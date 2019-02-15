China Eastern Airlines : Inside Information Overseas Regulatory Announcement Announcement on Operating Data for January 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 00670)

INSIDE INFORMATION

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT ANNOUNCEMENT ON OPERATING DATA FOR JANUARY 2019

This overseas regulatory announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.09 and Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited (the "Company") and all members of the board of directors confirm that the information contained in this announcement is true, accurate and complete, and no misrepresentations, misleading statements or material omissions are contained herein.

I. OPERATING DATA

Estimated Actual Total amount amount estimated Total actual completed completed amount amount in in Year- completed completed Year- January January on-year in January in January on-year 2019 2018 increase 2019 2018 increase Passenger Transportation Data ASK (available seat- kilometres) (millions) 22,730.32 19,520.46 16.44% 22,730.32 19,520.46 16.44% - Domestic routes 14,569.88 12,088.85 20.52% 14,569.88 12,088.85 20.52% - International routes 7,605.23 6,938.53 9.61% 7,605.23 6,938.53 9.61% - Regional routes 555.20 493.08 12.60% 555.20 493.08 12.60% RPK (revenue passenger- kilometres) (millions) 18,341.87 15,402.51 19.08% 18,341.87 15,402.51 19.08% - Domestic routes 11,678.24 9,674.02 20.72% 11,678.24 9,674.02 20.72% - International routes 6,209.16 5,341.99 16.23% 6,209.16 5,341.99 16.23% - Regional routes 454.46 386.49 17.59% 454.46 386.49 17.59% 1

Estimated Actual Total amount amount estimated Total actual completed completed amount amount in in Year- completed completed Year- January January on-year in January in January on-year 2019 2018 increase 2019 2018 increase Number of passengers carried (thousands) 10,687.73 9,116.01 17.24% 10,687.73 9,116.01 17.24% - Domestic routes 8,868.41 7,566.79 17.20% 8,868.41 7,566.79 17.20% - International routes 1,483.58 1,263.89 17.38% 1,483.58 1,263.89 17.38% - Regional routes 335.75 285.33 17.67% 335.75 285.33 17.67% Passenger load factor (%) 80.69 78.90 1.79 pts 80.69 78.90 1.79 pts - Domestic routes 80.15 80.02 0.13 pts 80.15 80.02 0.13 pts - International routes 81.64 76.99 4.65 pts 81.64 76.99 4.65 pts - Regional routes 81.86 78.38 3.47 pts 81.86 78.38 3.47 pts Freight Transportation Data AFTK (available freight tonne- kilometres) (millions) 773.43 640.26 20.80% 773.43 640.26 20.80% - Domestic routes 289.33 223.32 29.56% 289.33 223.32 29.56% - International routes 466.78 402.37 16.01% 466.78 402.37 16.01% - Regional routes 17.31 14.57 18.84% 17.31 14.57 18.84% RFTK (revenue freight tonne- kilometres) (millions) 232.16 212.75 9.12% 232.16 212.75 9.12% - Domestic routes 92.10 82.63 11.46% 92.10 82.63 11.46% - International routes 137.50 127.14 8.15% 137.50 127.14 8.15% - Regional routes 2.56 2.99 -14.22% 2.56 2.99 -14.22% Weight of freight carried (million kg) 86. 83 80.53 7.83% 86.83 80.53 7.83% - Domestic routes 64.65 60.16 7.46% 64.65 60.16 7.46% - International routes 19.96 17.83 11.91% 19.96 17.83 11.91% - Regional routes 2.23 2.54 -12.09% 2.23 2.54 -12.09% Freight load factor (%) 30.02 33.23 -3.21 pts 30.02 33.23 -3.21 pts - Domestic routes 31.83 37.00 -5.17 pts 31.83 37.00 -5.17 pts - International routes 29.46 31.60 -2.14 pts 29.46 31.60 -2.14 pts - Regional routes 14.79 20.49 -5.70 pts 14.79 20.49 -5.70 pts 2

