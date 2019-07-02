China E Information Technology : GRANT OF SHARE OPTIONS (in PDF)

Log in
CHINA E-INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD

(8055)
China E Information Technology : GRANT OF SHARE OPTIONS

07/02/2019 | 07:23pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA E-INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED

中國網絡信息科技集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 08055)

GRANT OF SHARE OPTIONS

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 23.06A of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") (the "GEM Listing Rules").

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of China E-Information Technology Group Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that on 2 July 2019, a total of 375,100,000 share options (the "Share Options") were granted by the Company to certain eligible participants (the "Grantees") to subscribe for ordinary shares of HK$0.1 each of the Company (the "Shares") pursuant to the share option scheme adopted by the Company on 23 May 2011, subject to acceptance of the Grantees.

Details of the Share Options granted are as follows:

Date of Grant

:

2 July 2019 (the "Date of Grant")

Number of Share

:

375,100,000 Share Options (each Share Option shall entitle

Options granted

the holder thereof to subscribe for one Share)

Closing price of the Shares on

:

HK$0.144 per Share

the Date of Grant

- 1 -

Exercise price of Share

:

HK$0.155 per Share, which represents the highest of (i)

Options granted

HK$0.144, being the closing price of the Shares as stated in

the daily quotations sheet issued by the Stock Exchange on

the Date of Grant; (ii) HK$0.155, being the average of the

closing prices of the Shares as stated in the daily quotations

sheets issued by the Stock Exchange for the five business

days immediately preceding the Date of Grant; and (iii)

HK$0.1, being the nominal value of each Share.

Consideration for the grant of the Share Options

Validity and exercise period of the Share Options

  • HK$1.00 to be paid by each of the Grantees upon acceptance of the Share Options granted.
  • Ten years from the Date of Grant

Among the above 375,100,000 Share Options granted, a total of 46,600,000 Share Options were granted to the Directors and chief executive with details as follows:-

Number of

Share Options

Name of Director

Position held in the Company

granted

Mr. Yuan Wei

Executive Director, Chief Executive Officer

30,600,000

Ms. Zhang Jianxin

Executive Director

5,000,000

Ms. Wang Hui

Deputy Chief Executive Officer

5,000,000

Ms. Yang Qingchun

Independent Non-executive Director

2,000,000

Mr. Tang Jiuda

Independent Non-executive Director

2,000,000

Ms. Lu Xiaowei

Independent Non-executive Director

2,000,000

46,600,000

The grant of Share Options to the above Directors and chief executive has been approved by the independent non-executive Directors in accordance with Rule 23.04(1) of the GEM Listing Rules.

- 2 -

Save as disclosed above, none of the Grantees is a Director, chief executive or substantial shareholder of the Company, or any of their respective associates (as defined under the GEM Listing Rules).

By Order of the Board

China E-Information Technology Group Limited

Yuan Wei

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 2 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises five executive Directors, namely Mr. Yuan Wei, Ms. Zhang Jianxin, Mr. Zheng Zhijing, Ms. Lin Yan and Ms. Wong Hiu Pui; and three independent non-executive Directors, namely, Ms. Yang Qingchun, Mr. Tang Jiuda and Ms. Lu Xiaowei.

This announcement, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the GEM Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or in this announcement misleading.

This announcement will remain on the GEM website at www.hkgem.com on the "Latest Company Announcements" page and the website of the Company at www.irasia.com/listco/hk/chieinfotech/ for at least 7 days from the date of its publication.

- 3 -

Disclaimer

China E-Information Technology Group Limited published this content on 03 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2019 23:22:02 UTC
