
equity
Note
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Balance at 31 March 2018
54,768
806,397
(196)
155,640
9,015,225
10,031,834
16,920
10,048,754
Comprehensive income
Profit for the period
-
-
-
-
137,736
137,736
(2,528)
135,208
Currency translation difference
-
-
-
137,714
-
137,714
-
137,714
Total comprehensive income
-
-
-
137,714
137,736
275,450
(2,528)
272,922
Transaction with owners
Issuance of new ordinary shares
20
1,698
227,142
-
-
-
228,840
-
228,840
Dividends relating to 2018 interim
12
-
-
-
-
(287,002)
(287,002)
-
(287,002)
Total contribution by and
distribution to owners,
recognised directly in equity
1,698
227,142
-
-
(287,002)
(58,162)
-
(58,162)
Balance at 30 September 2018
56,466
1,033,539
(196)
293,354
8,865,959
10,249,122
14,392
10,263,514
36
Interim Report 2019/20
Unaudited
Attributable to equity holders of the Company
Share
Shares held
Non-
Share
premium
for employee
Other
Retained
controlling
Total
capital
account
share scheme
Reserves
earnings
Total
interests
equity
Note
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Balance at 31 March 2019
56,466
1,033,539
(196)
83,585
9,077,567
10,250,961
10,790
10,261,751
Comprehensive income
Profit for the period
-
-
-
-
188,107
188,107
(1,673)
186,434
Currency translation difference
-
-
-
207,062
-
207,062
-
207,062
Total comprehensive income
-
-
-
207,062
188,107
395,169
(1,673)
393,496
Transaction with owners
Issuance of new ordinary shares
20
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Dividends relating to 2018 final
12
-
-
-
-
(144,693)
(144,693)
-
(144,693)
Share option scheme
22(c)
-
-
-
111
-
111
-
111
Total transactions with owners,
recognized directly in equity
-
-
-
111
(144,693)
(144,582)
-
(144,582)
Balance at 30 September 2019
56,466
1,033,539
(196)
290,758
9,120,981
10,501,548
9,117
10,510,665
The above condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.
37
China Dongxiang (Group) Co.,Ltd.
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
For the six months ended 30 September 2019
Unaudited
Six months ended 30 September
2019
2018
Note
RMB'000
RMB'000
Cash flows from operating activities
Cash (used in)/generated from operations
(1,262)
1,631
Interest received
4,781
7,686
Income tax paid
(106,966)
(117,601)
Net cash used in operating activities
(103,447)
(108,284)
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(1,836)
(17,471)
Purchase of intangible assets
(396)
-
Decrease in term deposits with initial terms over three months
68,044
-
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment and
intangible assets
892
347
Increase in financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
(2,999,569)
(1,761,426)
Proceeds from disposal of other financial assets
153,343
490,248
Proceeds from disposal of financial assets at fair value
through profit or loss
2,923,030
906,276
Proceeds from disposal of derivatives
92
3,519
Increase in loans receivables
(93,746)
(553,720)
Interest received from other financial assets at amortised cost
22,428
55,537
Dividend and investment income from financial assets at fair value
through profit or loss
54,186
44,307
Payment for acquisition of associate
-
(5,000)
Proceeds from disposal of joint venture
799
-
Net cash generated from/(used in) investing activities
127,267
(837,383)
Cash flows from financing activities
Dividends paid
12
(144,693)
(287,002)
Proceeds from bank borrowings
211,530
657,761
Repayment of bank borrowings
(571,433)
(232,308)
Interest paid
(3,768)
(12,427)
Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares
-
40,145
Payment for lease liabilities
(16,424)
-
Decrease in restricted cash
285,581
101,192
Net cash (used in)/generated from financing activities
(239,207)
267,361
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(215,387)
(678,306)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
766,722
1,038,555
Exchange gains on cash and cash equivalents
5,101
6,396
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
556,436
366,645
The above condensed consolidated statement of cash flows should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.
38
Interim Report 2019/20
NOTESTO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION
For the six months ended 30 September 2019
GENERAL INFORMATION
China Dongxiang (Group) Co., Ltd. (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (together the "Group") are principally engaged in brand development, design and sales of sport-related apparel, footwear and accessories and investment activities in Mainland of the People's Republic of China (the "PRC"), and abroad.
The Company was incorporated in the Cayman Islands on 23 March 2007 as an exempted company with limited liability under the Companies Law of the Cayman Islands. The address of the Company's registered office is Cricket Square, Hutchins Drive, P.O. Box 2681, Grand Cayman KY1-1111, Cayman Islands.
The Company's shares have been listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Hong Kong Stock Exchange") since 10 October 2007.
This condensed consolidated interim financial information is presented in Renminbi ("RMB"), unless otherwise stated.
This condensed consolidated interim financial information has not been audited.
BASIS OF PREPARATION
This condensed consolidated interim financial information for the six months ended 30 September 2019 has been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting ("IAS 34").
The interim report does not include all the notes of the type normally included in an annual financial report. Accordingly, this report is to be read in conjunction with the annual financial statements for the fifteen-month ended 31 March 2019, which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").
The accounting policies adopted are consistent with those of the annual financial statements for the fifteen months ended 31 March 2019, as described in the annual financial statements, except for the adoption of new and amended standards as set out below.
New and amended standards adopted by the Group
A number of new or amended standards became applicable for the current reporting period and the Group had to change its accounting policies and make retrospective adjustments, as a result of adopting IFRS 16 "Leases".
The impact of the adoption of these standards and the new accounting policies are disclosed in note 3 below. The other standards did not have any impact on the Group's accounting policies and did not require retrospective adjustments.
39
China Dongxiang (Group) Co.,Ltd.
NOTESTO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION
For the six months ended 30 September 2019
3 CHANGES IN ACCOUNTING POLICIES
This note explains the impact of the adoption of IFRS 16 "Leases" on the Group's financial information and discloses the new accounting policies that have been applied from 1 April 2019 in note 3(b) below.
The Group has adopted IFRS 16 retrospectively from 1 April 2019, but has not restated comparatives for the fifteen months ended 31 March 2019, as permitted under the specific transitional provisions in the standard. The reclassifications and the adjustments arising from the new leasing rules are therefore recognised in the opening balance sheet on 1 April 2019.
Adjustments recognised on adoption of IFRS 16
On adoption of IFRS 16, the Group recognised lease liabilities in relation to leases, which had previously been classified as 'operating leases' under the principles of IAS 17 "Leases". These liabilities were measured at the present value of the remaining lease payments, discounted using the lessee's applicable incremental borrowing rates as of 1 April 2019. The weighted average lessee's incremental borrowing rates (applicable to borrowings with similar repayment periods) as applied to the lease liabilities on 1 April 2019 is 4.02%-4.75%.
