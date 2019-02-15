Log in
China Eastern Airlines : 20190215 RESIGNATION OF MEMBER OF SENIOR MANAGEMENT

02/15/2019 | 06:57am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 00670)

RESIGNATION OF MEMBER OF SENIOR MANAGEMENT

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited (the "Company") received the resignation letter tendered by Mr. Guo Junxiu ("Mr. Guo"), the chief legal adviser of the Company on 15 February 2019. Mr. Guo has resigned from his position as the chief legal adviser of the Company due to work arrangement. Pursuant to the requirements of the relevant laws and regulations such as the Company Law of the People's Republic of China, Mr. Guo's resignation letter has been submitted to the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") and has become effective.

Mr. Guo has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there is no matter relating to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board would like to express its appreciation to Mr. Guo for his contributions to the Company's development during his tenure of office as the chief legal adviser.

By order of the Board

CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED

Wang Jian

Company Secretary

Shanghai, the People's Republic of China

15 February 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company include Liu Shaoyong (Chairman), Lin Wanli (Independent non-executive Director), Li Ruoshan (Independent non-executive Director), Ma Weihua (Independent non-executive Director), Shao Ruiqing (Independent non-executive Director), Cai Hongping (Independent non-executive Director) and Yuan Jun (Employee Representative Director).

Disclaimer

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Ltd. published this content on 15 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2019 11:56:00 UTC
