CHINA E-INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD

(8055)
China E Information Technology : 2019 INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019 (in PDF)

08/09/2019 | 12:06pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA E-INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED

中國網絡信息科技集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 08055)

2019 INTERIM RESULTS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

CHARACTERISTICS OF GEM OF THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED (THE "STOCK EXCHANGE")

GEM has been positioned as a market designed to accommodate small and mid-sized companies to which a higher investment risk may be attached than other companies listed on the Stock Exchange. Prospective investors should be aware of the potential risks of investing in such companies and should make the decision to invest only after due and careful consideration.

Given that the companies listed on GEM are generally small and mid-sized companies, there is a risk that securities traded on GEM may be more susceptible to high market volatility than securities traded on the Main Board and no assurance is given that there will be a liquid market in the securities traded on GEM.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement, for which the directors (the "Directors") of China E-Information Technology Group Limited (the "Company") collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

1

RESULTS

The board (the "Board") of directors ("Directors") of China E-Information Technology Group Limited (the "Company") is pleased to present the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the six months and three months ended 30 June 2019, together with the comparative unaudited figures of the corresponding period in 2018, as follows:

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

For the six months

For the three months

ended 30 June

ended 30 June

2019

2018

2019

2018

Note

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

Turnover

3

36,955

34,238

13,998

4,523

Cost of sales

(14,782)

(14,072)

(5,599)

(2,935)

Gross profit

22,173

20,166

8,399

1,588

Other income

5

1,310

86

712

45

Other expenses

6

(4,155)

(140)

(3,713)

(68)

Administrative expenses

(25,523)

(31,592)

(12,345)

(12,298)

Loss from operations

(6,195)

(11,480)

(6,947)

(10,733)

Finance costs

7

(6,729)

(4,667)

(3,507)

(2,436)

Share of result of investment in an

associate

(2,000)

921

(3,126)

583

Loss before tax

8

(14,924)

(15,226)

(13,580)

(12,586)

Income tax

9

-

-

-

-

Loss for the period

(14,924)

(15,226)

(13,580)

(12,586)

Attributable to:

Owners of the Company

(24,651)

(24,165)

(17,313)

(14,160)

Non-controlling interests

9,727

8,939

3,733

1,574

(14,924)

(15,226)

(13,580)

(12,586)

Loss per share attributable to

owners of the Company

(HK cents)

- Basic

11

(0.66)

(0.65)

(0.46)

(0.38)

- Diluted

11

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

2

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

For the six months

For the three months

ended 30 June

ended 30 June

2019

2018

2019

2018

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

Loss for the period

(14,924)

(15,226)

(13,580)

(12,586)

Other comprehensive loss:

Exchange difference arising on translation

of foreign operations

(1,267)

(1,495)

(1,370)

(6,098)

Total comprehensive loss for the period

(16,191)

(16,721)

(14,950)

(18,684)

Attributable to:

Owners of the Company

(25,918)

(25,660)

(18,683)

(20,258)

Non-controlling interests

9,727

8,939

3,733

1,574

(16,191)

(16,721)

(14,950)

(18,684)

3

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

Non-current assets

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

14,137

15,107

Property, plant and equipment

8,578

9,588

Right-of-use assets

6,141

-

Investment in an associate

49,035

51,000

77,891

75,695

Current assets

Contingent consideration receivable

11,261

14,619

Other receivables

12

88,456

88,374

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

334

507

Cash and cash equivalents

58,922

70,898

158,973

174,398

TOTAL ASSETS

236,864

250,093

Current liabilities

Convertible notes

41,266

-

Lease liabilities

5,679

-

Other payables

13

19,496

29,249

66,441

29,249

Non-current liabilities

Convertible notes

-

34,645

Lease liabilities

415

-

Deferred tax liabilities

5,891

5,891

6,306

40,536

TOTAL LIABILITIES

72,747

69,785

NET CURRENT ASSETS

92,532

145,149

NET ASSETS

164,117

180,308

CAPITAL AND RESERVE

Share capital

14

375,130

375,130

Reserves

(238,418)

(212,500)

Non-controlling interests

27,405

17,678

TOTAL EQUITY

164,117

180,308

4

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

For the six months

ended 30 June

2019

2018

HK$'000

HK$'000

Net cash (outflow)/inflow from operating activities

(11,803)

26,677

Net cash inflow from investing activities

1,247

63,371

Net cash (outflow)/inflow from financing activities

(108)

42,530

(Decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents

(10,664)

132,578

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period

70,898

20,767

Effect of exchange rate changes

(1,312)

(1,495)

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period

58,922

151,850

Analysis of the balance of cash and cash equivalents:

Cash and bank balances

58,922

151,850

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

China E-Information Technology Group Limited published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 16:05:11 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Qun Sheng Li Independent Non-Executive Director
Wei Yuan Executive Director & Compliance Officer
Jian Xin Zhang Executive Director
Zhi Jing Zheng Executive Director
Yan Lin Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA E-INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD-19.68%98
S&P GLOBAL INC51.69%63 491
RELX19.86%45 575
MOODY'S CORPORATION48.71%40 612
THOMSON REUTERS CORP35.42%33 733
EXPERIAN34.28%27 996
