China Eastern Airlines : Notice of publication of (i) Circular for the 2018 Annual General Meeting; (ii) Notice of the 201 8 Annual General Meeting; (iii) Proxy Form for the 2018 Annual General Meeting; and (iv) the 2018 Annual General Meeting Attendance Slip of the Company (the “Current Corporate Communications”)

（在中華人民共和國註冊成立的股份有限公司）

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

（Stock code 股份代號：00670）

N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函

4 April 2019

Dear H shares shareholder,

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited (the "Company")

Notice of publication of (i) Circular for the 2018 Annual General Meeting; (ii) Notice of the 2018 Annual General Meeting; (iii) Proxy Form for the 2018 Annual

General Meeting; and (iv) the 2018 Annual General Meeting Attendance Slip of the Company (the "Current Corporate Communications")

The English and Chinese versions of the Current Corporate Communications are available on the Company's website at www.ceair.comand the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the Current Corporate Communications on those websites. On the Company's website, the Current Corporate Communications can be found under the "Investor Relations" section by clicking "About China Eastern" under the section headed "About Us" on the home page.

Shareholders may at any time choose to receive the Corporate Communications free of charge(Note)either in printed form, or access the electronic version on the websites, notwithstanding any wish to the contrary they have previously conveyed to us. Even if you have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to receive the website version of the Corporate Communications but for any reason you have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to any of the Corporate Communications, the Company will promptly send those Corporate Communications to you in printed form free of charge upon your request.

If you want to receive a printed version of the Current Corporate Communications, please complete the request form on the reverse side of this letter (the "Request Form") and send it to the Company c/o Hong Kong Registrars Limited (the "Hong Kong Share Registrar") by post using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (a stamp need not be affixed if it is being posted in Hong Kong). The address of the Hong Kong Share Registrar is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the above websites. You may also send an email with the scanned copy of the Request Form to cea.ecom@computershare.com.hk.

If you would like to change your means of receipt of Corporate Communications in the future, please write to the Company c/o the Hong Kong Share Registrar at the above address or send an email to cea.ecom@computershare.com.hk.

Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please contact us by calling the hotline of the Hong Kong Share Registrar at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours (9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

for and on behalf of

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited

Wang Jian

Company Secretary

Note: "Corporate Communications" refers to any documents issued or to be issued by the Company for your information or action, including but not limited to (a) annual reports (including but not limited to directors' reports, annual accounts together with auditors' reports) and, where applicable, summary financial reports; (b) interim reports and, where applicable, summary interim reports; (c) notices of meetings; (d) listing documents; (e) circulars; (f) proxy forms; and (g) reply slips.

各 位 H股 股 東 ：

中 國 東 方 航 空 股 份 有 限 公 司 （「 本 公 司 」）

本 公 司( i ) 2 0 1 8年 度 股 東 週 年 大 會 通 函; ( i i ) 2 0 1 8年 度 股 東 週 年 大 會 通 知; ( i i i ) 2 0 1 8年 度 股 東 週 年 大 會 代 表 委 任 表格 ;及 ( i v ) 2 0 1 8年 度 股 東 週 年 大 會 回 執 之 發 佈 通 知 (「 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 」 )

本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 的 中 、 英 文 版 本 已 上 載 於 本 公 司 網 站 w w w. c e a i r . c o m及 香 港 聯 合 交 易 所 有 限 公 司 網 站 w w w. h k e x n e w s . h k。 請 在 該 等 網 站 瀏 覽 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 。 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 可 在 本 公 司 主 頁 按「 走 進 東 航 」(「 關 於 東 航 」 項 下 )， 再 在 「 投 資 者 關 係 」 一 項 下 選 取 。

儘 管 閣 下 早 前 曾 向 本 公 司 作 出 公 司 通 訊 文 件 (附 註)收 取 方 式 的 選 擇 ， 但 仍 可 以 隨 時 更 改 有 關 選 擇 ， 轉 為 以 收 取 印 刷 本 或 於 網 上 閱 覽 電 子 版 ， 費 用 全 免 。 如 閣 下 已 選 擇 （ 或 被 視 為 同 意 ） 以 網 上 方 式 收 取 公 司 通 訊 文 件 但 因 任 何 理 由 未 能 閱 覽 載 於 網 站 的 任 何 公 司 通 訊 文 件 ， 閣 下 只 要 提 出 要 求 ， 我 們 將 盡 快 向 閣 下 寄 上 所 要 求 的 公 司 通 訊 文 件 之 印 刷 本 ， 費 用 全 免 。

如 閣 下 欲 收 取 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 之 印 刷 本 ， 請 閣 下 填 妥 在 本 函 背 面 的 申 請 表 格 （「 申 請 表 格 」）， 並 使 用 隨 附

之 郵 寄 標 籤 寄 回 ， 如 在 香 港 投 寄 則 毋 須 貼 上 郵 票 。 申 請 表 格 請 經 香 港 證 券 登 記 有 限 公 司 （「 香 港 證 券 登 記 處 」）

寄 回 本 公 司 ， 地 址 為 香 港 灣 仔 皇 后 大 道 東 1 8 3號 合 和 中 心 1 7 M樓 。 申 請 表 格 亦 可 於 上 述 網 站 內 下 載 。 此 外 ， 閣 下 亦 可 以 電 郵 方 式 發 送 申 請 表 格 掃 描 本 到 cea.ecom@computershare.com.hk。

如 閣 下 欲 更 改 日 後 收 取 公 司 通 訊 文 件 之 收 取 途 徑 ， 請 以 書 面 要 求 經 香 港 證 券 登 記 處 送 交 到 本 公 司 或 以 電 郵 方

式cea.ecom@computershare.com.hk送 交 。

如 對 本 函 內 容 有 任 何 疑 問 ， 請 致 電 香 港 證 券 登 記 處 電 話 熱 線 ( 8 5 2 ) 2 8 6 2 8 6 8 8， 辦 公 時 間 為 星 期 一 至 五 （ 公 眾 假 期 除 外 ） 上 午 9時 正 至 下 午 6時 正 。

代 表

中 國 東 方 航 空 股 份 有 限 公 司

汪 健

公 司 秘 書

謹 啟

二 零 一 九 年 四 月 四 日

附註：「公司通訊文件」指任何由本公司刊印或將會刊印以供參考或行動的文件，包括但不限於：(a)年度報告(包括但不限於董事會報告、年度財務報表連同核數師報告)及財務摘要報告 (如適用)；(b)中期報告及中期摘要報告(如適用)；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函； (f)委任代表表格;及(g)回條。