China Eastern Airlines : 20180816-NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 00670)

NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board of the Company will be held on Thursday, 30 August 2018 for the purposes of, among other matters, considering and approving the unaudited interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2018.

By order of the Board

CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED

Wang Jian

Company Secretary

Shanghai, the People's Republic of China

16 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company include Liu Shaoyong (Chairman), Ma Xulun (Vice Chairman, President), Li Yangmin (Director, Vice President), Gu Jiadan (Director), Tang Bing (Director, Vice President), Tian Liuwen (Director, Vice President), Yuan Jun (Employee Representative Director), Li Ruoshan (Independent non-executive Director), Ma Weihua (Independent non-executive Director), Shao Ruiqing (Independent non-executive Director) and Cai Hongping (Independent non-executive Director).