RMB'000
Operating lease commitments disclosed as at 31 March 2019
164,965
Discounted using the lessee's incremental borrowing rates of at the date of initial
application
145,767
Less: short-term leases recognised on a straight-line basis as expense
(70,000)
Lease liabilities recognised as at 1 April 2019
75,767
Of which are:
Current lease liabilities
30,288
Non-current lease liabilities
45,479
The right-of-use assets were measured on a modified retrospective basis while adoption IFRS 16. The right-of use assets were measured at the amount equal to the lease liabilities, adjusted by the amount of any prepaid or accrued lease payments relating to that lease recognised in the balance sheet as at 31 March 2019. There were no onerous lease contracts that would have required an adjustment to the right-of-use assets at the date of initial application.
40
Interim Report 2019/20
3 CHANGES IN ACCOUNTING POLICIES CONTINUED
Adjustments recognised on adoption of IFRS 16 (Continued)
Land use right and restoration costs previously presented as lease prepayment and property, plant and equipment on the consolidated balance sheet are grouped as part of right-of-use assets with effect from 1 April 2019.
The recognised right-of-use assets relate to the following types of assets:
30 September
1 April
2019
2019
RMB'000
RMB'000
Land use right
10,366
10,509
Restoration costs
2,770
3,729
Properties and warehouses
106,609
72,756
Total right-of-use assets
119,745
86,994
The change in accounting policy affected the following items in the balance sheet on 1 April 2019:
right-of-useassets - increase by RMB86,994,000
Lease prepayment - decrease by RMB10,509,000
Other current assets - decrease by RMB718,000
Lease liabilities - increase by RMB75,767,000
Property, plant and equipment - decrease by RMB3,729,000
Accruals and other payables - decrease by RMB3,729,000
The net impact on the retained earnings as of 30 September 2019 is immaterial for warranting any adjustment.
41
China Dongxiang (Group) Co.,Ltd.
NOTESTO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION
For the six months ended 30 September 2019
3 CHANGES IN ACCOUNTING POLICIES CONTINUED
Adjustments recognised on adoption of IFRS 16 (Continued)
Practical expedients applied
In applying IFRS 16 for the first time, the Group has used the following practical expedients permitted by the standard:
the use of a single discount rate to a portfolio of leases with reasonably similar characteristics;
reliance on previous assessments on whether leases are onerous;
the accounting for operating leases with a remaining lease term of less than 12 months as at 1 April 2019 as short-term leases;
the exclusion of initial direct costs for the measurement of the right-of-use assets at the date of initial application; and
the use of hindsight in determining the lease term where the contract contains options to extend or terminate the lease.
The Group has also elected not to reassess whether a contract is, or contains a lease at the date of initial application. Instead, for contracts entered into before the transition date the Group relied on its assessment made applying IAS 17 and IFRIC 4 "Determining whether an Arrangement contains a Lease".
The Group's leasing activities and how these are accounted for
The group leases various offices, warehouses, retail stores, and has lease prepayment under long-term lease agreements. Lease terms are negotiated on an individual basis and contain a wide range of different terms and conditions. The lease agreements do not impose any covenants, but leased assets may not be used as security for borrowing purposes.
Until the fifteen months ended 31 March 2019, leases of property, plant and equipment were classified as operating leases. Payments made under operating leases (net of any incentives received from the lessor) were charged to profit or loss on a straight-line basis over the period of the lease.
From 1 April 2019, leases (including lease prepayment) are recognised as a right-of-use asset and a corresponding liability at the date at which the leased asset is available for use by the group. Each lease payment is allocated between the liability and finance cost. The finance cost is charged to profit or loss over the lease period so as to produce a constant periodic rate of interest on the remaining balance of the liability for each period. The right-of-use asset is depreciated over the shorter of the asset's useful life and the lease term on a straight-line basis.
42
Interim Report 2019/20
3 CHANGES IN ACCOUNTING POLICIES CONTINUED
The Group's leasing activities and how these are accounted for (CONTINUED)
Assets and liabilities arising from a lease are initially measured on a present value basis. Lease liabilities include the net present value of the following lease payments:
fixed payments (including in-substance fixed payments), less any lease incentives receivable
variable lease payment that are based on an index or a rate
amounts expected to be payable by the lessee under residual value guarantees
the exercise price of a purchase option if the lessee is reasonably certain to exercise that option, and
payments of penalties for terminating the lease, if the lease term reflects the lessee exercising that option.
The lease payments are discounted using the interest rate implicit in the lease. If that rate cannot be determined, the lessee's incremental borrowing rate is used, being the rate that the lessee would have to pay to borrow the funds necessary to obtain an asset of similar value in a similar economic environment with similar terms and conditions.
Right-of-use assets are measured at cost comprising the following:
the amount of the initial measurement of lease liability
any lease payments made at or before the commencement date less any lease incentives received
any initial direct costs, and
restoration costs.
Payments associated with short-term leases are recognised on a straight-line basis as an expense in profit or loss. Short-term leases are leases with a lease term of 12 months or less.
Extension and termination options
Extension and termination options are included in some property leases across the Group. These terms are used to maximise operational flexibility in terms of managing contracts. The majority of extension and termination options held are exercisable only by the Group and not by the respective lessor.
43
China Dongxiang (Group) Co.,Ltd.
NOTESTO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION
For the six months ended 30 September 2019
ESTIMATES
The preparation of the interim condensed consolidated financial information requires management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, income and expense. Actual results may differ from these estimates.
In preparing the interim condensed consolidated financial information, the significant judgments made by management in applying the Group's accounting policies and the key sources of estimation uncertainty were the same as those that applied to the consolidated financial statements for fifteen months ended 31 March 2019.
FINANCIAL RISK MANAGEMENT AND FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS
Financial risk factors
The Group's activities expose it to a variety of financial risks: market risk (including currency risk and price risk), credit risk and liquidity risk.
The interim condensed consolidated financial information do not include all financial risk management information and disclosures required in the annual financial statements, and should be read in conjunction with the Group's annual financial statements for fifteen months ended 31 March 2019.
There have been no changes in the risk management policies since 31 March 2019.
Fair value estimation
This note provides an update on the judgements and estimates made by the Group in determining the fair values of the financial instruments since the last annual financial report.
Fair value hierarchy
To provide an indication about the reliability of the inputs used in determining fair value, the Group classifies its financial instruments into the three levels prescribed under the accounting standards. An explanation of each level follows underneath the table.
