China Eastern Airlines : OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO STRATEGIC COOPERATION AGREEMENT ENTERED INTO BETWEEN CEA HOLDING,THE CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER,AND JUNEYAO GROUP

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

IN RELATION TO STRATEGIC COOPERATION AGREEMENT

ENTERED INTO BETWEEN CEA HOLDING,

THE CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER,

AND JUNEYAO GROUP

In order to fully leverage on the respective favorable resources of both parties in response to the diverse market demand, based on the principle of mutual complementarity, mutual benefit, fairness, impartiality and equity, CEA Holding and JuneYao Group have achieved strategic cooperation between state-owned capital and private capital by way of capital cooperation such as cross shareholding between the two groups and/or their controlled subsidiaries. The strategic cooperation is of key strategic significance in promoting the construction of "Five Centers" in Shanghai, establishing Shanghai as an international aviation hub and air transportation center as well as intensifying mixed ownership reform of state-owned enterprises and fostering the future sustainable development of both parties. In order to further strengthen subsequent cooperation matters, upon friendly negotiation, CEA Holding and JuneYao Group entered into the Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement.

The Company is the core company of CEA Holding. Provided that it is in compliance with laws and regulations and is in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole, under the guidance of the Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement, the Company will further negotiate and finalize specific cooperation matters with JuneYao Group and/or its controlled subsidiaries, so as to strengthen the all-rounded cooperation with JuneYao Group and/or its controlled subsidiaries in various fields.