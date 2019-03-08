Log in
Air France KLM's Feb passenger figures rise 4.1 percent year-on-year

03/08/2019 | 01:35am EST
FILE PHOTO: The Air France-KLM company logo is seen during the company's half-year results in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - Air France KLM, which has been the subject of political tensions between France and the Netherlands, posted on Friday a rise in passenger numbers for February compared with the previous year.

The airline carried 7 million passengers last month, up 4.1 percent from a year-ago period.

Air France KLM's February passenger load factor - a measure of how packed an airline's planes are - increased by 0.2 percentage points to 87.1 percent from last year, the company said .

Last month, the Netherlands quietly amassed a 14 percent stake in Air France KLM, almost matching the 14.3 percent held by the French state.

The move triggered a diplomatic spat between France and the Netherlands, although both countries have since sought to play that down.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
