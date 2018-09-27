Log in
Air France KLM CEO says state could sell stake in company

09/27/2018 | 07:27am CEST
The Air France-KLM company logo is seen during the company's half-year results in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - Air France KLM's new Chief Executive Benjamin Smith said the French state is prepared to sell its 14 percent stake in the airline, according to the Financial Times.

Smith said French President Emmanuel Macron was prepared to sell the 14 percent stake — even though "there are some people in Air France that believe that this is something they can have as an insurance", the FT reported.

The CEO told the daily that there were "a lot of other areas that the government needs to spend its money on."

"At the end of the day, it's very expensive to bail out an airline," he added.

Air France KLM's shares have plunged nearly 40 percent so far in 2018, mainly due to the impact of strikes, led by unions seeking better pay and working conditions.

The French government has the biggest individual stake in Air France KLM with 14 percent, while Delta Airlines and China Eastern Airlines each hold 8.8 percent.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
AIR FRANCE-KLM 1.50% 8.526 Real-time Quote.-35.89%
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LTD. 0.36% 5.65 End-of-day quote.-31.43%
DELTA AIR LINES 0.72% 57.51 Delayed Quote.2.70%
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 118 B
EBIT 2018 8 777 M
Net income 2018 5 411 M
Debt 2018 131 B
Yield 2018 0,79%
P/E ratio 2018 16,92
P/E ratio 2019 10,84
EV / Sales 2018 1,76x
EV / Sales 2019 1,59x
Capitalization 75 919 M
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 7,39  CNY
Spread / Average Target 31%
Xu Lun Ma Vice Chairman & President
Shao Yong Liu Chairman
Sheng Xi Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yong Liang Wu Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Bing Tang Director & Vice President
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LTD.-31.43%11 050
DELTA AIR LINES2.70%39 475
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC32.00%23 967
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-12.51%17 370
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP1.32%17 296
AIR CHINA LTD.-33.04%16 292
