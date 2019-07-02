China E Information Technology : GRANT OF SHARE OPTIONS (in PDF)
0
07/02/2019 | 07:23pm EDT
CHINA E-INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED
中國網絡信息科技集團有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 08055)
GRANT OF SHARE OPTIONS
This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 23.06A of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") (the "GEM Listing Rules").
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of China E-Information Technology Group Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that on 2 July 2019, a total of 375,100,000 share options (the "Share Options") were granted by the Company to certain eligible participants (the "Grantees") to subscribe for ordinary shares of HK$0.1 each of the Company (the "Shares") pursuant to the share option scheme adopted by the Company on 23 May 2011, subject to acceptance of the Grantees.
Details of the Share Options granted are as follows:
HK$0.155 per Share, which represents the highest of (i)
Options granted
HK$0.144, being the closing price of the Shares as stated in
the daily quotations sheet issued by the Stock Exchange on
the Date of Grant; (ii) HK$0.155, being the average of the
closing prices of the Shares as stated in the daily quotations
sheets issued by the Stock Exchange for the five business
days immediately preceding the Date of Grant; and (iii)
HK$0.1, being the nominal value of each Share.
Consideration for the grant of the Share Options
Validity and exercise period of the Share Options
HK$1.00 to be paid by each of the Grantees upon acceptance of the Share Options granted.
Ten years from the Date of Grant
Among the above 375,100,000 Share Options granted, a total of 46,600,000 Share Options were granted to the Directors and chief executive with details as follows:-
Number of
Share Options
Name of Director
Position held in the Company
granted
Mr. Yuan Wei
Executive Director, Chief Executive Officer
30,600,000
Ms. Zhang Jianxin
Executive Director
5,000,000
Ms. Wang Hui
Deputy Chief Executive Officer
5,000,000
Ms. Yang Qingchun
Independent Non-executive Director
2,000,000
Mr. Tang Jiuda
Independent Non-executive Director
2,000,000
Ms. Lu Xiaowei
Independent Non-executive Director
2,000,000
46,600,000
The grant of Share Options to the above Directors and chief executive has been approved by the independent non-executive Directors in accordance with Rule 23.04(1) of the GEM Listing Rules.
Save as disclosed above, none of the Grantees is a Director, chief executive or substantial shareholder of the Company, or any of their respective associates (as defined under the GEM Listing Rules).
By Order of the Board
China E-Information Technology Group Limited
Yuan Wei
Executive Director
Hong Kong, 2 July 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises five executive Directors, namely Mr. Yuan Wei, Ms. Zhang Jianxin, Mr. Zheng Zhijing, Ms. Lin Yan and Ms. Wong Hiu Pui; and three independent non-executive Directors, namely, Ms. Yang Qingchun, Mr. Tang Jiuda and Ms. Lu Xiaowei.
This announcement, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the GEM Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or in this announcement misleading.
