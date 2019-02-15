China Eastern Airlines : Inside Information Overseas Regulatory Announcement Announcement on Operating Data for January 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
INSIDE INFORMATION
OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT ANNOUNCEMENT ON OPERATING DATA FOR JANUARY 2019
China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited (the "Company") and all members of the board of directors confirm that the information contained in this announcement is true, accurate and complete, and no misrepresentations, misleading statements or material omissions are contained herein.
I. OPERATING DATA
|
Estimated
|
Actual
|
Total
|
amount
|
amount
|
estimated
|
Total actual
|
completed
|
completed
|
amount
|
amount
|
in
|
in
|
Year-
|
completed
|
completed
|
Year-
|
January
|
January
|
on-year
|
in January
|
in January
|
on-year
|
2019
|
2018
|
increase
|
2019
|
2018
|
increase
|
Passenger Transportation Data
|
ASK (available seat-
|
kilometres) (millions)
|
22,730.32
|
19,520.46
|
16.44%
|
22,730.32
|
19,520.46
|
16.44%
|
- Domestic routes
|
14,569.88
|
12,088.85
|
20.52%
|
14,569.88
|
12,088.85
|
20.52%
|
- International routes
|
7,605.23
|
6,938.53
|
9.61%
|
7,605.23
|
6,938.53
|
9.61%
|
- Regional routes
|
555.20
|
493.08
|
12.60%
|
555.20
|
493.08
|
12.60%
|
RPK (revenue passenger-
|
kilometres) (millions)
|
18,341.87
|
15,402.51
|
19.08%
|
18,341.87
|
15,402.51
|
19.08%
|
- Domestic routes
|
11,678.24
|
9,674.02
|
20.72%
|
11,678.24
|
9,674.02
|
20.72%
|
- International routes
|
6,209.16
|
5,341.99
|
16.23%
|
6,209.16
|
5,341.99
|
16.23%
|
- Regional routes
|
454.46
|
386.49
|
17.59%
|
454.46
|
386.49
|
17.59%
|
1
|
Estimated
|
Actual
|
Total
|
amount
|
amount
|
estimated
|
Total actual
|
completed
|
completed
|
amount
|
amount
|
in
|
in
|
Year-
|
completed
|
completed
|
Year-
|
January
|
January
|
on-year
|
in January
|
in January
|
on-year
|
2019
|
2018
|
increase
|
2019
|
2018
|
increase
|
Number of passengers carried
|
(thousands)
|
10,687.73
|
9,116.01
|
17.24%
|
10,687.73
|
9,116.01
|
17.24%
|
- Domestic routes
|
8,868.41
|
7,566.79
|
17.20%
|
8,868.41
|
7,566.79
|
17.20%
|
- International routes
|
1,483.58
|
1,263.89
|
17.38%
|
1,483.58
|
1,263.89
|
17.38%
|
- Regional routes
|
335.75
|
285.33
|
17.67%
|
335.75
|
285.33
|
17.67%
|
Passenger load factor (%)
|
80.69
|
78.90
|
1.79 pts
|
80.69
|
78.90
|
1.79 pts
|
- Domestic routes
|
80.15
|
80.02
|
0.13 pts
|
80.15
|
80.02
|
0.13 pts
|
- International routes
|
81.64
|
76.99
|
4.65 pts
|
81.64
|
76.99
|
4.65 pts
|
- Regional routes
|
81.86
|
78.38
|
3.47 pts
|
81.86
|
78.38
|
3.47 pts
|
Freight Transportation Data
|
AFTK (available freight tonne-
|
kilometres) (millions)
|
773.43
|
640.26
|
20.80%
|
773.43
|
640.26
|
20.80%
|
- Domestic routes
|
289.33
|
223.32
|
29.56%
|
289.33
|
223.32
|
29.56%
|
- International routes
|
466.78
|
402.37
|
16.01%
|
466.78
|
402.37
|
16.01%
|
- Regional routes
|
17.31
|
14.57
|
18.84%
|
17.31
|
14.57
|
18.84%
|
RFTK (revenue freight tonne-
|
kilometres) (millions)
|
232.16
|
212.75
|
9.12%
|
232.16
|
212.75
|
9.12%
|
- Domestic routes
|
92.10
|
82.63
|
11.46%
|
92.10
|
82.63
|
11.46%
|
- International routes
|
137.50
|
127.14
|
8.15%
|
137.50
|
127.14
|
8.15%
|
- Regional routes
|
2.56
|
2.99
|
-14.22%
|
2.56
|
2.99
|
-14.22%
|
Weight of freight carried
|
(million kg)
|
86. 83
|
80.53
|
7.83%
|
86.83
|
80.53
|
7.83%
|
- Domestic routes
|
64.65
|
60.16
|
7.46%
|
64.65
|
60.16
|
7.46%
|
- International routes
|
19.96
|
17.83
|
11.91%
|
19.96
|
17.83
|
11.91%
|
- Regional routes
|
2.23
|
2.54
|
-12.09%
|
2.23
|
2.54
|
-12.09%
|
Freight load factor (%)
|
30.02
|
33.23
|
-3.21 pts
|
30.02
|
33.23
|
-3.21 pts
|
- Domestic routes
|
31.83
|
37.00
|
-5.17 pts
|
31.83
|
37.00
|
-5.17 pts
|
- International routes
|
29.46
|
31.60
|
-2.14 pts
|
29.46
|
31.60
|
-2.14 pts
|
- Regional routes
|
14.79
|
20.49
|
-5.70 pts
|
14.79
|
20.49
|
-5.70 pts
|
2
|
Estimated
|
Actual
|
Total
|
amount
|
amount
|
estimated
|
Total actual
|
completed
|
completed
|
amount
|
amount
|
in
|
in
|
Year-
|
completed
|
completed
|
Year-
|
January
|
January
|
on-year
|
in January
|
in January
|
on-year
|
2019
|
2018
|
increase
|
2019
|
2018
|