44
Interim Report 2019/20
5 FINANCIAL RISK MANAGEMENT AND FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS CONTINUED
5.2 Fair value estimation (Continued)
Fair value hierarchy (Continued)
The following table presents the Group's financial assets and financial liabilities measured and recognised at fair value at 30 September 2019 and 31 March 2019 on a recurring basis:
Level 1
Level 2
Level 3
Total
As at 30 September 2019
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Financial assets
Financial assets at fair value
through profit or loss (FVPL)
- Unlisted equity securities
-
-
4,522,000
4,522,000
- Listed equity securities
2,196,024
-
-
2,196,024
- Preference shares
69,200
-
-
69,200
- Perpetual bonds
433,780
-
-
433,780
- Wealth management product
-
-
613,949
613,949
Total financial assets
2,699,004
-
5,135,949
7,834,953
Financial liabilities
Derivatives
-
-
(25,957)
(25,957)
Level 1
Level 2
Level 3
Total
As at 31 March 2019
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Financial assets
Financial assets at fair value
through profit or loss (FVPL)
- Unlisted equity securities
-
-
4,474,003
4,474,003
- Listed equity securities
2,173,186
-
-
2,173,186
- Preference shares
66,746
-
-
66,746
- Perpetual bonds
401,146
-
-
401,146
- Wealth management product
-
-
336,791
336,791
Total financial assets
2,641,078
-
4,810,794
7,451,872
Financial liabilities
Derivatives
-
-
(41,591)
(41,591)
45
China Dongxiang (Group) Co.,Ltd.
NOTESTO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION
For the six months ended 30 September 2019
5 FINANCIAL RISK MANAGEMENT AND FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS CONTINUED
5.2 Fair value estimation (Continued)
Fair value hierarchy (Continued)
There were no transfers between levels 1 and 2 for recurring fair value measurements during the period. For transfers in and out of level 3 measurements see (c) below.
The Group's policy is to recognise transfers into and transfers out of fair value hierarchy levels as at the end of the reporting period.
Level 1: The fair value of financial instruments traded in active markets (such as publicly traded derivatives, and trading and available-for-sale securities) is based on quoted market prices at the end of the reporting period. The quoted market price used for financial assets held by the Group is the current bid price. These instruments are included in level 1. Instruments included in level 1 mainly include investments in common shares of a US listed company and HK listed companies, and preferred shares and perpetual bonds of a HK listed company.
Level 2: The fair value of financial instruments that are not traded in an active market (for example, over-the-counter derivatives) is determined using valuation techniques which maximize the use of observable market data and rely as little as possible on entity-specific estimates. If all significant inputs required to fair value an instrument are observable, the instrument is included in level 2.
Level 3: If one or more of the significant inputs is not based on observable market data, the
instrument is included in level 3. This is the case for unlisted equity securities.
Valuation techniques used to determine fair values
Specific valuation techniques used to value financial instruments include:
the use of quoted market prices or dealer quotes for similar instruments;
the fair value of the remaining financial instruments is determined using discounted cash flow analysis, price of recent investment method and NAV report method.
46
Interim Report 2019/20
5 FINANCIAL RISK MANAGEMENT AND FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS CONTINUED
5.2 Fair value estimation (Continued)
Fair value measurements using significant unobservable inputs (level 3)
The following table presents the changes in level 3 instruments for the six months ended 30 September 2019.
Equity
securities
Derivatives
Others
Total
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Opening balance at
31 March 2019
4,474,003
(41,591)
336,791
4,769,203
Acquisitions (i) (ii)
841,457
14,146
1,833,738
2,689,341
Disposals (ii)
(873,688)
(14,146)
(1,556,580)
(2,444,414)
Other gain-net*
27,736
17,304
-
45,040
Currency translation difference
52,492
(1,670)
-
50,822
Closing balance at
30 September 2019
4,522,000
(25,957)
613,949
5,109,992
includes unrealised gains recognised in profit or loss attributable to balances held at the end of the
reporting period
27,736
17,304
-
45,040
The fair value assessment methods and related key assumptions and judgements adopted by the Group's management ("Management") is as follow:
Cost approach (specifically, net assets method): NAV of the private equity funds, of which the underlining assets and liabilities are fair valued by utilizing the techniques either alone or in combination of these 3 approaches;
Market approach: Uses the prices and other relevant information generated by the market transactions, including the price of the recent transactions and changes subsequent to the relevant transaction date;
Income approach (specifically, discounted cash flow method): Uses valuation techniques to convert future amounts (for examples, cash flows or earnings) to a single present amount (discounted).
In 22 August 2019, the Group entered into subscription agreements, pursuant to which the Group subscribed for limited partnership interests in a private equity investment fund partnership. The Group paid a total capital consideration of RMB225 million, and the shares of the Group are held by two third-party companies.
In 26 June 2019, the Group paid a total capital consideration of RMB500 million in an investment fund, which primarily invests in bonds, funds, and derivatives. The Group disposed it in 27 September 2019.
47
China Dongxiang (Group) Co.,Ltd.
NOTESTO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION
For the six months ended 30 September 2019
6 SEGMENT INFORMATION
The Group is principally engaged in brand development, design, and sales of sport-related apparel, footwear and accessories in Mainland of the PRC and Japan as well as investment activities in Mainland of the PRC and abroad.
The Board of Directors reviews the Group's internal reporting in order to assess performance and allocate resources. Management has determined the operating segments based on these reports. The chief operating decision maker considers and assesses the performance of the investment activities and sportswear business separately, and sportswear business were assessed from a geographic perspective, including China (Mainland of the PRC) and Japan segments as follows:
China Apparel: includes distribution and retail of sport apparel under Kappa brand and other brands and international business, which includes the provision of Kappa brand products in other countries.
Japan Apparel: includes distribution and retail of sport apparel under Kappa, Phenix and other brands.
Investment: includes investment in kinds of financial assets and treasury products issued by commercial banks.
Sales between segments are carried out on terms set out in agreements governing the transactions. The revenue from external customers, segment operating profit/(loss) and segment profit/(loss) reported to the chief operating decision maker are measured in a manner consistent with that presented in the condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income.