Estimated Actual Total amount amount estimated Total actual completed completed amount amount in in Year- completed completed Year- January January on-year in January in January on-year 2019 2018 increase 2019 2018 increase Consolidated Data ATK (available tonne- kilometres) (millions) 2,819.16 2,397.10 17.61% 2,819.16 2,397.10 17.61% - Domestic routes 1,600.62 1,311.32 22.06% 1,600.62 1,311.32 22.06% - International routes 1,151.25 1,026.83 12.12% 1,151.25 1,026.83 12.12% - Regional routes 67.28 58.95 14.14% 67.28 58.95 14.14% RTK (revenue tonne- kilometres) (millions) 1,840.65 1,572.91 17.02% 1,840.65 1,572.91 17.02% - Domestic routes 1,117.96 937.74 19.22% 1,117.96 937.74 19.22% - International routes 680.41 598.12 13.76% 680.41 598.12 13.76% - Regional routes 42.28 37.04 14.16% 42.28 37.04 14.16% Overall load factor (%) 65.29 65.62 -0.33 pts 65.29 65.62 -0.33 pts - Domestic routes 69.85 71.51 -1.67 pts 69.85 71.51 -1.67 pts - International routes 59.10 58.25 0.85 pts 59.10 58.25 0.85 pts - Regional routes 62.85 62.83 0.01 pts 62.85 62.83 0.01 pts

Note:

Freight transportation data only contained data of bellyhold space in passenger aircraft. The table does not contain data of cargo services.

II. FLEET STRUCTURE

In January 2019, the Company introduced two aircraft (one A320NEO and one A350-900) and retired one aircraft (one A330-300). As at the end of January 2019, details of the fleet structure of aircraft of the Company were as follows:

(Units)

Under Under operating No. Model Self-owned finance lease lease Sub-total Wide-body passenger aircraft 26 52 5 83 1 B787-9 0 4 0 4 2 B777-300ER 9 11 0 20 3 A350-900 0 3 0 3 4 A330-200 16 14 0 30 5 A330-300 1 20 5 26 Narrow-body passenger aircraft 204 210 184 598 6 B737-700 33 12 10 55 7 B737-800 45 71 106 222 8 B737-8MAX 0 13 0 13 9 A319 14 19 2 35 10 A320 69 45 66 180 11 A320NEO 0 16 0 16 12 A321 43 34 0 77 Total 230 262 189 681

Note:The 12 business aircraft held under trust of the Company were not included in the fleet.

III.BRIEF EXPLANATION ON OPERATING DATA

In relation to passenger traffic, passenger transportation capacity (measured by available seat-kilometres) of the Company in January 2019 increased by 16.44% year-on-year, passenger traffic volume (measured by revenue passenger-kilometres) increased by 19.08% year-on-year, and passenger load factor increased by 1.79 percentage points to 80.69% year-on-year.

The freight transportation business of the Company only consists of bellyhold space freight operated through passenger aircraft, and the business is under contractual operation by a subsidiary of the controlling shareholder of the Company. Freight load volume in January 2019 increased by 7.83% year-on-year.

In January 2019, the Company launched new international routes such as Shanghai - Mandalay, Lanzhou - Kunming - Phuket and Shanghai - Hanamaki, and new domestic routes such as Shanghai - Jinggangshan - Kunming, Nanjing - Beihai, Shanghai - Changsha - Wuzhou and Wuhan - Enshi - Guiyang.

IV.RISK ALERT

The board of directors of the Company hereby reminds investors that the operating data set forth above was compiled in accordance with the Company's internal information which has not been audited and may be subject to adjustment. The operating data set forth above may differ from the data disclosed in any regular report for the relevant period. The Company reserves its rights to adjust the operating data based on audit findings and the actual situation. The monthly operating data disclosed by the Company only serves as preliminary and periodical data for investors' reference. Investors are hereby reminded of the investment risks which may result from inappropriate reliance upon or utilization of the information above.

The data set forth above is published on the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (www.sse.com.cn), the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (www.hkex.com.hk) and the column "Investor Relations" under "About China Eastern Airlines - Get to know China Eastern Airlines" on the website of the Company (www.ceair.com).

By order of the Board

CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED

Wang Jian

Company Secretary

Shanghai, the People's Republic of China

15 February 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company include Liu Shaoyong (Chairman), Lin Wanli (Independent non-executive Director), Li Ruoshan (Independent non-executive Director), Ma Weihua (Independent non-executive Director), Shao Ruiqing (Independent non-executive Director), Cai Hongping (Independent non-executive Director) and Yuan Jun (Employee Representative Director).