increase
|
Consolidated Data
|
ATK (available tonne-
|
kilometres) (millions)
|
2,819.16
|
2,397.10
|
17.61%
|
2,819.16
|
2,397.10
|
17.61%
|
- Domestic routes
|
1,600.62
|
1,311.32
|
22.06%
|
1,600.62
|
1,311.32
|
22.06%
|
- International routes
|
1,151.25
|
1,026.83
|
12.12%
|
1,151.25
|
1,026.83
|
12.12%
|
- Regional routes
|
67.28
|
58.95
|
14.14%
|
67.28
|
58.95
|
14.14%
|
RTK (revenue tonne-
|
kilometres) (millions)
|
1,840.65
|
1,572.91
|
17.02%
|
1,840.65
|
1,572.91
|
17.02%
|
- Domestic routes
|
1,117.96
|
937.74
|
19.22%
|
1,117.96
|
937.74
|
19.22%
|
- International routes
|
680.41
|
598.12
|
13.76%
|
680.41
|
598.12
|
13.76%
|
- Regional routes
|
42.28
|
37.04
|
14.16%
|
42.28
|
37.04
|
14.16%
|
Overall load factor (%)
|
65.29
|
65.62
|
-0.33 pts
|
65.29
|
65.62
|
-0.33 pts
|
- Domestic routes
|
69.85
|
71.51
|
-1.67 pts
|
69.85
|
71.51
|
-1.67 pts
|
- International routes
|
59.10
|
58.25
|
0.85 pts
|
59.10
|
58.25
|
0.85 pts
|
- Regional routes
|
62.85
|
62.83
|
0.01 pts
|
62.85
|
62.83
|
0.01 pts
Note:
Freight transportation data only contained data of bellyhold space in passenger aircraft. The table does not contain data of cargo services.
II. FLEET STRUCTURE
In January 2019, the Company introduced two aircraft (one A320NEO and one A350-900) and retired one aircraft (one A330-300). As at the end of January 2019, details of the fleet structure of aircraft of the Company were as follows:
(Units)
|
Under
|
Under
|
operating
|
No.
|
Model
|
Self-owned
|
finance lease
|
lease
|
Sub-total
|
Wide-body passenger
|
aircraft
|
26
|
52
|
5
|
83
|
1
|
B787-9
|
0
|
4
|
0
|
4
|
2
|
B777-300ER
|
9
|
11
|
0
|
20
|
3
|
A350-900
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
3
|
4
|
A330-200
|
16
|
14
|
0
|
30
|
5
|
A330-300
|
1
|
20
|
5
|
26
|
Narrow-body passenger
|
aircraft
|
204
|
210
|
184
|
598
|
6
|
B737-700
|
33
|
12
|
10
|
55
|
7
|
B737-800
|
45
|
71
|
106
|
222
|
8
|
B737-8MAX
|
0
|
13
|
0
|
13
|
9
|
A319
|
14
|
19
|
2
|
35
|
10
|
A320
|
69
|
45
|
66
|
180
|
11
|
A320NEO
|
0
|
16
|
0
|
16
|
12
|
A321
|
43
|
34
|
0
|
77
|
Total
|
230
|
262
|
189
|
681
Note:The 12 business aircraft held under trust of the Company were not included in the fleet.
III.BRIEF EXPLANATION ON OPERATING DATA
In relation to passenger traffic, passenger transportation capacity (measured by available seat-kilometres) of the Company in January 2019 increased by 16.44% year-on-year, passenger traffic volume (measured by revenue passenger-kilometres) increased by 19.08% year-on-year, and passenger load factor increased by 1.79 percentage points to 80.69% year-on-year.
The freight transportation business of the Company only consists of bellyhold space freight operated through passenger aircraft, and the business is under contractual operation by a subsidiary of the controlling shareholder of the Company. Freight load volume in January 2019 increased by 7.83% year-on-year.
In January 2019, the Company launched new international routes such as Shanghai - Mandalay, Lanzhou - Kunming - Phuket and Shanghai - Hanamaki, and new domestic routes such as Shanghai - Jinggangshan - Kunming, Nanjing - Beihai, Shanghai - Changsha - Wuzhou and Wuhan - Enshi - Guiyang.
IV.RISK ALERT
The board of directors of the Company hereby reminds investors that the operating data set forth above was compiled in accordance with the Company's internal information which has not been audited and may be subject to adjustment. The operating data set forth above may differ from the data disclosed in any regular report for the relevant period. The Company reserves its rights to adjust the operating data based on audit findings and the actual situation. The monthly operating data disclosed by the Company only serves as preliminary and periodical data for investors' reference. Investors are hereby reminded of the investment risks which may result from inappropriate reliance upon or utilization of the information above.
The data set forth above is published on the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (www.sse.com.cn), the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (www.hkex.com.hk) and the column "Investor Relations" under "About China Eastern Airlines - Get to know China Eastern Airlines" on the website of the Company (www.ceair.com).
15 February 2019