48
Interim Report 2019/20
6 SEGMENT INFORMATION CONTINUED
The segment results and other items included in the interim condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income provided to the chief operating decision maker for the reportable segments for the six months period ended 30 September 2019 and 2018, respectively are as follows:
Unaudited
China
Japan
- Apparel
- Apparel
Investment
Total
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Six month ended 30 September 2019
Total revenue before inter-segment elimination
777,186
156,495
-
933,681
Inter-segment revenue
(27,883)
(6,480)
-
(34,363)
Revenue from external customers
749,303
150,015
-
899,318
Cost of sales
(243,906)
(94,027)
-
(337,933)
Reversal of impairment of inventories - net
23,085
3,383
-
26,468
Segment gross profit
528,482
59,371
-
587,853
Other gains - net
57,213
662
165,927
223,802
Segment operating profit/(loss)
110,299
(21,762)
158,389
246,926
Finance income
6,128
2,580
1,511
10,219
Finance expenses
(1,460)
(773)
(3,789)
(6,022)
Share of post-tax profit/(loss) of joint venturers and
associates accounted for using the equity method
7,034
(348)
(4,385)
2,301
Profit/(loss) before income tax
122,001
(20,303)
151,726
253,424
Income tax expense
(49,143)
(649)
(17,198)
(66,990)
Profit/(loss) for the period
72,858
(20,952)
134,528
186,434
Material items of income and expense
Depreciation and amortisation
8,040
2,523
-
10,563
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
14,167
9,365
-
23,532
Provision for/(reversal of) impairment of financial
assets - net
184
(23)
-
161
Reversal of impairment of inventories
(23,084)
(3,384)
-
(26,468)
Advertising and selling expenses
316,816
21,173
-
337,989
49
China Dongxiang (Group) Co.,Ltd.
NOTESTO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION
For the six months ended 30 September 2019
6
SEGMENT INFORMATION CONTINUED
Unaudited
China
Japan
- Apparel
- Apparel
Investment
Total
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Six month ended 30 September 2018
Total revenue before inter-segment elimination
672,541
153,915
-
826,456
Inter-segment revenue
(34,877)
(4,457)
-
(39,334)
Revenue from external customers
637,664
149,458
-
787,122
Cost of sales
(242,124)
(91,637)
-
(333,761)
Reversal of impairment of inventories - net
32,796
1,163
-
33,959
Segment gross profit
428,336
58,984
-
487,320
Other gains - net
26,402
1,417
206,730
234,549
Segment operating profit/(loss)
53,299
(16,658)
192,681
229,322
Finance income
14,318
(66)
6,868
21,120
Finance expenses
(2,895)
(859)
(8,618)
(12,372)
Share of post-tax profit/(loss) of joint ventures and
associates accounted for using the equity method
943
(554)
(1,347)
(958)
Profit/(loss) before income tax
65,665
(18,137)
189,584
237,112
Income tax expense
(23,216)
(487)
(78,201)
(101,904)
Profit/(loss) for the period
42,449
(18,624)
111,383
135,208
Material items of income and expense
Depreciation and amortisation
8,225
2,666
-
10,891
Reversal of impairment of financial assets - net
(366)
(2,102)
-
(2,468)
Reversal of impairment of inventories
(32,796)
(1,163)
-
(33,959)
Advertising and selling expenses
265,541
20,477
-
286,018
50
Interim Report 2019/20
6 SEGMENT INFORMATION CONTINUED
The segment assets, liabilities, and reconciliations to the Group's total assets and total liabilities are as follows:
Unaudited
China
Japan
- Apparel
- Apparel
Investment
Total
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
As at 30 September 2019
Investments accounted for using the equity method
49,549
-
99,920
149,469
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
-
-
7,834,953
7,834,953
Deferred income tax assets
201,027
-
13,693
214,720
Right-of-use assets
76,534
43,211
-
119,745
Other assets
2,183,692
289,214
1,200,010
3,672,916
Total assets before inter-segment elimination
2,510,802
332,425
9,148,576
11,991,803
Inter-segment elimination
(410,696)
12,179
-
(398,517)
Segment assets
2,100,106
344,604
9,148,576
11,593,286
Deferred income tax liabilities
170,702
3,476
110,066
284,244
Current income tax liabilities
30,754
788
-
31,542
Lease liabilities
67,316
43,952
-
111,268
Other liabilities
441,576
468,874
156,764
1,067,214
Total liabilities before inter-segment elimination
710,348
517,090
266,830
1,494,268
Inter-segment elimination
(950)
(410,697)
-
(411,647)
Segment liabilities
709,398
106,393
266,830
1,082,621
51
China Dongxiang (Group) Co.,Ltd.
NOTESTO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION
For the six months ended 30 September 2019
6
SEGMENT INFORMATION CONTINUED
Audited
China
Japan
- Apparel
- Apparel
Investment
Total
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
As at 31 March 2019
Investments accounted for using the equity method
81,280
9,185
61,215
151,680
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
-
-
7,451,872
7,451,872
Deferred income tax assets
251,936
-
750
252,686
Other assets
1,793,221
253,772
1,922,569
3,969,562
Total assets before inter-segment elimination
2,126,437
262,957
9,436,406
11,825,800
Inter-segment elimination
(164,818)
(10,689)
-
(175,507)
Segment assets
1,961,619
252,268
9,436,406
11,650,293
Deferred income tax liabilities
2,724
3,438
258,989
265,151
Current income tax liabilities
128,259
318
-
128,577
Other liabilities
407,245
196,632
509,906
1,113,783
Total liabilities before inter-segment elimination
538,228
200,388
768,895
1,507,511
Inter-segment elimination
(10,712)
(108,257)
-
(118,969)
Segment liabilities
527,516
92,131
768,895
1,388,542
52
Interim Report 2019/20
7
OTHER GAINS NET
Unaudited
Six months ended 30 September
2019
2018
RMB'000
RMB'000
Gain on disposal of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
26,615
19,085
Investment income from financial assets at fair value through
profit or loss
54,089
42,494
Interest income from loans receivables
31,085
57,992
Change in fair value of financial instruments at fair value
through profit or loss
54,146
86,238
Government subsidy income
49,636
21,066
Royalty income
652
1,485
Others-net
7,579
6,189
223,802
234,549
8 EXPENSE BY NATURE
The expenses included in cost of sales, reversal of impairment of inventories, distribution expenses, administrative expenses are analysed as follows:
Unaudited
Six months ended 30 September
2019
2018
RMB'000
RMB'000
Cost of inventories recognised as cost of sales
337,260
333,283
Advertising and selling expenses
337,989
286,018
Employee salary and benefit expenses
91,759
84,532
Logistic and transportation fees
27,478
27,390
Reversal of impairment of inventories
(26,468)
(33,959)
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
23,532
-
Operating lease expense
22,429
29,211
Product design and development expenses
20,783
23,323
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and amortisation of
intangible assets
10,563
10,891
Travelling expenses
8,846
7,477
Auditors' remuneration
1,800
1,800
Legal and consulting expenses
1,697
4,638
Others
18,365
20,213
876,033
794,817
53
China Dongxiang (Group) Co.,Ltd.
