Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Shanghai Stock Exchange  >  China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited    600115   CNE000000TR0

CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMIT

(600115)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Eastern Airlines : domestic aviation recovers, but only mildly, from virus shutdowns

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/02/2020 | 03:37am EDT
A ground staff worker cleans a parked passenger aircraft at Beijing Capital International Airport as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus

China's domestic flights rose by about a fifth in March from the previous month, the aviation regulator said, but that was still less than half the flights before the shutdowns due to the coronavirus, showing the sector is recovering only gradually.

The number of daily flights climbed 20.5% in March to 6,533, Jin Junhao, an official at the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), told a press conference on Thursday. That was still just 42% of the daily flights before the coronavirus struck.

Most of the increased travel demand in March was from labour abundant regions such as southwest and northwest China to coastal areas where labour demand was tight, he said.

The aviation industry is closely watching domestic capacity in China as a harbinger of demand recovery trends in other markets around the world that are still in a capacity cutting phase as the pandemic spreads.

Major state-backed carriers this week warned that fares remained low, fewer seats were filled than usual and cautious travellers were waiting until the last minute to book.

The rebound in China has been hampered by the slower-than-expected recovery in broader economic activity.

Air China Ltd, China Southern Airlines Co Ltd and China Eastern Airlines Corp Ltd said this week they were looking to defer airplane deliveries despite a gradual rebound in capacity, according to analysts who listened to post-results teleconferences.

China Eastern said it had aimed to operate 40%-50% of its domestic flights in March but there was demand for only around 30% based on bookings, according to BOCOM International analyst Luya You.

"On the flight arrangements, we're making real-time adjustments based on market conditions," China Eastern said, responding to a Reuters request for comment. The other airlines did not respond immediately.

CAAC ordered local and foreign airlines last week to drastically reduce international flight capacity to and from China over fears of re-introducing the coronavirus.

The regulator has also put restrictions on the number of domestic flights per day in the second quarter, although subdued demand means the curbs don't have an impact, analysts said.

"I think a full-fledged Q2 domestic rebound is not too likely, but we could see more stabilisation. Operations will probably remain around 30%-50% of normal for time being," said You.

Air China forecast a rebound in the domestic market in June, with an international market recovery taking until August at the earliest, analysts said.

China Southern had 45% of its aircraft idle in March, an improvement from 52% in February, but the carrier said it was filling fewer seats at lower fares, Daiwa analyst Kelvin Lau told clients in a note.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu in Beijing and Jamie Freed in Sydney; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

By Stella Qiu and Jamie Freed
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR CHINA LIMITED -1.66% 6.51 End-of-day quote.-2.69%
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED -0.24% 4.13 End-of-day quote.-1.43%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES COR
03:37aCHINA EASTERN AIRLINES : domestic aviation recovers, but only mildly, from virus..
RE
03/31CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES : 2019 Net Profit Rose 18%
DJ
03/19CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES : Notification of Board Meeting
PU
03/18Chinese Airlines Report Passenger Slump for February
DJ
03/16CHINA'S AIRLINES TO CUT INTERNATIONA : Global Times
RE
03/13CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES : Taiwanese recently returned from Wuhan test negative fo..
AQ
03/12CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES : Chinese refuse protective clothing for Taiwanese evacue..
AQ
03/12CHINA AIRLINES : Taiwan evacuates 361 on 2 flights from Wuhan, those with fevers..
AQ
03/05CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES : TSP legislator says Taiwanese trapped in Wuhan 'don't h..
AQ
03/04China rolls out cash support to domestic, foreign airlines amid coronavirus o..
RE
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2020 125 B
EBIT 2020 12 012 M
Net income 2020 4 482 M
Debt 2020 157 B
Yield 2020 0,62%
P/E ratio 2020 13,7x
P/E ratio 2021 8,08x
EV / Sales2020 1,72x
EV / Sales2021 1,44x
Capitalization 58 545 M
Chart CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES COR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 5,55  CNY
Last Close Price 4,13  CNY
Spread / Highest target 91,3%
Spread / Average Target 34,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yang Min Li Vice Chairman, President & General Manager
Shao Yong Liu Chairman
Sheng Xi Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yong Liang Wu Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Bing Tang Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-1.43%8 303
DELTA AIR LINES INC.-59.18%18 188
AIR CHINA LIMITED-1.77%12 101
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-37.06%10 956
ANA HOLDINGS INC.-2.30%10 478
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-70.88%7 823
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group