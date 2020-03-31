Log in
China Eastern Airlines : 2019 Net Profit Rose 18%

03/31/2020 | 08:52pm EDT

By Ronnie Harui

China Eastern Airlines Corp.'s net profit rose 18% in 2019 due to higher revenue from passenger, cargo and mail traffic.

Net profit increased to 3.19 billion yuan ($450.4 million) in 2019 from CNY2.70 billion in 2018, while revenue grew to CNY120.99 billion in 2019 from CNY115.28 billion a year earlier, it said late Tuesday.

The Covid-19 pandemic has caused significant uncertainty to the international and domestic businesses of the airline, and its impact on the operation and financial conditions for 2020 cannot be precisely predicted currently, it said.

Write to Ronnie Harui at ronnie.harui@wsj.com