NOTESTO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION
For the six months ended 30 September 2019
9
FINANCE INCOME NET
Unaudited
Six months ended 30 September
2019
2018
RMB'000
RMB'000
Finance income:
- Foreign exchange gain, net
5,438
13,434
- Interest income
4,781
7,686
10,219
21,120
Finance expenses:
- Interest expenses
(3,768)
(10,478)
- Interest of lease liabilities
(2,017)
-
- Others
(237)
(1,894)
(6,022)
(12,372)
Finance income - net
4,197
8,748
10
INCOME TAX EXPENSE
Unaudited
Six months ended 30 September
2019
2018
RMB'000
RMB'000
Current income tax
- PRC corporate income tax ("CIT")
9,282
69,722
- Taxation in Japan
649
487
Deferred income tax
57,059
31,695
66,990
101,904
54
Interim Report 2019/20
10 INCOME TAX EXPENSE CONTINUED
Cayman Islands income tax
The Company was incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Under the laws of the Cayman Islands, there is no income, estate, corporation, capital gains, or other taxes payable by the Company.
Hong Kong and Singapore income tax
Hong Kong and Singapore profits tax have not been provided as there are no estimated assessable profits arising in or derived from Hong Kong and Singapore during the six months period ended 30 September 2019 (2018: nil).
PRC Corporate Income Tax ("CIT")
Provision for the PRC corporate income tax is calculated based on the statutory tax rate of 25% (Year ended 31 March 2019: 25%) on the assessable income of the group companies, except for Group's subsidiaries incorporated in Tibet Autonomous Region which is subject to preferential tax rate of 15% (Year ended 31 March 2019: 15%).
PRC withholding tax ("WHT")
According to the PRC New Corporate Income Tax Law ("New CIT Law"), distribution of profits earned by PRC companies since 1 January 2008 to foreign investors is subject to withholding tax of 5% or 10%, depending on the country of incorporation of the foreign investor, upon the distribution of profits to overseas- incorporated immediate holding companies. As at 30 September 2019, the Group had provided a deferred tax liability amounting to RMB171,333,000 (Year ended 31 March 2019: RMB148,378,000) in relation to the profit of the Group's PRC subsidiaries that will be distributed in the future.
Japan income tax
The subsidiary incorporated in Japan is subject to income tax and local inhabitant tax. The corporate income tax rate for the six months period ended 30 September 2019 applicable to this subsidiary was 15% for the taxable income part less than JPY10,000,000 and 23.2% for the taxable income part over JPY10,000,000 (2018: 15% and 23.2%) of the assessable profit. The inhabitant tax is determined based on the taxpayer's share capital, operating locations and number of employees and rates on the taxpayer's income tax payable, subject to a certain minimum payment. As there was no assessable profit derived during the six months period ended 30 September 2019 (2018: nil), the subsidiary was subject to the minimum inhabitant tax payments.
55
China Dongxiang (Group) Co.,Ltd.
NOTESTO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION
For the six months ended 30 September 2019
11 EARNINGS PER SHARE
Basic
Basic earnings per share is calculated by dividing the profit attributable to owners of the Company by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue less shares held for Restricted Share Award Scheme during the period.
Unaudited
Six months ended 30 September
2019
2018
Profit attributable to owners of the Company (RMB'000)
188,107
137,736
Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue less shares
held for Restricted Share Award Scheme (thousands)
5,863,071
5,832,064
Basic earnings per share (RMB cents per share)
3.21
2.36
Diluted
Diluted earnings per share is calculated by adjusting the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding to assume conversion of all dilutive potential ordinary shares. The share options granted and assumed exercised are the only dilutive potential ordinary shares as at 30 September 2019.
Unaudited
Six months ended 30 September
2019
2018
Profit attributable to owners of the Company (RMB'000)
188,107
137,736
Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue
for calculating basic earnings per share (thousands)
5,863,071
5,832,064
Adjustments for:
- Share options granted and assumed exercised (thousands)
176
-
Weighted average number of ordinary shares and
potential ordinary shares for calculating diluted earnings
per share (thousands)
5,863,247
5,832,064
Diluted earnings per share (RMB cents)
3.21
2.36
56
Interim Report 2019/20
12 DIVIDENDS
Unaudited
Six months ended 30 September
2019
2018
RMB'000
RMB'000
First interim dividend paid of RMB0 cent (2018:2.45 cent) per share for
the six months ended 30 June
-
144,210
First interim special dividend paid of RMB0 cent (2018:2.45 cent)
per share for the six months ended 30 June
-
144,210
Final dividend paid of RMB1.96 cent (2018: nil) per share
115,368
-
Final special dividend paid of RMB0.49 cent (2018: nil) per share
28,842
-
Interim dividend of RMB0.96 cent (2018: nil) per share for the
six months ended 30 September
56,507
-
Interim special dividend of RMB0.65 cent (2018: nil) per share
for the six months ended 30 September
38,260
-
238,977
288,420
The total dividends announced and paid for the six months ended 30 September 2019 amounted to RMB144,210,000 or RMB2.45 cents per share (first interim dividend paid for the six months ended 30 June 2018: RMB288,420,000 or RMB4.90 cents per share), comprising the fifteen months period ended 31 March 2019 final and final special dividends.
Pursuant to a resolution passed on 27 November 2019, the board of directors of the Company declared an interim dividend and interim special dividend of RMB0.96 cents and RMB0.65 cents per ordinary share of the Company, amounting to RMB56,507,000 and RMB38,260,000 for the six months ended 30 September 2019 from the Company's retained earnings account, respectively. They will be recognised in shareholders' equity in the year ending 31 March 2020.
The aggregate amounts of the dividends paid for the six months ended 30 September 2019 and six months ended 30 September 2018 have been disclosed in the consolidated statement of changes in equity in accordance with the disclosure requirements of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance.
57
China Dongxiang (Group) Co.,Ltd.
