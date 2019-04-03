Log in
China Eastern Airlines : Notice of publication of (i) Circular for the 2018 Annual General Meeting; (ii) Notice of the 201 8 Annual General Meeting; (iii) Proxy Form for the 2018 Annual General Meeting; and (iv) the 2018 Annual General Meeting Attendance Slip of the Company (the "Current Corporate Communications")

0
04/03/2019 | 07:02pm EDT

（在中華人民共和國註冊成立的股份有限公司）

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

Stock code 股份代號：00670

N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函

4 April 2019

Dear H shares shareholder,

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited (the "Company")

Notice of publication of (i) Circular for the 2018 Annual General Meeting; (ii) Notice of the 2018 Annual General Meeting; (iii) Proxy Form for the 2018 Annual

General Meeting; and (iv) the 2018 Annual General Meeting Attendance Slip of the Company (the "Current Corporate Communications")

The English and Chinese versions of the Current Corporate Communications are available on the Company's website at www.ceair.comand the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the Current Corporate Communications on those websites. On the Company's website, the Current Corporate Communications can be found under the "Investor Relations" section by clicking "About China Eastern" under the section headed "About Us" on the home page.

Shareholders may at any time choose to receive the Corporate Communications free of charge(Note)either in printed form, or access the electronic version on the websites, notwithstanding any wish to the contrary they have previously conveyed to us. Even if you have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to receive the website version of the Corporate Communications but for any reason you have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to any of the Corporate Communications, the Company will promptly send those Corporate Communications to you in printed form free of charge upon your request.

If you want to receive a printed version of the Current Corporate Communications, please complete the request form on the reverse side of this letter (the "Request Form") and send it to the Company c/o Hong Kong Registrars Limited (the "Hong Kong Share Registrar") by post using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (a stamp need not be affixed if it is being posted in Hong Kong). The address of the Hong Kong Share Registrar is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the above websites. You may also send an email with the scanned copy of the Request Form to cea.ecom@computershare.com.hk.

If you would like to change your means of receipt of Corporate Communications in the future, please write to the Company c/o the Hong Kong Share Registrar at the above address or send an email to cea.ecom@computershare.com.hk.

Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please contact us by calling the hotline of the Hong Kong Share Registrar at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours (9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

for and on behalf of

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited

Wang Jian

Company Secretary

Note: "Corporate Communications" refers to any documents issued or to be issued by the Company for your information or action, including but not limited to (a) annual reports (including but not limited to directors' reports, annual accounts together with auditors' reports) and, where applicable, summary financial reports; (b) interim reports and, where applicable, summary interim reports; (c) notices of meetings; (d) listing documents; (e) circulars; (f) proxy forms; and (g) reply slips.

各 位 H股 股 東 ：

中 國 東 方 航 空 股 份 有 限 公 司 （「 本 公 司 」）

本 公 司( i ) 2 0 1 8年 度 股 東 週 年 大 會 通 函; ( i i ) 2 0 1 8年 度 股 東 週 年 大 會 通 知; ( i i i ) 2 0 1 8年 度 股 東 週 年 大 會 代 表 委 任 表;( i v ) 2 0 1 8年 度 股 東 週 年 大 會 回 執 之 發 佈 通 知 (「 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 」 )

本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 的 中 、 英 文 版 本 已 上 載 於 本 公 司 網 站 w w w. c e a i r . c o m及 香 港 聯 合 交 易 所 有 限 公 司 網 站 w w w. h k e x n e w s . h k。 請 在 該 等 網 站 瀏 覽 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 。 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 可 在 本 公 司 主 頁 按「 走 進 東 航 」(「 關 於 東 航 」 項 下 )， 再 在 「 投 資 者 關 係 」 一 項 下 選 取 。

儘 管 閣 下 早 前 曾 向 本 公 司 作 出 公 司 通 訊 文 件 (附 註)收 取 方 式 的 選 擇 ， 但 仍 可 以 隨 時 更 改 有 關 選 擇 ， 轉 為 以 收 取 印 刷 本 或 於 網 上 閱 覽 電 子 版 ， 費 用 全 免 。 如 閣 下 已 選 擇 （ 或 被 視 為 同 意 ） 以 網 上 方 式 收 取 公 司 通 訊 文 件 但 因 任 何 理 由 未 能 閱 覽 載 於 網 站 的 任 何 公 司 通 訊 文 件 ， 閣 下 只 要 提 出 要 求 ， 我 們 將 盡 快 向 閣 下 寄 上 所 要 求 的 公 司 通 訊 文 件 之 印 刷 本 ， 費 用 全 免 。

如 閣 下 欲 收 取 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 之 印 刷 本 ， 請 閣 下 填 妥 在 本 函 背 面 的 申 請 表 格 （「 申 請 表 格 」）， 並 使 用 隨 附

之 郵 寄 標 籤 寄 回 ， 如 在 香 港 投 寄 則 毋 須 貼 上 郵 票 。 申 請 表 格 請 經 香 港 證 券 登 記 有 限 公 司 （「 香 港 證 券 登 記 處 」）

寄 回 本 公 司 ， 地 址 為 香 港 灣 仔 皇 后 大 道 東 1 8 3號 合 和 中 心 1 7 M樓 。 申 請 表 格 亦 可 於 上 述 網 站 內 下 載 。 此 外 ， 閣 下 亦 可 以 電 郵 方 式 發 送 申 請 表 格 掃 描 本 到 cea.ecom@computershare.com.hk

