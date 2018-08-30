China Eastern Airlines : 2018 Interim Results PPT-IFRS-EN

Disclaimer
➢Financial data included in this presentation are prepared under IFRS
➢Since February 2017, Eastern Airlines Logistics Co., Ltd. and its subsidiary China CargoAirlines are no longer included in the Company's consolidated statements.
➢Unless specified otherwise, the unit for cost and income is million RMB.
➢"Regions" or "Regional" used herein refers to Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.
➢Transportation revenue mentioned herein includes income from co-operation routes. This presentation contains certain forward-looking forecast and outlook.
➢These opinions are based on certain presumptions, which are subject to change. The actual results may deviate materially from the forecast.
Operating Highlights
Future Prospects
Industry Environment Review
✓
Global economy and passenger demand maintains growing trend.
✓Chinese economy maintains stable and positive trend, and consumption upgrades drives demand growth in the aviation market.
✓Regulator strictly controls slots release limited supply growth, promoting high-quality development of the aviation industry.
✓The market-oriented reform of economy class cabin ticket price is conducive to airline'syield increase.
╳The escalation of trade protectionism could adversely affect the globaleconomy.
╳Surge of fuel price added operating cost to the airlines.
╳Fluctuations in the RMB exchange rate against US dollar caused exchange losses.
╳Capacity increase in certain market lead to more intensive competition and impact yield level.
