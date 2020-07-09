Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Shanghai Stock Exchange  >  China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited    600115   CNE000000TR0

CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMIT

(600115)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China's aviation industry suffers $4.9 billion loss in second-quarter on coronavirus jolt

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/09/2020 | 11:29pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Boeing 787-9 aircraft from Xiamen Airlines takes off from the Beijing Daxing International Airport that is under construction, during a test flight in Beijing

China's aviation industry sank further into the red, losing 34.25 billion yuan ($4.89 billion) in the second quarter, only slightly narrower than in the first quarter, underlining the colossal financial impact from the coronavirus pandemic.

In the first quarter the industry, which includes airlines, airports and other aviation companies, lost 38.1 billion yuan, according to data released by the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) on Friday.

China's aviation industry has been recovering faster than most countries emerging from the COVID lockdowns, underpinned by a steady recovery in the domestic travel market after the epidemic was largely brought under control.

But passenger numbers showed the sector is still way below pre-COVID-19 levels, according to the latest official data. June passenger numbers fell 42.4% from a year earlier to 30.74 million, the CAAC said, although that was better than a 52.6% decline in May.

In the first half this year, total passenger numbers dropped by 45.8% from a year ago.

To boost cashflows, a few Chinese airlines have recently rolled out discount passes that would allow passengers unlimited domestic travel with few restrictions. China Eastern Airlines is the first in June to sell "fly at will" flight passes for unlimited weekend domestic travel until the end of the year.

The deal was met with great consumer enthusiasm and more airlines followed suit. Hainan Airlines this month offered consumers flight passes that would enable them to make unlimited trips to or from Hainan island, a popular tropical tourist spot.

($1 = 7.0017 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Jamie Freed; Editing by Christian Schmollinger & Shri Navaratnam)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED 0.42% 4.76 End-of-day quote.-18.07%
HAINAN AIRLINES HOLDING CO.,LTD. 0.00% 1.7 End-of-day quote.-1.73%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.15% 7.0048 Delayed Quote.0.51%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES COR
07/09China's aviation industry suffers $4.9 billion loss in second-quarter on coro..
RE
07/08CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION L : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
07/01LIEBHERR-AEROSPACE ON BOARD : COMAC delivers three ARJ21 aircraft to Chinese air..
AQ
06/27China's big three airlines take delivery of domestically made ARJ21 aircraft
RE
06/15U.S. Further Loosens Restrictions on Chinese Airline Flights -- Update
DJ
06/14China Eastern Airlines to Set Up New JV Carrier
DJ
06/05U.S. will allow Chinese passenger carriers two flights per week
RE
06/04U.S. to revise Chinese passenger airline ban after Beijing move
RE
06/04U.S. to Block Flights by Chinese Airlines -- 7th Update
DJ
06/04China easing airline access amid conflict with Washington
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 81 950 M 11 699 M 11 699 M
Net income 2020 -5 638 M -805 M -805 M
Net Debt 2020 172 B 24 497 M 24 497 M
P/E ratio 2020 -12,2x
Yield 2020 0,04%
Capitalization 66 873 M 9 562 M 9 547 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,91x
Nbr of Employees 77 005
Free-Float 22,3%
Chart CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES COR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 5,20 CNY
Last Close Price 4,76 CNY
Spread / Highest target 59,5%
Spread / Average Target 9,29%
Spread / Lowest Target -47,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yang Min Li Vice Chairman, President & General Manager
Shao Yong Liu Chairman
Sheng Xi Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yong Liang Wu Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Bing Tang Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-18.07%9 546
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-56.14%17 157
AIR CHINA LIMITED-36.54%13 650
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-27.41%12 868
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-28.63%11 161
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-65.75%9 448
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group