如 閣 下 欲 更 改 日 後 收 取 公 司 通 訊 文 件 之 收 取 途 徑 ， 請 以 書 面 要 求 經 香 港 證 券 登 記 處 送 交 到 本 公 司 或 以 電 郵 方

cea.ecom@computershare.com.hk送 交 。

如 對 本 函 內 容 有 任 何 疑 問 ， 請 致 電 香 港 證 券 登 記 處 電 話 熱 線 ( 8 5 2 ) 2 8 6 2 8 6 8 8， 辦 公 時 間 為 星 期 一 至 五 （ 公 眾 假 期 除 外 ） 上 午 9時 正 至 下 午 6時 正 。

代 表

中 國 東 方 航 空 股 份 有 限 公 司

汪 健

公 司 秘 書

謹 啟

二 零 一 九 年 四 月 四 日

附註：「公司通訊文件」指任何由本公司刊印或將會刊印以供參考或行動的文件，包括但不限於：(a)年度報告(包括但不限於董事會報告、年度財務報表連同核數師報告)及財務摘要報告 (如適用)(b)中期報告及中期摘要報告(如適用)(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函； (f)委任代表表格;(g)回條。

CCS5374 CEAH

Request Form 申請表格

To: China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited (the "Company")

致：

中國東方航空股份有限公司（「公司」）

(Stock code: 00670)

（股份代號：00670

c/o Hong Kong Registrars Limited

經香港證券登記有限公司

(the "Hong Kong Share Registrar")

(「香港證券登記處」)

17M Floor,

香港灣仔皇后大道東 183

Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East,

合和中心 17M

Wanchai, Hong Kong

I/We have already chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to access the Current Corporate Communications (as defined

in this letter on the reverse side) posted on the Company's website (www.ceair.com) and the website of The Hong Kong

Stock Exchange Limited (www.hkexnews.hk) and I/we would like to receive a printed version of the Current Corporate

Communications now. Please send the same to the address provided as follows:

本人／我們 已選擇（ 或被視 為已同意） 瀏覽公司 網站 (www.ceair.com)及香港 聯合 交易所有限 公司網站

(www.hkexnews.hk)所登載之本次公司通訊文件(定義見背面之信函)，但現在希望收取本次公司通訊文件之印刷

本。請郵寄至以下地址：

Name(s) of Shareholder(s)#

Signature

股東姓名#

簽名

(Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請用英文正楷填寫)

Address#

地址#

(Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請用英文正楷填寫)

Contact telephone number

Date

聯絡電話號碼

日期

#You are required to fill in the details if you download this request form from the Company's website or the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

假如 閣下 從公司網站或香港聯合交易所有限公司網站下載本申請表格，請必須填上有關資料。

Notes 附註：

1.Please complete all your details clearly.

請 閣下清楚填妥所有資料。

2.If your shares are held in joint names, the shareholder whose name stands first on the H shares share register of the members of the Company in respect of the

joint holding should sign on this Request Form in order for this Request For m to be valid.

如屬聯名股東，則本申請表格須由該名於公司 H股股東名冊上就聯名持有股份其姓名位列首位的股東簽署，本申請表格方為有效。

3.We do not accept any special or other instructions written on this Request Form.

任何在本申請表格上手寫的額外或其它指示，公司將不予處理。

4.Please note that both printed English and Chinese versions of all Corporate Communications (as defined in this letter on the reverse side) which we have sent

to our H shares shareholders in the past 12 months are available upon request. They are also available on the Company 's website for five years from the date of first publication.

公司備有於過去 12個月曾寄發予H股股東的公司通訊文件 (定義見背面之信函 )的中、英文版印刷本。該等公司通訊文件亦由首次登載 日期起計，持續 5年載於公司網站上。

*The Current Corporate Communications of the Company refers to the (i) Circular for the 2018 Annual General Meeting; (ii) Notice of the 201 8 Annual General Meeting; (iii) Proxy Form for the 2018 Annual General Meeting; and (iv) the 2018 Annual General Meeting Attendance Slip.

本申請表格所提及之公司本次公司通訊文件指(i) 2018年度股東週年大會通函; (ii) 2018年度股東週年大會通知; (iii) 2018年度股東週年大會代表委任 表格;(iv) 2018年度股東週年大會回執之發佈通知。

04042019 2 0

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

閣下寄回此申請表格時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

如在本港投寄毋須貼上郵票。

Please cut the mailing label and stick it on the envelope

and return this Request Form to us.

No postage is necessary if posted in Hong Kong.

郵寄標籤MAILING LABEL

香港證券登記有限公司

Hong Kong Registrars Limited 簡便回郵號碼Freepost No. 37 香港Hong Kong

Disclaimer

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Ltd. published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 23:01:04 UTC
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 130 B
EBIT 2019 12 113 M
Net income 2019 7 283 M
Debt 2019 140 B
Yield 2019 1,03%
P/E ratio 2019 14,69
P/E ratio 2020 11,44
EV / Sales 2019 1,79x
EV / Sales 2020 1,62x
Capitalization 93 700 M
Chart CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LTD.
Duration : Period :
China Eastern Airlines Corporation Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES COR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 6,48  CNY
Spread / Average Target -10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shao Yong Liu Chairman
Sheng Xi Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yong Liang Wu Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Bing Tang Director & Vice President
Rui Qing Shao Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LTD.51.79%13 963
DELTA AIR LINES INC.10.88%35 428
AIR CHINA LTD.43.06%21 852
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC-1.15%21 570
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY30.27%14 468
RYANAIR HOLDINGS3.81%14 220
