China E Information Technology : 2019 INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019 (in PDF)
0
08/09/2019 | 12:06pm EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
CHINA E-INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED
中國網絡信息科技集團有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 08055)
2019 INTERIM RESULTS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
CHARACTERISTICS OF GEM OF THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED (THE "STOCK EXCHANGE")
GEM has been positioned as a market designed to accommodate small and mid-sized companies to which a higher investment risk may be attached than other companies listed on the Stock Exchange. Prospective investors should be aware of the potential risks of investing in such companies and should make the decision to invest only after due and careful consideration.
Given that the companies listed on GEM are generally small and mid-sized companies, there is a risk that securities traded on GEM may be more susceptible to high market volatility than securities traded on the Main Board and no assurance is given that there will be a liquid market in the securities traded on GEM.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
This announcement, for which the directors (the "Directors") of China E-Information Technology Group Limited (the "Company") collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.
1
RESULTS
The board (the "Board") of directors ("Directors") of China E-Information Technology Group Limited (the "Company") is pleased to present the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the six months and three months ended 30 June 2019, together with the comparative unaudited figures of the corresponding period in 2018, as follows:
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
For the six months
For the three months
ended 30 June
ended 30 June
2019
2018
2019
2018
Note
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
Turnover
3
36,955
34,238
13,998
4,523
Cost of sales
(14,782)
(14,072)
(5,599)
(2,935)
Gross profit
22,173
20,166
8,399
1,588
Other income
5
1,310
86
712
45
Other expenses
6
(4,155)
(140)
(3,713)
(68)
Administrative expenses
(25,523)
(31,592)
(12,345)
(12,298)
Loss from operations
(6,195)
(11,480)
(6,947)
(10,733)
Finance costs
7
(6,729)
(4,667)
(3,507)
(2,436)
Share of result of investment in an
associate
(2,000)
921
(3,126)
583
Loss before tax
8
(14,924)
(15,226)
(13,580)
(12,586)
Income tax
9
-
-
-
-
Loss for the period
(14,924)
(15,226)
(13,580)
(12,586)
Attributable to:
Owners of the Company
(24,651)
(24,165)
(17,313)
(14,160)
Non-controlling interests
9,727
8,939
3,733
1,574
(14,924)
(15,226)
(13,580)
(12,586)
Loss per share attributable to
owners of the Company
(HK cents)
- Basic
11
(0.66)
(0.65)
(0.46)
(0.38)
- Diluted
11
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
2
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
For the six months
For the three months
ended 30 June
ended 30 June
2019
2018
2019
2018
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
Loss for the period
(14,924)
(15,226)
(13,580)
(12,586)
Other comprehensive loss:
Exchange difference arising on translation
of foreign operations
(1,267)
(1,495)
(1,370)
(6,098)
Total comprehensive loss for the period
(16,191)
(16,721)
(14,950)
(18,684)
Attributable to:
Owners of the Company
(25,918)
(25,660)
(18,683)
(20,258)
Non-controlling interests
9,727
8,939
3,733
1,574
(16,191)
(16,721)
(14,950)
(18,684)
3
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
30 June
31 December
2019
2018
Notes
HK$'000
HK$'000
Non-current assets
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
14,137
15,107
Property, plant and equipment
8,578
9,588
Right-of-use assets
6,141
-
Investment in an associate
49,035
51,000
77,891
75,695
Current assets
Contingent consideration receivable
11,261
14,619
Other receivables
12
88,456
88,374
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
334
507
Cash and cash equivalents
58,922
70,898
158,973
174,398
TOTAL ASSETS
236,864
250,093
Current liabilities
Convertible notes
41,266
-
Lease liabilities
5,679
-
Other payables
13
19,496
29,249
66,441
29,249
Non-current liabilities
Convertible notes
-
34,645
Lease liabilities
415
-
Deferred tax liabilities
5,891
5,891
6,306
40,536
TOTAL LIABILITIES
72,747
69,785
NET CURRENT ASSETS
92,532
145,149
NET ASSETS
164,117
180,308
CAPITAL AND RESERVE
Share capital
14
375,130
375,130
Reserves
(238,418)
(212,500)
Non-controlling interests
27,405
17,678
TOTAL EQUITY
164,117
180,308
4
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
For the six months
ended 30 June
2019
2018
HK$'000
HK$'000
Net cash (outflow)/inflow from operating activities
(11,803)
26,677
Net cash inflow from investing activities
1,247
63,371
Net cash (outflow)/inflow from financing activities
(108)
42,530
(Decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents
(10,664)
132,578
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period
70,898
20,767
Effect of exchange rate changes
(1,312)
(1,495)
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period
58,922
151,850
Analysis of the balance of cash and cash equivalents:
Cash and bank balances
58,922
151,850
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
China E-Information Technology Group Limited published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 16:05:11 UTC