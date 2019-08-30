Log in
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LTD.

(600115)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE - 08/30
5.07 CNY   -0.78%
China's top airlines to buy ARJ21 jets from COMAC

08/30/2019 | 07:36am EDT

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's three biggest state-owned airlines on Friday announced deals to each purchase 35 ARJ21-700 regional jets from state planemaker Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC).

Air China, China Southern Airlines Co Ltd and China Eastern Airlines said in separate stock filings that the order is worth $1.33 billion each, based on list prices.

Deliveries were scheduled from 2020 through 2024.

The almost identical announcements from the major airlines may signal an acceleration in the developments of the jet as Beijing seeks to promote its first domestically manufactured jet despite a slow start to sales and production hiccups.

The carriers said the aircraft purchases were aimed at boosting capacity in their regional markets.

China Eastern this month rebranded its Eastern Jets business which operates in general aviation as Air 123 to include public transportation services.

Chinese media have reported that the business was designed to operate home-grown jets such as ARJ21 and C919.

The C919, China's bid to break the Airbus and Boeing duopoly in the narrow-body passenger jet market, has not yet obtained an airworthiness certification and is not yet in service.

Until now, only small Chinese airlines such as Chengdu Airlines and Inner Mongolia based Genghis Khan Airlines operate the ARJ21, a twin-engine regional jet.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Brenda Goh; editing by Uttaresh.V and Jason Neely)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR CHINA LTD. -1.00% 7.89 End-of-day quote.3.93%
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LTD. -0.78% 5.07 End-of-day quote.7.79%
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY -0.76% 6.57 End-of-day quote.-0.15%
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 130 B
EBIT 2019 12 695 M
Net income 2019 6 114 M
Debt 2019 153 B
Yield 2019 0,61%
P/E ratio 2019 10,7x
P/E ratio 2020 8,45x
EV / Sales2019 1,69x
EV / Sales2020 1,48x
Capitalization 67 514 M
Managers
NameTitle
Shao Yong Liu Chairman
Sheng Xi Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yong Liang Wu Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Bing Tang Director & Vice President
Rui Qing Shao Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LTD.7.79%9 450
DELTA AIR LINES INC.15.99%37 495
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS INC1.15%21 759
AIR CHINA LTD.4.32%15 079
ANA HOLDINGS INC-6.31%11 339
RYANAIR HOLDINGS-15.52%11 182
