China Eastern Airlines : Inside Information Overseas Regulatory Announcement Announcement on Operating Data for January 2019

0
02/15/2019 | 06:57am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 00670)

INSIDE INFORMATION

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT ANNOUNCEMENT ON OPERATING DATA FOR JANUARY 2019

This overseas regulatory announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.09 and Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited (the "Company") and all members of the board of directors confirm that the information contained in this announcement is true, accurate and complete, and no misrepresentations, misleading statements or material omissions are contained herein.

I. OPERATING DATA

Estimated

Actual

Total

amount

amount

estimated

Total actual

completed

completed

amount

amount

in

in

Year-

completed

completed

Year-

January

January

on-year

in January

in January

on-year

2019

2018

increase

2019

2018

increase

Passenger Transportation Data

ASK (available seat-

kilometres) (millions)

22,730.32

19,520.46

16.44%

22,730.32

19,520.46

16.44%

- Domestic routes

14,569.88

12,088.85

20.52%

14,569.88

12,088.85

20.52%

- International routes

7,605.23

6,938.53

9.61%

7,605.23

6,938.53

9.61%

- Regional routes

555.20

493.08

12.60%

555.20

493.08

12.60%

RPK (revenue passenger-

kilometres) (millions)

18,341.87

15,402.51

19.08%

18,341.87

15,402.51

19.08%

- Domestic routes

11,678.24

9,674.02

20.72%

11,678.24

9,674.02

20.72%

- International routes

6,209.16

5,341.99

16.23%

6,209.16

5,341.99

16.23%

- Regional routes

454.46

386.49

17.59%

454.46

386.49

17.59%

1

Estimated

Actual

Total

amount

amount

estimated

Total actual

completed

completed

amount

amount

in

in

Year-

completed

completed

Year-

January

January

on-year

in January

in January

on-year

2019

2018

increase

2019

2018

increase

Number of passengers carried

(thousands)

10,687.73

9,116.01

17.24%

10,687.73

9,116.01

17.24%

- Domestic routes

8,868.41

7,566.79

17.20%

8,868.41

7,566.79

17.20%

- International routes

1,483.58

1,263.89

17.38%

1,483.58

1,263.89

17.38%

- Regional routes

335.75

285.33

17.67%

335.75

285.33

17.67%

Passenger load factor (%)

80.69

78.90

1.79 pts

80.69

78.90

1.79 pts

- Domestic routes

80.15

80.02

0.13 pts

80.15

80.02

0.13 pts

- International routes

81.64

76.99

4.65 pts

81.64

76.99

4.65 pts

- Regional routes

81.86

78.38

3.47 pts

81.86

78.38

3.47 pts

Freight Transportation Data

AFTK (available freight tonne-

kilometres) (millions)

773.43

640.26

20.80%

773.43

640.26

20.80%

- Domestic routes

289.33

223.32

29.56%

289.33

223.32

29.56%

- International routes

466.78

402.37

16.01%

466.78

402.37

16.01%

- Regional routes

17.31

14.57

18.84%

17.31

14.57

18.84%

RFTK (revenue freight tonne-

kilometres) (millions)

232.16

212.75

9.12%

232.16

212.75

9.12%

- Domestic routes

92.10

82.63

11.46%

92.10

82.63

11.46%

- International routes

137.50

127.14

8.15%

137.50

127.14

8.15%

- Regional routes

2.56

2.99

-14.22%

2.56

2.99

-14.22%

Weight of freight carried

(million kg)

86. 83

80.53

7.83%

86.83

80.53

7.83%

- Domestic routes

64.65

60.16

7.46%

64.65

60.16

7.46%

- International routes

19.96

17.83

11.91%

19.96

17.83

11.91%

- Regional routes

2.23

2.54

-12.09%

2.23

2.54

-12.09%

Freight load factor (%)

30.02

33.23

-3.21 pts

30.02

33.23

-3.21 pts

- Domestic routes

31.83

37.00

-5.17 pts

31.83

37.00

-5.17 pts

- International routes

29.46

31.60

-2.14 pts

29.46

31.60

-2.14 pts

- Regional routes

14.79

20.49

-5.70 pts

14.79

20.49

-5.70 pts

2

Estimated

Actual

Total

amount

amount

estimated

Total actual

completed

completed

amount

amount

in

in

Year-

completed

completed

Year-

January

January

on-year

in January

in January

on-year

2019

2018

increase

2019

2018

increase

Consolidated Data

ATK (available tonne-

kilometres) (millions)

