China Eastern Airlines : 20180813-SUPPLEMENTAL NOTICE OF 2018 THIRD EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING...

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 00670)

SUPPLEMENTAL NOTICE OF

2018 THIRD EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Reference is made to (i) the notice (the "Notice") of the 2018 third extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") dated 14 July 2018, which sets out the time and venue of the EGM and the resolutions (the "Original Resolutions", each an "Original Resolution") to be proposed at the EGM for approval by the shareholders of the Company; and (ii) the announcement of the Company dated 8 August 2018. Unless otherwise indicated, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the aforementioned announcements.

Subsequent to the despatch of the Notice, the Company received on 10 August 2018 from China Eastern Air Holding Company Limited ("CEA Holding"), the controlling shareholder of the Company, a notice of its intention to propose two additional resolutions for consideration and approval at the EGM.

SUPPLEMENTAL NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT, in addition to the Original Resolutions, the following resolutions (the "New Resolutions") will be included in the Notice as two newly-added resolutions numbered 15 and 16, respectively, for approval by the shareholders of the Company by way of ordinary resolution at the EGM. Save for the above, all information and contents set out in the Notice remain unchanged.

15. Ordinary resolution: "THAT, to consider and approve the "Election of Mr. Lin Wanli as an independent non-executive director of the eighth session of the board of directors of the Company". Details of the above resolution is set out in the announcement of the Company published on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange dated 8 August 2018, in relation to, among others, the proposed change of directors."

16. Ordinary resolution: "THAT, to consider and approve the "Election of Mr. Li Jinde as a shareholder representative supervisor of the eighth session of the supervisory committee of the Company". Details of the above resolution is set out in the announcement of the Company published on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange dated 8 August 2018, in relation to, among others, the proposed change of supervisors."

Please refer to Notes 1 and 2 for the biographical details of Mr. Lin Wanli and Mr. Li Jinde.

New Proxy Form

Since the old proxy form sent together with the Notice does not contain the newly-added resolutions as set out in this supplemental notice to be approved at the EGM, a new proxy form has been prepared and is enclosed with this supplemental notice.

You are requested to complete and return the new proxy form in accordance with the instructions printed thereon to Hong Kong Registrars Limited at Rooms 1712-1716, 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, as soon as possible and in any event not less than 24 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the EGM (or any adjournment thereof)

(the "Closing Time").

A shareholder of the Company who has not yet lodged the old proxy form with the Company's registrar is requested to lodge the new proxy form if he or she wishes to appoint proxies to attend the EGM on his or her behalf. In this case, the old proxy form should not be lodged with the Company's registrar.

A shareholder who has already lodged the old proxy form with the Company's registrar should note that:

(i) If no new proxy form is lodged with the Company's registrar, the old proxy form will be treated as a valid proxy form lodged by him or her if correctly completed. The proxy so appointed by the shareholder will be entitled to vote at his or her discretion or to abstain on any resolution properly put to the EGM other than those referred to in the Notice and the old proxy form, including the newly-added resolutions as set out in this supplemental notice.

(ii) If the new proxy form is lodged with the Company's registrar before the Closing Time, the new proxy form will revoke and supersede the old proxy form previously lodged by the shareholder. The new proxy form will be treated as a valid proxy form lodged by the shareholder if correctly completed.

(iii) If the new proxy form is lodged with the Company's registrar after the Closing Time, the new proxy form will be invalid. However, it will revoke the old proxy form previously lodged by the shareholder, and any vote that may be cast by the purported proxy (whether appointed under the old proxy form or the new proxy form) will not be counted in any poll which may be taken on a proposed resolution.

Accordingly, shareholders of the Company are advised not to lodge the new proxy form after the Closing Time. If such shareholders of the Company wish to vote at the EGM, they will have to attend in person and vote at the EGM themselves. Shareholders of the Company are reminded that completion and delivery of the old proxy form and/or the new proxy form will not preclude shareholders of the Company from attending and voting in person at the EGM (or any adjournment thereof) should they so wish.

By order of the Board

CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED

Wang Jian

Company Secretary

Shanghai, the People's Republic of China

13 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company include Liu Shaoyong (Chairman), Ma Xulun (Vice Chairman, President), Li Yangmin (Director, Vice President), Gu Jiadan (Director), Tang Bing (Director, Vice President), Tian Liuwen (Director, Vice President), Yuan Jun (Employee Representative Director), Li Ruoshan (Independent non-executive Director), Ma Weihua (Independent non-executive Director), Shao Ruiqing (Independent non-executive Director) and Cai Hongping (Independent non-executive Director).

Notes:

1. Proposed appointment of independent non-executive director

Please refer to the announcement of the Company dated 8 August 2018 for further details of the proposed appointment of independent non-executive director.

The biographical details of Mr. Lin Wanli ("Mr. Lin"), the candidate for the position of an independent non-executive director of the eighth session of the board of directors of the Company, are set out as follows:

Mr. Lin Wanli, aged 56, is currently a professional external director for state-owned enterprises. Mr. Lin served as the deputy party secretary and secretary of the Tunnel Bureau of the Ministry of Railways from December 1995 to March 2001; party secretary and vice chairman of China Railway Tunnel Group from April 2001 to December 2006; deputy party secretary, secretary and chairman of the labour union of China Northern Locomotive & Rolling Stock Industry (Group) Corporation from January 2007 to August 2013. He served as the party secretary and general manager of China Railway Materials Commercial Corp. and chairman and party secretary of China Railway Materials Company Limited from August 2013 to June 2015; party secretary and director of China National Aviation Fuel Group Corporation from July 2015 to November 2016; chairman of China Aviation Oil (Singapore) Corporation Ltd., a company listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange, from August 2015 to February 2017. Since November 2016, he has been a professional external director for state-owned enterprises. Mr. Lin has served as the external director of China National Agricultural Development Group Co., Ltd. since February 2017 and non-executive director of China Construction Technology Consulting Co., Ltd. since January 2018. Mr. Lin was a graduate of Economics of Shandong University and obtained an executive master's degree in business administration from Tsinghua University. He is qualified as a senior political engineer and a senior economist.

There is no service contract entered into between Mr. Lin and the Company in respect of his proposed appointment as an independent non-executive director of the Company. Mr. Lin will not receive remunerations from the Company.

As far as the directors of the Company are aware and save as disclosed above: (i) Mr. Lin does not presently, and did not in the last three years, hold any other position in the Company or any of its subsidiaries; (ii) Mr. Lin has not held any other directorship in the last three years in public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas; (iii) Mr. Lin has no other major appointment or professional qualification; (iv) Mr. Lin does not have any other relationship with any director, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholder of the Company; and (v) Mr. Lin does not have, or is not deemed to have, any interests in any shares or underlying shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance.

Mr. Lin confirms that he has met the independence requirements as set out in Rule 3.13 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules.

Save as disclosed herein, the Board is not aware of any other matter in relation to the proposed appointment of Mr. Lin which is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2) of the Hong Kong Listing Rules and any other matter that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

Save as disclosed above, Mr. Lin has not held directorship in any listed companies (other than the Company) or any other position in the subsidiaries of the Company during the previous three years. Mr. Lin does not have any relationship with any other directors, supervisors, senior management or substantial shareholders of the Company. As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Lin did not have any interest in the shares of the Company or its associated corporations within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong). Save as disclosed above, there is no information required to be disclosed pursuant to paragraphs (h) to (v) of Rule 13.51(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited or any other matters concerning Mr. Lin that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.