NOTESTO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION
For the six months ended 30 September 2019
13
PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT
Office
furniture
Freehold
and
Leasehold
Construction
land
Buildings
equipment
Vehicles
improvements
in-progress
Total
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
As at 31 March 2019
Cost
27,123
75,367
69,328
1,692
20,317
24,066
217,893
Accumulated depreciation
-
(41,067)
(55,994)
(1,220)
(8,544)
-
(106,825)
Net book amount
27,123
34,300
13,334
472
11,773
24,066
111,068
For the six months ended
30 September 2019
Opening net book amount
as at 1 April 2019
27,123
34,300
13,334
472
11,773
24,066
111,068
Changes in accounting
policies (Note 3)
-
-
-
-
(3,729)
-
(3,729)
Additions
-
-
816
-
811
209
1,836
Transfer
2,695
22,793
-
-
-
(25,488)
-
Disposals
(5,812)
-
(209)
(2)
(377)
-
(6,400)
Depreciation (Note 8)
-
(1,978)
(2,110)
(76)
(1,258)
-
(5,422)
Currency translation difference
1,203
318
536
-
935
1,213
4,205
Closing net book amount
as at 30 September 2019
25,209
55,433
12,367
394
8,155
-
101,558
As at 30 September 2019
Cost
25,209
98,711
69,393
1,650
17,319
-
212,282
Accumulated depreciation
-
(43,278)
(57,026)
(1,256)
(9,164)
-
(110,724)
Net book amount
25,209
55,433
12,367
394
8,155
-
101,558
58
Interim Report 2019/20
14 LEASE PREPAYMENT
Unaudited
RMB'000
At 31 March 2019
Cost
14,262
Accumulated amortisation
(3,753)
Net book amount
10,509
For the six months ended 30 September 2019
Opening net book amount as at 1 April 2019
10,509
Changes in accounting policies (Note 3)
(10,509)
Closing net book amount as at 30 September 2019
-
At 30 September 2019
Cost
-
Accumulated amortisation
-
Net book amount
-
59
China Dongxiang (Group) Co.,Ltd.
NOTESTO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION
For the six months ended 30 September 2019
15 INTANGIBLE ASSETS
Unaudited
Phenix and
Kappa
other
Computer
trademarks
brands
software
Total
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
As at 31 March 2019
Cost
386,537
8,605
76,430
471,572
Accumulated amortisation
(185,112)
(1,917)
(70,659)
(257,688)
Net book amount
201,425
6,688
5,771
213,884
For the six months ended 30 September 2019
Opening net book amount as at 1 April 2019
201,425
6,688
5,771
213,884
Additions
-
-
396
396
Amortisation (Note 8)
(3,784)
(108)
(1,249)
(5,141)
Currency translation difference
1,073
-
24
1,097
Closing net book amount as at
30 September 2019
198,714
6,580
4,942
210,236
As at 30 September 2019
Cost
394,916
8,605
77,649
481,170
Accumulated amortisation
(196,202)
(2,025)
(72,707)
(270,934)
Net book amount
198,714
6,580
4,942
210,236
60
Interim Report 2019/20
16 TRADE RECEIVABLE
Unaudited
Audited
30 September
31 March
2019
2019
RMB'000
RMB'000
Trade receivables
- Third parties
205,442
170,702
- Related parties (note 25)
26,625
31,850
232,067
202,552
Less: provision for impairment
(28,050)
(28,090)
Trade receivables, net
204,017
174,462
The Group's sales are mainly made on credit limits and the Group would deny credit sales to customers if the trade receivables of these customers exceeded their credit limits. Customers are normally granted credit terms within 30-45 days. The aging analysis of trade receivables based on goods delivery date as at 30 September 2019 and 31 March 2019 was as follows:
Unaudited
Audited
30 September
31 March
2019
2019
RMB'000
RMB'000
Within 30
days
139,342
110,146
31 to 180
days
71,817
74,214
Over 180 days
20,908
18,192
232,067
202,552
The trade receivables were mainly denominated in RMB and JPY. Due to the short-term nature of the current receivables, their carrying amounts approximated their fair values as at the balance sheet dates.
The Group applies the IFRS 9 simplified approach to measuring expected credit losses, which uses a lifetime expected loss allowance for all trade receivables.
61
China Dongxiang (Group) Co.,Ltd.
NOTESTO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION
For the six months ended 30 September 2019
16 TRADE RECEIVABLE CONTINUED
Movements on the Group's provision for impairment of trade receivables are as follow:
Unaudited
Unaudited
30 September
30 September
2019
2018
RMB'000
RMB'000
At 1 April
28,090
68,790
Reversal of impairment losses of receivables
(40)
(2,448)
Written off impairment losses of receivables
-
(593)
At 30 September
28,050
65,749
17 TRADE PAYABLES
At 30 September 2019, the aging analysis of the trade payables based on goods receipt date were as follows:
Unaudited
Audited
30 September
31 March
2019
2019
RMB'000
RMB'000
Within 30
days
98,030
85,844
31 to 180
days
82,621
38,229
Over 180 days
22,709
25,333
203,360
149,406
The trade payables are mainly denominated in RMB and JPY. The carrying amounts of trade payables approximated their fair values as at the balance sheet dates.
62
Interim Report 2019/20
18 OTHER FINANCIAL ASSETS AT AMORTISED COST
Unaudited
Audited
30 September
31 March
2019
2019
RMB'000
RMB'000
Current Portion:
Loans receivables (a)
883,385
897,284
Loans to related parties (b) (note 25)
21,635
20,325
Others
47,964
66,553
Less: provision for impairment
(9,737)
(9,288)
Total
943,247
974,874
Non-current Portion:
Loans receivables (a)
94,228
173,057
Loans to management personnel and employees (c)
335,878
326,169
Total
430,106
499,226
As at 30 September 2019, loans receivables due from third parties summed up to RMB977,613,000 with the interest rate in the range of 6.5% to 15% per annum. The amount of each loan receivables varies from RMB41,761,000 to RMB211,740,000.
The maturity period of each loan receivables varies with the range from 6 to 24 months. Majority of these loans receivables were secured by the respective pledge.
For the loans to Joint Ventures as mentioned in note 25(b), which bear interest at 9% per annum and have a maturity within one year. There is no pledge for the loans.
The balance represented loans to certain management personnel and employees, which bear interest at one month HIBOR+1% per annum and have a maturity of 5 years. All the shares subscribed by the borrowers were pledged as the collateral of these loans.
63
China Dongxiang (Group) Co.,Ltd.
NOTESTO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION
For the six months ended 30 September 2019
19 ASSETS CLASSIFIED AS HELD FOR SALE
Unaudited
Audited
30 September
31 March
2019
2019
RMB'000
RMB'000
Non-current assets held for sale
Investment in a joint venture
7,971
-
By September 2019, the directors of the Group decided to dispose 38% equity interest of Shanghai Phenix Apparel Co., Ltd. (Shanghai Phenix), a joint venture of the Group to a third-party buyer. Meanwhile, the transaction was approved by the buyer's board of directors as well. The agreement between the buyer and the Group has been signed on 14 October 2019 and the transaction is expected to be completed within 1 year. As a result, the Group classified this investment in joint venture to the assets held for sale.
