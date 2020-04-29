China Eastern Airlines : Swung to Net Loss as Covid-19 Hurt Travel

By P.R. Venkat



China Eastern Airlines Corp. swung to a net loss in the first quarter as restrictions to contain the spread of Covid-19 hurt demand for business and leisure travel.

Its net loss for the quarter ended March was CNY3.933 billion yuan (US$555.8 million) compared with a net profit of CNY2.01 billion in the same period a year earlier, the airline said late Wednesday.

Revenue was down 49% compared with a year earlier at CNY15.45 billion.

China Eastern said that it had drastically reduced flight capacity as its saw passenger traffic volume fall significantly due worldwide travel restrictions.

"There is still great uncertainty in the time span and severity of the epidemic around the world, which may magnify the impact on or result in a delay in the recovery of travel demand," it said.

China Eastern also warned that these uncertainties will weigh on its financials for the first half of this year.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com