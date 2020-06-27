Log in
China's big three airlines take delivery of domestically made ARJ21 aircraft

06/27/2020 | 11:49pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A model of China's ARJ21 aircraft by COMAC is displayed at Aviation Expo China 2017 in Beijing

China's three biggest state-owned airlines on Sunday took delivery of their first ARJ21 aircraft, a short haul 90-seater aircraft made by state-run Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC).

COMAC said in a statement on Sunday that Air China Ltd, China Eastern Airlines Corp Ltd and China Southern Airlines Co Ltd had received the aircraft, which has a 90-seat capacity, and would each take delivery of three ARJ21 aircraft this year.

Last August, the three carriers announced on the same day deals to each purchase 35 ARJ21-700 regional jets from COMAC, with deliveries scheduled from 2020 through 2024.

The ARJ21 entered commercial operations four years ago and is China's first domestically manufactured airliner.

COMAC has two other passenger jet programmes in development - the C919 narrowbody aircraft programme which is currently undergoing flight testing, and the CR929 widebody programme in collaboration with Russia.

China Eastern Airlines earlier this year launched a subsidiary - OTT Airlines - to operate ARJ21 and C919 airliners. It is slated to be the first customer for the C919, once the 160-seater plane receives airworthiness certification from the Chinese aviation regulator.

The C919 is a much more high-profile programme, that will place COMAC in direct competition with Airbus and Boeing in the single-aisle market. The United States earlier this year considered whether or not to block the sales of LEAP-1C engines to the programme, but it later relented.

The impact of the coronavirus pandemic on international travel has decimated the order books of both Airbus and Boeing.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu in Beijing, Emily Chow and Samuel Shen in Shanghai; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR CHINA LIMITED -2.09% 4.69 End-of-day quote.-40.71%
AIRBUS SE -3.19% 61.88 Real-time Quote.-52.58%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -2.78% 170.01 Delayed Quote.-46.32%
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED 0.24% 4.25 End-of-day quote.-26.85%
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED -1.70% 3.46 End-of-day quote.-33.97%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.04% 69.726 Delayed Quote.11.52%
Financials
Sales 2020 83 556 M 11 807 M 11 807 M
Net income 2020 -5 638 M -797 M -797 M
Net Debt 2020 172 B 24 247 M 24 247 M
P/E ratio 2020 -11,3x
Yield 2020 0,11%
Capitalization 60 848 M 8 597 M 8 598 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,78x
Nbr of Employees 77 005
Free-Float 22,3%
Chart CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES COR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 5,21 CNY
Last Close Price 4,25 CNY
Spread / Highest target 78,6%
Spread / Average Target 22,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yang Min Li Vice Chairman, President & General Manager
Shao Yong Liu Chairman
Sheng Xi Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yong Liang Wu Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Bing Tang Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-26.85%8 597
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-53.98%17 093
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-29.46%12 525
AIR CHINA LIMITED-40.71%12 121
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-33.97%9 999
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-62.66%9 552