The above mentioned held for sale assets were measured at the lower of its carrying amount and fair value less costs to sell at the time of the reclassification. There was no expenses recognized in the interim condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income.
64
Interim Report 2019/20
20 SHARE CAPITAL AND SHARE PREMIUM ACCOUNT
Unaudited
Number of
Nominal value
Equivalent
ordinary
of issued
nominal value
Share
shares of par
ordinary
of ordinary
premium
value HK$0.01
shares
shares
account
Total
HK$'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
As at 1 April 2019 and
30 September 2019
5,886,121,025
58,862
56,466
1,033,539
1,090,005
As at 1 April 2018
5,674,811,025
56,749
54,768
806,397
861,165
Issuance of ordinary shares (a)
211,310,000
2,113
1,698
227,142
228,840
As at 30 September 2018
5,886,121,025
58,862
56,466
1,033,539
1,090,005
Pursuant to the subscription agreement on 19 January 2018 and 11 April 2018, the Company allotted and issued 211,310,000 new ordinary shares with nominal value of HKD0.01 each at a price of HKD1.35 per share (for 202,310,000 shares) and HKD1.29 per share (for the remaining 9,000,000 shares) to directors and management personnel of the Company, on 27 April 2018.
The total gross proceeds from the issue were approximately HKD284,729,000 (equivalent to approximately RMB228,840,000), of which HKD2,113,000 (equivalent to approximately RMB1,698,000) was credited to share capital, HKD282,615,000 (equivalent to approximately RMB227,142,000) was credited to share premium.
Ms. Chen Chen has paid all of her consideration and other subscribers' consideration was settled through a loan from Bright Pacific, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, to the subscribers with the interest rate of one month HIBOR plus 1% per annum. All the shares subscribed and acquired was pledged as the collateral of these loans. They need to comply with the lock-up request of the subscription agreement.
The directors of the Company are of the view that no share based payment expense should be recognised in the interim condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income as the consideration for the shares issued were higher than fair value.
Certain of the above subscribers are related parties of the Group, therefore the share issuance and the loans provided to them are related party transactions.
65
China Dongxiang (Group) Co.,Ltd.
NOTESTO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION
For the six months ended 30 September 2019
21 SHARES HELD FOR EMPLOYEE SHARE SCHEME
As at
As at
As at
As at
30 September
31 March
30 September
31 March
2019
2019
2019
2019
Number of
Number of
shares
shares
RMB'000
RMB'000
Shares held for employee share scheme
23,050,071
23,050,071
196
196
These shares are held by the Group's Trust for the purpose of issuing shares under the Group's employee share scheme (see Note 22 for further information). Shares issued to employees are recognised on a first-in-first-out basis.
Details
Number of shares
RMB'000
Opening balance 31 March 2019
23,050,071
196
Employee share scheme issue
-
-
Balance 30 September 2019
23,050,071
196
22 SHARE BASED COMPENSATION SCHEMES
Restricted Share Award Scheme
The Company adopted the Restricted Share Award Scheme on 10 December 2010. The objective of the Restricted Share Award Scheme is to encourage and retain selected participants including directors and employees of the Group, to work with the Group and to provide additional incentive for them to achieve performance goals. Under the scheme, the China Dongxiang (Group) Co., Ltd. Restricted Share Award Scheme Trust (the "Trust") was established in Hong Kong and purchased 30,000,000 shares of the Company from the open market in December 2010. No further purchase of shares of the Company has been made since December 2010. The total amount of RMB87,138,000 paid to acquire the shares was financed by the Company by way of contributions made to the Trust. As the financial and operational policies of the Trust are governed by the Group and the Group benefits from the Trust's activities, the Trust is consolidated in the Group's financial statements as a special purpose entity.
When restricted shares are granted to selected participants, the fair value of the restricted shares awarded based on the market value of the Company's shares on the date of grant is charged as employee expenses in the consolidated statement of comprehensive income of the Group.
During the six months ended 30 September 2019, no shares out of the 30,000,000 shares purchased from the open market in 2010 as described above, were granted to senior management under the Restricted Share Award Scheme (fifteen months ended 31 March 2019: Nil).
66
Interim Report 2019/20
22 SHARE BASED COMPENSATION SCHEMES CONTINUED
Shares issued to directors and management personnel of the Company
As mentioned in Note 20, on 27 April 2018, the Company allotted and issued 211,310,000 new ordinary shares to directors and management personnel of the Company, no share based payment expense was recognised in the consolidated statement of the comprehensive income during the current period.
Share Option Scheme
Pursuant to the a shareholders' resolution passed on 8 August 2019, the Group adopted a share option scheme (the "2019 Share Option Scheme"). On 16 September 2019, the Group granted 18,300,000 share options to management and employees. The 2019 Share Option Scheme will remain in force for a period of 10 years commencing from 16 September 2019. The vesting period for the options granted on 16 September 2019 is from 16 September 2019 to 15 September 2022. An option may be exercised in accordance with whether a service or a non-market performance condition is met.
The purpose of the 2019 Share Option Scheme is to provide an incentive for the qualified participants to work with commitment towards enhancing the value of the Company and its shares for the benefit of its shareholders and to recruit and retain high calibre employees and attract human resources whose contributions are or may be beneficial to the growth and development of the Group.
Participants of the Share Option Scheme are required to pay HKD1.00 for each option granted upon acceptance of the grant. The exercise price of the options is determined by the Board in its sole and absolute discretion and being at least the highest of
the closing price of the shares as stated in the Stock Exchange's daily quotation sheets on the offer date;
the average of the closing prices of the shares as stated in the Stock Exchange's daily quotation sheets for the five business days immediately preceding the offer date; and
the nominal value of the shares.
Under the share option scheme, the total number of shares which may be issued upon exercise of all options to be granted under the Share Option Scheme shall not in aggregate exceed 588,612,102 shares of the Company, being 10% of the total number of shares in issue immediately prior to the date on which dealings in the Shares commenced on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
The fair values of the options granted pursuant to the 2019 Share Option Scheme during the six months ended 30 September 2019 are as below:
Unaudited
Fair value
Grant date
RMB'000
16 September 2019
4,425
67
China Dongxiang (Group) Co.,Ltd.