2,819.16

2,397.10

17.61%

2,819.16

2,397.10

17.61%

- Domestic routes

1,600.62

1,311.32

22.06%

1,600.62

1,311.32

22.06%

- International routes

1,151.25

1,026.83

12.12%

1,151.25

1,026.83

12.12%

- Regional routes

67.28

58.95

14.14%

67.28

58.95

14.14%

RTK (revenue tonne-

kilometres) (millions)

1,840.65

1,572.91

17.02%

1,840.65

1,572.91

17.02%

- Domestic routes

1,117.96

937.74

19.22%

1,117.96

937.74

19.22%

- International routes

680.41

598.12

13.76%

680.41

598.12

13.76%

- Regional routes

42.28

37.04

14.16%

42.28

37.04

14.16%

Overall load factor (%)

65.29

65.62

-0.33 pts

65.29

65.62

-0.33 pts

- Domestic routes

69.85

71.51

-1.67 pts

69.85

71.51

-1.67 pts

- International routes

59.10

58.25

0.85 pts

59.10

58.25

0.85 pts

- Regional routes

62.85

62.83

0.01 pts

62.85

62.83

0.01 pts

Note:

Freight transportation data only contained data of bellyhold space in passenger aircraft. The table does not contain data of cargo services.

II. FLEET STRUCTURE

In January 2019, the Company introduced two aircraft (one A320NEO and one A350-900) and retired one aircraft (one A330-300). As at the end of January 2019, details of the fleet structure of aircraft of the Company were as follows:

(Units)

Under

Under

operating

No.

Model

Self-owned

finance lease

lease

Sub-total

Wide-body passenger

aircraft

26

52

5

83

1

B787-9

0

4

0

4

2

B777-300ER

9

11

0

20

3

A350-900

0

3

0

3

4

A330-200

16

14

0

30

5

A330-300

1

20

5

26

Narrow-body passenger

aircraft

204

210

184

598

6

B737-700

33

12

10

55

7

B737-800

45

71

106

222

8

B737-8MAX

0

13

0

13

9

A319

14

19

2

35

10

A320

69

45

66

180

11

A320NEO

0

16

0

16

12

A321

43

34

0

77

Total

230

262

189

681

Note:The 12 business aircraft held under trust of the Company were not included in the fleet.

III.BRIEF EXPLANATION ON OPERATING DATA

In relation to passenger traffic, passenger transportation capacity (measured by available seat-kilometres) of the Company in January 2019 increased by 16.44% year-on-year, passenger traffic volume (measured by revenue passenger-kilometres) increased by 19.08% year-on-year, and passenger load factor increased by 1.79 percentage points to 80.69% year-on-year.

The freight transportation business of the Company only consists of bellyhold space freight operated through passenger aircraft, and the business is under contractual operation by a subsidiary of the controlling shareholder of the Company. Freight load volume in January 2019 increased by 7.83% year-on-year.

In January 2019, the Company launched new international routes such as Shanghai - Mandalay, Lanzhou - Kunming - Phuket and Shanghai - Hanamaki, and new domestic routes such as Shanghai - Jinggangshan - Kunming, Nanjing - Beihai, Shanghai - Changsha - Wuzhou and Wuhan - Enshi - Guiyang.

IV.RISK ALERT

The board of directors of the Company hereby reminds investors that the operating data set forth above was compiled in accordance with the Company's internal information which has not been audited and may be subject to adjustment. The operating data set forth above may differ from the data disclosed in any regular report for the relevant period. The Company reserves its rights to adjust the operating data based on audit findings and the actual situation. The monthly operating data disclosed by the Company only serves as preliminary and periodical data for investors' reference. Investors are hereby reminded of the investment risks which may result from inappropriate reliance upon or utilization of the information above.

The data set forth above is published on the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (www.sse.com.cn), the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (www.hkex.com.hk) and the column "Investor Relations" under "About China Eastern Airlines - Get to know China Eastern Airlines" on the website of the Company (www.ceair.com).

By order of the Board

CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED

Wang Jian

Company Secretary

Shanghai, the People's Republic of China

15 February 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company include Liu Shaoyong (Chairman), Lin Wanli (Independent non-executive Director), Li Ruoshan (Independent non-executive Director), Ma Weihua (Independent non-executive Director), Shao Ruiqing (Independent non-executive Director), Cai Hongping (Independent non-executive Director) and Yuan Jun (Employee Representative Director).

Disclaimer

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Ltd. published this content on 15 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2019 11:56:00 UTC
