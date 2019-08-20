China E Information Technology : SUPPLEMENTAL AGREEMENT IN RELATION TO PLACING OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS UNDER GENERAL MANDATE (in PDF)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA E-INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED

中國網絡信息科技集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 08055)

SUPPLEMENTAL AGREEMENT

IN RELATION TO

PLACING OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

Reference is made to the announcement issued by China E-Information Technology Group Limited (the "Company") dated 30 July 2019 ("Announcement") related to the Placing. Terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement unless otherwise stated.

SUPPLEMENTAL AGREEMENT

Pursuant to the Placing Agreement dated 30 July 2019, the Company has appointed the Placing Agent to procure not less than six institutional, corporate or individual investors, who and whose ultimate beneficial owners, will be Independent Third Parties to subscribe for the Convertible Bonds of an aggregate principal amount up to HK$187,000,000 at the initial Conversion Price of HK$0.25 on a best effort basis.

On 20 August 2019, the Company and the Placing Agent entered into a supplemental placing agreement (the "Supplemental Agreement") to revise the aggregate principal amount of the Convertible Bonds and to postpone the Long Stop Date.

Revision of the aggregate principal amount of the Convertible Bonds

Pursuant to the Supplemental Agreement, the aggregate principal amount of the Convertible Bonds to be placed by the Placing Agent is revised from up to HK$187,000,000 to up to HK$120,000,000.