China E Information Technology : LAPSE OF PLACING AGREEMENT (in PDF)

CHINA E-INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED

中國網絡信息科技集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 08055)

LAPSE OF PLACING AGREEMENT

Reference is made to the announcements issued by China E-Information Technology Group Limited (the "Company") dated 30 July 2019, 20 August 2019 and 10 September 2019 (collective, the "Announcements") related to the Placing. Terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcements unless otherwise stated.

Given that certain conditions precedent set out in the Placing Agreement (as amended by the Supplemental Agreement and the 2nd Supplemental Agreement) (the "Amended Placing Agreement") have not been fulfilled on or before the Long Stop Date, the Amended Placing Agreement has accordingly lapsed on 24 September 2019.

The Board considers that the lapse of the Amended Placing Agreement has no material adverse impact on the existing business and/or financial position of the Group.

Hong Kong, 25 September 2019