NOTESTO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION
For the six months ended 30 September 2019
22 SHARE BASED COMPENSATION SCHEMES CONTINUED
Share Option Scheme (Continued)
The fair value of options granted during the six months ended 30 September 2019 determined using the Binomial model was HK$0.292 per option for management personnel and HK$0.211 per option for employees. The subjectivity and uncertainty of the values of options are subject to a number of assumptions and the limitation of the model. The significant inputs into the model were spot price of HK$0.820 at the grant date, exercise price of HK$0.854, volatility of 39%, expected dividend yield of 2.45%, a contractual option life of ten years, and an annual risk-free interest rate of 1.36%.
At the end of each reporting period, the Group revises its estimates of the number of options that are expected to ultimately vest. The impact of the estimates during the vesting period, if any, is recognized in the interim condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income, with a corresponding adjustment to the share option reserve.
For the six months ended 30 September 2019, value of employee services provided under the 2019 Share Option Scheme recognised in the interim condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income was RMB111,000.
Movements in the number of share options outstanding during the six months ended 30 September 2019 under this scheme and their weighted average exercise prices are as follows:
Weighted
average
Number of
exercise price
share options
(per share) HK$
(thousands)
As at 1 April 2019
-
-
Granted
0.854
18,300
Exercised
-
-
Lapsed
-
-
As at 30 September 2019
0.854
18,300
Exercisable as at 30 September 2019
-
-
68
Interim Report 2019/20
23 BORROWINGS
Unaudited
Audited
30 September
31 March
2019
2019
RMB'000
RMB'000
Bank loans
- Pledged (a)
130,807
480,439
Loans from a company (b)
- Unsecured and interest free
49,576
47,197
180,383
527,636
As at 30 September 2019, the outstanding loans due to Morgan Stanley Asia International Limited at the prevailing interest rate were USD958,933(equivalent to approximately RMB6,782,000), JPY850,349,925 (equivalent to approximately RMB55,772,000) and HKD75,685,630 (equivalent to approximately RMB68,253,000).
The balance represented the loans due to a third party, Forchn International Co., Ltd., which is unsecured and interest free.
As at 30 September 2019, the Group's borrowings were repayable as follows:
Bank loans
Other loans
As at
As at
As at
As at
30 September
31 March
30 September
31 March
2019
2019
2019
2019
Within 1 year
130,807
480,439
49,576
47,197
69
China Dongxiang (Group) Co.,Ltd.
NOTESTO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION
For the six months ended 30 September 2019
24 COMMITMENTS
The Group had the following commitments as at 30 September 2019:
Non-cancellable operating leases
The Group leases certain properties for retail stores, office premises, and equipment under non-cancellable operating lease agreements. The future minimum lease payables under non-cancellable operating leases contracted for at balance sheet dates but not recognised as liabilities, are as follows:
Unaudited
Audited
30 September
31 March
2019
2019
RMB'000
RMB'000
Within 1 year
49,264
74,714
Between 1 year and 5 years
-
90,251
49,264
164,965
From 1 April 2019, the Group has recognised right-of-use assets and lease liabilities for non-cancellable operating leases, except for short-term leases (see Note 3 for further information). The operating leases commitments as of 30 September 2019 as disclosed above are all related to short-term leases which are exempted from recognising the related right-of-use assets and lease liabilities under IFRS 16.
25 RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS
Parties are considered to be related if one party has the ability, directly or indirectly, control or jointly control the other party or exercise significant influence over the other party in making financial and operation decisions. Parties are also considered to be related if they are subject to common control.
The ultimate controlling party of the Group is Mr. Chen Yihong, the Chairman and Executive director of the Company. Therefore, close family members of Mr. Chen Yihong and parties that are controlled, jointly controlled, or significantly influenced by Mr. Chen Yihong or his close family members are considered related parties of the Company as well.
70
Interim Report 2019/20
25 RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS CONTINUED
Transactions with related parties
During the six months ended and as at 30 September 2019 and 30 September 2018, in addition to those disclosed elsewhere in the financial information, the Group had the following transactions and balances with related parties:
Unaudited
Six months ended 30 September
2019
2018
RMB'000
RMB'000
Sales of goods to joint venture:
- Joint Ventures of the Group
57,392
104,006
Interest income from loans to
- Joint Ventures of the Group
142
847
- Management personnel
3,299
2,583
Disposal of land to
- A Company held by Mr. Chen Yihong
6,536
-
Balances with related parties
Trade receivables (Note 16)
Unaudited
Audited
30 September
31 March
2019
2019
RMB'000
RMB'000
- Joint Ventures of the Group
26,625
31,850
71
China Dongxiang (Group) Co.,Ltd.
NOTESTO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION
For the six months ended 30 September 2019
25 RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS CONTINUED
Balances with related parties (Continued)
Other financial assets at amortised cost (Note 18)
Unaudited
Audited
30 September
31 March
2019
2019
RMB'000
RMB'000
Current portion
- Joint Ventures of the Group
15,099
20,325
- A Company held by Mr. Chen Yihong
6,536
-
- Provision
(4,606)
(4,167)
Non-current portion
- Management personnel
215,870
209,723
232,899
225,881
Accruals and other payables
Unaudited
Audited
30 September
31 March
2019
2019
RMB'000
RMB'000
- Joint Ventures of the Group
27,604
27,164
Notes:
The transactions with related companies are conducted based on mutual agreements.
The above balances with related parties except loans to management personnel and loans to Joint Ventures as mentioned in note 18(b) were unsecured, non-interest bearing and collectable per demand.
Key management compensation
Unaudited
Six months ended 30 September
2019
2018
RMB'000
RMB'000
Salaries, bonus and other welfares
4,878
4,044
Pension - defined contribution plans
81
67
4,959
4,111
72
Review of Interim Results
The Audit Committee of the Company has reviewed with the management the accounting principles and practices adopted by the Group and discussed internal controls and financial reporting matters including a review of the unaudited interim financial report for the six months ended 30 September 2019.
Book Closure
The register of members of the Company will be closed from 11 December 2019 to 13 December 2019 (both days inclusive), for the purpose of determining shareholders' entitlements to the 2019/20 interim dividend and interim special dividend. In order to qualify for the 2019/20 interim dividend and interim special dividend, all transfer documents, accompanied by the relevant share certificates, must be lodged with the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong no later than 10 December 2019 at 4:30 p.m.
Publication of Results Announcement
This interim results announcement is available for viewing on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited's website at www.hkexnews.hk and the Company's website at www.dxsport.com.
On behalf of the Board
China Dongxiang (Group) Co., Ltd.
Chen Yihong
Chairman
27 November 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Chen Yihong, Mr. Zhang Zhiyong and Ms. Chen Chen; and the independent non- executive directors of the Company are Dr. Chen Guogang, Mr. Gao Yu and Mr. Liu Xiaosong.
