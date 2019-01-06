China E Information Technology : CHANGE OF AUDITOR (in PDF)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA E-INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED ʕ਷ၣഖڦࢹ߅ҦණྠϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 08055)

CHANGE OF AUDITOR

This announcement is made by China E-Information Technology Group Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 17.50(4) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company hereby announces that McMillan Woods SG CPA Limited ("McMillan Woods") has resigned as the auditor of the Group with effect from 4 January 2019 due to the constraints of McMillan Woods' manpower and internal resources.

McMillan Woods has confirmed that there are no other matters connected to its resignation as the auditor of the Company that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders or creditors of the Company. The Board and the audit committee of the Company (the "Audit Committee") have also confirmed that there are no disagreements or unresolved matters between the Company and McMillan Woods, and that they are not aware of any matters in relation to the change of auditor that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

With the recommendation of the Audit Committee, the Board has resolved to appoint GI CPA Limited as the auditor of the Company with effect from 4 January 2019 to fill the casual vacancy following the resignation of McMillan Woods and to hold office until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its sincere gratitude to McMillan Woods for its professional and quality services rendered for the past years.

By Order of the Board

China E-Information Technology Group Limited

Yuan Wei

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 4 January 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises five executive Directors, namely Mr. Yuan Wei, Ms. Zhang Jianxin, Mr. Zheng Zhijing, Ms. Lin Yan and Ms. Wong Hiu Pui; and three independent non-executive Directors, namely, Ms. Yang Qingchun, Mr. Tang Jiuda and Ms. Lu Xiaowei.

This announcement, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

This announcement will remain on the GEM website atwww.hkgem.comon the "Latest Company Announcements" page and the website of the Company atwww.irasia.com/listco/hk/chieinfotech/ for at least 7 days from the date of its publication.