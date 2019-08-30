China Eastern Airlines : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE PURCHASE OF AIRCRAFT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 00670)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

IN RELATION TO THE PURCHASE OF

AIRCRAFT

THE AIRCRAFT PURCHASE AGREEMENT

On 30 August 2019, the Company (as the purchaser) entered into the Aircraft Purchase Agreement with COMAC (as the seller), pursuant to which the Company has agreed to purchase and COMAC has agreed to sell the Aircraft.

As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios (as defined in the Listing Rules) in respect of the Aircraft Purchase Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder is or are more than 5% but less than 25%, the Aircraft Purchase Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder constitute a discloseable transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under the Listing Rules.

The principal terms of the Aircraft Purchase Agreement are set out as follows: