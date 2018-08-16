Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  China Eastern Airlines Corporation Ltd.    600115   CNE000000TR0

CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LTD. (600115)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

China Eastern Airlines : 20180816-NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2018 | 04:31pm CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 00670)

NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board of the Company will be held on Thursday, 30 August 2018 for the purposes of, among other matters, considering and approving the unaudited interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2018.

By order of the Board

CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED

Wang Jian

Company Secretary

Shanghai, the People's Republic of China

16 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company include Liu Shaoyong (Chairman), Ma Xulun (Vice Chairman, President), Li Yangmin (Director, Vice President), Gu Jiadan (Director), Tang Bing (Director, Vice President), Tian Liuwen (Director, Vice President), Yuan Jun (Employee Representative Director), Li Ruoshan (Independent non-executive Director), Ma Weihua (Independent non-executive Director), Shao Ruiqing (Independent non-executive Director) and Cai Hongping (Independent non-executive Director).

Disclaimer

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Ltd. published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 14:30:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES COR
04:31pCHINA EASTERN AIRLINES : 20180816-notification of board meeting
PU
03:29pFrance backs Canadian for Air France-KLM CEO job as board meets
RE
01:11pFrance to back Ben Smith as new Air France-KLM CEO - source
RE
04:27aSmiling her way to success
AQ
04:19aSmiling her way to success
AQ
08/15Air France-KLM unions bristle as Air Canada exec tipped for CEO job
RE
08/15New jetliner operating from Beijing, Shanghai
AQ
08/15New jetliner operating from Beijing, Shanghai
AQ
08/14CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES : 818 Promotion
PU
08/13Air France KLM shares slump on risk of further strikes
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/19Yuan pain for Chinese airlines 
06/21China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited goes ex-dividend tomorrow 
06/19China Eastern calls for bids to supply 150 single-aisle jetliners 
06/06First airline JV inked between North American and Chinese carriers 
06/04IATA cuts airline profit forecast 
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 118 B
EBIT 2018 8 141 M
Net income 2018 6 224 M
Debt 2018 135 B
Yield 2018 0,98%
P/E ratio 2018 13,59
P/E ratio 2019 9,62
EV / Sales 2018 1,72x
EV / Sales 2019 1,57x
Capitalization 68 860 M
Chart CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LTD.
Duration : Period :
China Eastern Airlines Corporation Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES COR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 7,64  CNY
Spread / Average Target 46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xu Lun Ma Vice Chairman & President
Shao Yong Liu Chairman
Sheng Xi Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yong Liang Wu Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Bing Tang Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LTD.-36.30%9 991
DELTA AIR LINES-1.38%37 857
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC21.47%22 201
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-9.91%17 613
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP4.15%17 356
AIR CHINA LTD.-42.61%13 904
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.