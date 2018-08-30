Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  China Eastern Airlines Corporation Ltd.    600115   CNE000000TR0

CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LTD. (600115)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

China Eastern Airlines : 2018 Interim Results PPT-IFRS-EN

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2018 | 04:47pm CEST

Disclaimer

  • Financial data included in this presentation are prepared under IFRS

  • Since February 2017, Eastern Airlines Logistics Co., Ltd. and its subsidiary China CargoAirlines are no longer included in the Company's consolidated statements.

  • Unless specified otherwise, the unit for cost and income is million RMB.

  • "Regions" or "Regional" used herein refers to Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

  • Transportation revenue mentioned herein includes income from co-operation routes. This presentation contains certain forward-looking forecast and outlook.

  • These opinions are based on certain presumptions, which are subject to change. The actual results may deviate materially from the forecast.

Operating Highlights

Future Prospects

Industry Environment Review

Global economy and passenger demand maintains growing trend.

  • Chinese economy maintains stable and positive trend, and consumption upgrades drives demand growth in the aviation market.

  • Regulator strictly controls slots release limited supply growth, promoting high-quality development of the aviation industry.

  • The market-oriented reform of economy class cabin ticket price is conducive to airline'syield increase.

  • The escalation of trade protectionism could adversely affect the globaleconomy.

  • Surge of fuel price added operating cost to the airlines.

  • Fluctuations in the RMB exchange rate against US dollar caused exchange losses.

  • Capacity increase in certain market lead to more intensive competition and impact yield level.

Disclaimer

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 14:46:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES COR
04:47pCHINA EASTERN AIRLINES : 2018 Interim Results PPT-IFRS-EN
PU
03:54pAir China plans to sell cargo stake, first-half profit rises
RE
01:04pCHINA EASTERN AIRLINES : Myanmar`s airport welcomes 4 million passengers
AQ
08/29CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES : Myanmar’s Airport welcomes 4m passengers
AQ
08/28AIR FRANCE KLM : China Eastern extension
AQ
08/26China's civil aviation sector maintains steady growth in H1
AQ
08/22Two U.S. airlines cut China routes as state-backed rivals turn up heat
RE
08/22Two U.S. airlines cut China routes as state-backed rivals turn up heat
RE
08/21China set to categorize general aviation operations
AQ
08/17Air France-KLM shares fall, Dutch pilots threaten to strike
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/21Chinese airline stocks rally for 2nd straight day 
07/19Yuan pain for Chinese airlines 
06/21China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited goes ex-dividend tomorrow 
06/19China Eastern calls for bids to supply 150 single-aisle jetliners 
06/06First airline JV inked between North American and Chinese carriers 
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 118 B
EBIT 2018 8 138 M
Net income 2018 6 224 M
Debt 2018 136 B
Yield 2018 0,87%
P/E ratio 2018 15,09
P/E ratio 2019 10,40
EV / Sales 2018 1,79x
EV / Sales 2019 1,63x
Capitalization 76 319 M
Chart CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LTD.
Duration : Period :
China Eastern Airlines Corporation Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES COR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 7,63  CNY
Spread / Average Target 34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xu Lun Ma Vice Chairman & President
Shao Yong Liu Chairman
Sheng Xi Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yong Liang Wu Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Bing Tang Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LTD.-30.69%11 168
DELTA AIR LINES4.50%40 643
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC29.24%23 667
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-3.44%19 169
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP8.57%18 382
AIR CHINA LTD.-37.50%15 332
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.