China Eastern Airlines : 2018 Interim Results PPT-IFRS-EN

Disclaimer

➢Financial data included in this presentation are prepared under IFRS

➢Since February 2017, Eastern Airlines Logistics Co., Ltd. and its subsidiary China CargoAirlines are no longer included in the Company's consolidated statements.

➢Unless specified otherwise, the unit for cost and income is million RMB.

➢"Regions" or "Regional" used herein refers to Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

➢Transportation revenue mentioned herein includes income from co-operation routes. This presentation contains certain forward-looking forecast and outlook.