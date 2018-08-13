China Eastern Airlines : 20180813-Circular of 2018 Third Extraordinary General Meeting

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 00670)

(1) PROPOSED NON-PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF A SHARES AND NON-PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF H SHARES UNDER A SPECIFIC MANDATE;

(2) PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION;

(3) PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE RULES FOR THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; AND

(4) PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE RULES FOR THE MEETING OF

THE SUPERVISORY COMMITTEE

Capitalised terms used in this cover page shall have the same meanings as those defined in the section headed "Definitions" of this circular.

The EGM will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, 30 August 2018, and the A Shareholders Class Meeting and the H Shareholders Class Meeting will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, 30 August 2018 at Four Seasons Hall, 2/F, Shanghai International Airport Hotel (上海國際機場賓館二樓四季廳). A notice of the EGM and a notice of the H Shareholders Class Meeting, containing the resolutions to be considered at the EGM and the H Shareholders Class Meeting, have been despatched by the Company on 14 July 2018. Applicable proxy forms and attendance slips of the EGM and the H Shareholders Class Meeting have been despatched by the Company on 14 July 2018.

If you are not able to attend the EGM, the H Shareholders Class Meeting and/or to vote at the meetings, you are requested to complete and return the proxy forms in accordance with the instructions printed thereon as soon as possible and in any event not less than 24 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the EGM and the H Shareholders Class Meeting (or any adjournment thereof) to Hong Kong Registrars Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong.

Completion and return of the proxy forms will not affect your rights to attend in person and vote at the EGM and the H Shareholders Class Meeting (or any adjournment thereof), should you so wish.

13 August 2018

CONTENTS

Page

Definitions........................................................................ 1

Letter from the board.............................................................. 4

I. Introduction.............................................................. 5

II. Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares and Non-public Issuance of H Shares under a Specific Mandate.................................................. 5

III. Proposed Amendments to the Articles of Association, the Rules for the Meeting of the Board of Directors and the Rules for the Meeting of the Supervisory Committee............................................................... 25

IV. EGM and Class Meetings................................................... 26

V. Responsibility Statement................................................... 26

VI. Recommendations......................................................... 27

VII. Other Information........................................................ 27

Appendix I Analysis and Discussion on the Impact of the Non-public Issuance of A Shares

on the Company by the Board. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .. . . . 28

Appendix II Feasibility Analysis on the Use of Proceeds Raised from the Non-public Issuance

of A Shares by China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited in 2018................... 31

Appendix III Report on the Use of Proceeds of the Previous Fund Raising Activities by

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited as of 31 March 2018..................... 43

Appendix IV Dilution of Current Returns by the Non-public Issuance and Remedial

Measures by China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited........................... 56

Appendix V Future Plan for Return to the Shareholders for the Coming Three Years

(2018-2020) of China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited.......................... 70

Appendix VI Proposed Amendments to the Articles of Association......................... 73

Appendix VII Proposed Amendments to the Rules for the Meeting of the Board of Directors... 75

Appendix VIII Proposed Amendments to the Rules for the Meeting of the Supervisory

Committee................................................................... 76

In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions have the following meanings:

"A Share Subscribers"

means Juneyao Airlines, JuneYao Group and/or its designated subsidiaries and Structural Reform Fund

"A Share Subscription Agreement"

means the three conditional share subscription agreements in respect of the Non-public Issuance of A Shares entered into between the Company and Juneyao Airlines, JuneYao Group and Structural Reform Fund on 10 July 2018, respectively, pursuant to which, Juneyao Airlines, JuneYao Group and/or its designated subsidiaries and Structural Reform Fund will subscribe for not more than 342,465,753 A Shares, 1,000,000,000 A Shares and 273,972,602 A Shares, respectively

"A Shareholders"

means the holders of A Shares

"A Shareholders Class Meeting"

means the class meeting of the Company to be convened for the A Shareholders on 30 August 2018 to consider, and if thought fit, approve (among others) the Non-public Issuance of A Shares and the Non-public Issuance of H Shares

"A Shares"

"Articles of Association"

means the ordinary shares issued by the Company, with a RMB denominated par value of RMB1.0 each, which are subscribed for and paid up in RMB and are listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange means the articles of association of the Company (as amended from time to time)

"Board"

means the board of directors of the Company

"CEA Holding"

means China Eastern Air Holding Company Limited (中國東方航 空集團有限公司), the controlling Shareholder and a connected person of the Company

"CES Global"

"Class Meetings"

means CES Global Holdings (Hong Kong) Limited (東航國際 控股（香港）有限公司), a subsidiary of CEA Holding and a substantial Shareholder and connected person of the Company means the A Shareholders Class Meeting and H Shareholders Class Meeting

"Company"

"CSRC"

means China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, a joint stock limited company incorporated in the PRC with limited liability, whose H Shares, A Shares and American depositary shares are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange, Inc., respectively means China Securities Regulatory Commission

"Directors"

means the directors of the Company

"EGM"

means the extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be convened on 30 August 2018 to consider, and if thought fit, approve (among others) the Non-public Issuance of A Shares and the Non-public Issuance of H Shares

"Juneyao Airlines"

means Juneyao Airlines Co., Ltd. (上海吉祥航空股份有限公司), a joint stock limited company incorporated in the PRC with limited liability, whose A shares are listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (A share stock code: 603885)

"JuneYao Group"

means Shanghai Juneyao (Group) Co., Ltd. (上海均瑤(集團)有限 公司), the controlling shareholder of Juneyao Airlines

"H Share Subscribers"

means Juneyao Airlines and/or its designated controlled subsidiaries

"H Share Subscription Agreement"

means the conditional share subscription agreement in respect of the Non-public Issuance of H Shares entered into between the Company and Juneyao Airlines on 10 July 2018, pursuant to which, the H Share Subscribers will subscribe for not more than 517,677,777 H Shares

"H Shareholders"

means the holders of H Shares

"H Shareholders Class Meeting"

means the class meeting of the Company to be convened for the H Shareholders on 30 August 2018 to consider, and if thought fit, approve (among others) the Non-public Issuance of A Shares and the Non-public Issuance of H Shares

"H Shares"

means the ordinary shares issued by the Company, with a RMB denominated par value of RMB1.0 each, which are subscribed for and paid up in a currency other than RMB and are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange

"HK$"

"Hong Kong"

"Hong Kong Listing Rules"

means Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong means the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC means the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange

"Hong Kong Stock Exchange"

means The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

"Hong Kong Trading Days"

means a day on which the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is open for trading of shares

"Latest Practicable Date"

means 8 August 2018, being the latest practicable date of ascertaining certain information included herein before the printing of this circular

"Non-public Issuance of A Shares"

means the proposed issuance of not more than 1,616,438,355 A Shares of the Company, details of which are set out in the section headed "Non-public Issuance of A Shares" in this circular

"Non-public Issuance of H Shares"

means the proposed issuance of not more than 517,677,777 H Shares of the Company, details of which are set out in the section headed "Non-public Issuance of H Shares" in this circular

"PRC"

means the People's Republic of China, which for the purpose of this circular only, excludes Hong Kong, the Macau Special Administrative Region of the PRC and Taiwan

"RMB"

means Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC

"SASAC"

means State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council

"Shanghai Listing Rules"

means the Rules Governing the Listing of Stocks on the Shanghai Stock Exchange

"Shanghai Trading Days"

means a day on which the Shanghai Stock Exchange is open for trading of shares

"Shareholder(s)"

means the shareholder(s) of the Company

"Structural Reform Fund"

means China Structural Reform Fund Corporation Limited (中國國有企業結構調整基金股份有限公司)

"%"

means per cent