China Eastern Airlines : Notice of publication of (i) Circular for the 2018 Annual General Meeting and (ii) Notice of the 2018 Annual General Meeting of the Company (the “Current Corporate Communication”)

（在中華人民共和國註冊成立的股份有限公司）

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

（Stock code 股份代號：00670）

N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函

4 April 2019

Dear Investor(Note 1 ),

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited (the "Company")

Notice of publication of (i) Circular for the 2018 Annual General Meeting and (ii) Notice of the 2018 Annual General Meeting of the Company (the "Current

Corporate Communication")

The English and Chinese versions of the Current Corporate Communication are available on the Company's website at www.ceair.comand the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the Current Corporate Communication on those websites. On the Company's website, the Current Corporate Communication can be found under the "Investor Relations" section by clicking "About China Eastern" under the section headed "About Us" on the home page.

If you want to receive a printed version of the Current Corporate Communication or change your means of receipt of Corporate Communications in the future, please complete the request form on the reverse side of this letter (the "Request Form") and send it to the Company c/o Hong Kong Registrars Limited (the "Hong Kong Share Registrar") by post using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (a stamp need not be affixed if it is being posted in Hong Kong). The address of the Hong Kong Share Registrar is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the above websites. You may also send an email with th e scanned copy of the Request Form to cea.ecom@computershare.com.hk.

Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please contact us by calling the hotline of the Hong Kong Share Registrar at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours (9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

for and on behalf of

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited

Wang Jian

Company Secretary

Note 1: This letter is being sent to the non-registered holders of the shares of the Company, whose shares are held in Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who have notified the Company through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited that they wish to receive the electronic version of the Corporate Communications. If you have sold or transferred your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the Request Form on its reverse side.

Note 2: "Corporate Communications" refers to any documents issued or to be issued by the Company for your information or action, including but not limited to (a) annual reports (including but not limited to directors' reports, annual accounts together with auditors' reports) and, where applicable, summary financial reports; (b) interim reports and, where applicable, summary interim reports; (c) notices of meetings; (d) listing documents; (e) circulars; (f) proxy forms; and (g) reply slips.

致投資者(附 註 1 )：

中 國 東 方 航 空 股 份 有 限 公 司 （「 本 公 司 」）

本 公 司 ( i ) 2 0 1 8年 度 股 東 週 年 大 會 通 函 及 ( i i ) 2 0 1 8年 度 股 東 週 年 大 會 通 知 之 發 佈 通 知 (「 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 」 )

本次公司通訊文件的中、英文版本已上載於本公司網站(www.ceair.com)及香 港 聯 合 交 易 所 有 限 公 司 網站（www.hkexnews.hk）。請 於該等網站瀏覽本次公司通訊文件。本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 可 在 本 公 司 主 頁 按 「 走 進 東 航 」 (「 關 於 東 航 」 項 下 )， 再 在 「 投 資 者 關 係 」 一 項 下 選 取 。

如 閣下欲收取本次公司通訊文件之印刷本或更改日後收取公司通訊文件之收取途徑，請 閣下填妥在本函背面的申請表格 (「申請

表格」 )，並使用隨附之 郵寄標籤寄回， 如在香港投寄則 毋須貼上郵 票。申請表 格請經香港證券登記有限公司（「香港證券登記處」） 寄回本公司，地址為香港灣仔皇后大道東 183號合和中心 17M樓。申請表格亦可於上述網站內下載。 此外， 閣下亦可以電郵方式 發送申請表格掃描本到 cea.ecom@computershare.com.hk。

如對本函內容有任何疑問，請致電香港證券登記處 電話熱線(852) 2862 8688，辦公時間為星期一至五（公眾假期除外）上午 9時正至 下午 6時正。

代表

中 國 東 方 航 空 股 份 有 限 公 司

汪 健

公司秘書

謹啟

二 零 一 九 年 四 月 四 日

附註 1：本函件收件對象為本公司非登記股份持有人。該等人士的股份存放於中央結算及交收系統(中央結算系統)並他們已經通過香港中央結算有限公司通知本公司，希望收到公司通訊 文件的電子版。如果 閣下已出售或轉讓所持有的本公司股份，則無需要理會本函件及其背面的申請表格。

附註 2：「公司通訊文件」指任何由本公司刊印或將會刊印以供參考或行動的文件，包括但不限於：(a)年度報告(包括但不限於董事會報告、年度財務報表連同核數師報告)及財務摘要報 告(如適用)；(b)中期報告及中期摘要報告(如適用)；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函； (f)委任代表表格;及(g)回條。