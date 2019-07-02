China E Information Technology : GRANT OF SHARE OPTIONS (in PDF)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA E-INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED

中國網絡信息科技集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 08055)

GRANT OF SHARE OPTIONS

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 23.06A of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") (the "GEM Listing Rules").

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of China E-Information Technology Group Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that on 2 July 2019, a total of 375,100,000 share options (the "Share Options") were granted by the Company to certain eligible participants (the "Grantees") to subscribe for ordinary shares of HK$0.1 each of the Company (the "Shares") pursuant to the share option scheme adopted by the Company on 23 May 2011, subject to acceptance of the Grantees.

Details of the Share Options granted are as follows: