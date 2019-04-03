China Eastern Airlines : Notice of publication of (i) Circular for the 2018 Annual General Meeting and (ii) Notice of the 2018 Annual General Meeting of the Company (the “Current Corporate Communication”)

Log in
04/03/2019 | 06:57pm EDT

（在中華人民共和國註冊成立的股份有限公司）

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

Stock code 股份代號：00670

N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函

4 April 2019

Dear Investor(Note 1 ),

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited (the "Company")

Notice of publication of (i) Circular for the 2018 Annual General Meeting and (ii) Notice of the 2018 Annual General Meeting of the Company (the "Current

Corporate Communication")

The English and Chinese versions of the Current Corporate Communication are available on the Company's website at www.ceair.comand the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the Current Corporate Communication on those websites. On the Company's website, the Current Corporate Communication can be found under the "Investor Relations" section by clicking "About China Eastern" under the section headed "About Us" on the home page.

If you want to receive a printed version of the Current Corporate Communication or change your means of receipt of Corporate Communications in the future, please complete the request form on the reverse side of this letter (the "Request Form") and send it to the Company c/o Hong Kong Registrars Limited (the "Hong Kong Share Registrar") by post using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (a stamp need not be affixed if it is being posted in Hong Kong). The address of the Hong Kong Share Registrar is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the above websites. You may also send an email with th e scanned copy of the Request Form to cea.ecom@computershare.com.hk.

Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please contact us by calling the hotline of the Hong Kong Share Registrar at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours (9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

for and on behalf of

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited

Wang Jian

Company Secretary

Note 1: This letter is being sent to the non-registered holders of the shares of the Company, whose shares are held in Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who have notified the Company through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited that they wish to receive the electronic version of the Corporate Communications. If you have sold or transferred your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the Request Form on its reverse side.

Note 2: "Corporate Communications" refers to any documents issued or to be issued by the Company for your information or action, including but not limited to (a) annual reports (including but not limited to directors' reports, annual accounts together with auditors' reports) and, where applicable, summary financial reports; (b) interim reports and, where applicable, summary interim reports; (c) notices of meetings; (d) listing documents; (e) circulars; (f) proxy forms; and (g) reply slips.

致投資者(附 註 1 )

中 國 東 方 航 空 股 份 有 限 公 司 （「 本 公 司 」）

本 公 司 ( i ) 2 0 1 8年 度 股 東 週 年 大 會 通 函 及 ( i i ) 2 0 1 8年 度 股 東 週 年 大 會 通 知 之 發 佈 通 知 (「 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 」 )

本次公司通訊文件的中、英文版本已上載於本公司網站(www.ceair.com)及香 港 聯 合 交 易 所 有 限 公 司 網站（www.hkexnews.hk）。請 於該等網站瀏覽本次公司通訊文件。本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 可 在 本 公 司 主 頁 按 「 走 進 東 航 」 (「 關 於 東 航 」 項 下 )， 再 在 「 投 資 者 關 係 」 一 項 下 選 取 。

如 閣下欲收取本次公司通訊文件之印刷本或更改日後收取公司通訊文件之收取途徑，請 閣下填妥在本函背面的申請表格 (「申請

表格」 )，並使用隨附之 郵寄標籤寄回， 如在香港投寄則 毋須貼上郵 票。申請表 格請經香港證券登記有限公司（「香港證券登記處」） 寄回本公司，地址為香港灣仔皇后大道東 183號合和中心 17M樓。申請表格亦可於上述網站內下載。 此外， 閣下亦可以電郵方式 發送申請表格掃描本到 cea.ecom@computershare.com.hk

如對本函內容有任何疑問，請致電香港證券登記處 電話熱線(852) 2862 8688，辦公時間為星期一至五（公眾假期除外）上午 9時正至 下午 6時正。

代表

中 國 東 方 航 空 股 份 有 限 公 司

汪 健

公司秘書

謹啟

二 零 一 九 年 四 月 四 日

附註 1：本函件收件對象為本公司非登記股份持有人。該等人士的股份存放於中央結算及交收系統(中央結算系統)並他們已經通過香港中央結算有限公司通知本公司，希望收到公司通訊 文件的電子版。如果 閣下已出售或轉讓所持有的本公司股份，則無需要理會本函件及其背面的申請表格。

附註 2：「公司通訊文件」指任何由本公司刊印或將會刊印以供參考或行動的文件，包括但不限於：(a)年度報告(包括但不限於董事會報告、年度財務報表連同核數師報告)及財務摘要報 告(如適用)(b)中期報告及中期摘要報告(如適用)(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函； (f)委任代表表格;(g)回條。

CCS5375CEAH_NRH

Request Form 申請表格

To: China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited (the "Company")

致：

中國東方航空股份有限公司（「公司」）

(Stock code: 00670)

（股份代號：00670

c/o Hong Kong Registrars Limited

經香港證券登記有限公司

(the "Hong Kong Share Registrar")

(「香港證券登記處」)

17M Floor,

香港灣仔皇后大道東 183

Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East,

合和中心 17M

Wanchai, Hong Kong

I/We would like to receive the following printed copy(ies) of the Corporate Communication(s) of the Company as indicated below:

本人／我們現在希望以下列方式收取公司所有公司通訊文件之印刷本：

(Please markONLY ONEXof the following boxes) (請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號)

to receive printed copy of the CURRENT Corporate Communicationonly; OR

僅收取本次公司通訊文件的印刷本；

to receive printed copies of the CURRENT Corporate Communication and ALL FUTURECorporate Communications.

收取本次公司通訊文件及將來所有公司通訊文件之印刷本。

Name(s)#

Signature

姓名#

簽名

(Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請用英文正楷填寫)

Address#

地址#

(Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請用英文正楷填寫)

Contact telephone number

Date

聯絡電話號碼

日期

#You are required to fill in the details if you download this request form from the Company's website or the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

假如 閣下 從公司網站或香港聯合交易所有限公司的網站下載本申請表格，請必須填上有關資料。

Notes:

附註：

1.Please complete all your details clearly.

請 閣下清楚填妥所有資料。

2.This Request Form is to be completed by the non-registered holders of the shares of the Company, whose shares are held in Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who have notified the Company through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited that they wish to receive electronic version of the Corporate Communication.

本申請表格應由公司非登記股份持有人填寫。該等人士的股份存放於中央結算及交收系統(中央結算系統)並他們已經通過香港中央結算有限公司通知公司，希望收 到公司通訊文件 的電子版。

3.Any form with more than one box marked (X), no box marked (X), no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.

如在本表格作出超過一項選擇、未有作出選擇、未有簽署、或在其他方面填寫不正確，則本表格將會作廢。

4.The above instruction will apply until you notify to the Company c/o the Hong Kong Share Registrar to the contrary or unless you have at anytime ceased to have H shares in the Company.

上述指示將適用直至 閣下經香港證券登記處通知公司另外之安排或任何時候停止持有公司的 H股。

5.We do not accept any special or other instructions written on this Request Form.

任何在本申請表格上手寫的額外或其它指示，公司將不予處理。

*The Current Corporate Communication of the Company refers to (i) Circular for the 2018 Annual General Meeting and (ii) Notice of the 2018 Annual General Meeting.

本申請表格所提及之公司本次公司通訊文件指 (i) 2018年度股東週 年大會通函及 (ii) 2018年度股東週年大會通知。

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

閣下寄回此申請表格時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

郵寄標籤MAILING LABEL

如在本港投寄毋須貼上郵票。

香港證券登記有限公司

Please cut the mailing label and stick it on the envelope

Hong Kong Registrars Limited

and return this Request Form to us.

簡便回郵號碼Freepost No. 37

No postage is necessary if posted in Hong Kong.

香港Hong Kong

04042019 1 0

Disclaimer

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Ltd. published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 22:56:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
