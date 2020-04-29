Log in
China Eastern Airlines : Swung to Net Loss as Covid-19 Hurt Travel

04/29/2020 | 10:01pm EDT

By P.R. Venkat

China Eastern Airlines Corp. swung to a net loss in the first quarter as restrictions to contain the spread of Covid-19 hurt demand for business and leisure travel.

Its net loss for the quarter ended March was CNY3.933 billion yuan (US$555.8 million) compared with a net profit of CNY2.01 billion in the same period a year earlier, the airline said late Wednesday.

Revenue was down 49% compared with a year earlier at CNY15.45 billion.

China Eastern said that it had drastically reduced flight capacity as its saw passenger traffic volume fall significantly due worldwide travel restrictions.

"There is still great uncertainty in the time span and severity of the epidemic around the world, which may magnify the impact on or result in a delay in the recovery of travel demand," it said.

China Eastern also warned that these uncertainties will weigh on its financials for the first half of this year.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

Financials (CNY)
Sales 2020 88 243 M
EBIT 2020 -2 101 M
Net income 2020 -3 227 M
Debt 2020 169 B
Yield 2020 0,08%
P/E ratio 2020 -20,8x
P/E ratio 2021 9,56x
EV / Sales2020 2,44x
EV / Sales2021 1,60x
Capitalization 46 603 M
Managers
NameTitle
Yang Min Li Vice Chairman, President & General Manager
Shao Yong Liu Chairman
Sheng Xi Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yong Liang Wu Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Bing Tang Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED1.46%8 621
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-58.38%15 462
AIR CHINA LIMITED-0.18%12 720
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-34.57%11 233
ANA HOLDINGS INC.-0.62%9 544
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED0.52%8 345
