Chinese Airlines Report Passenger Slump for February

By Yifan Wang



Passenger numbers for Chinese airlines slumped in February as travel took a severe hit from the the novel coronavirus and related transportation restrictions to contain its spread.

The number of passengers for all three major airline carriers--Air China, China Southern Airlines Co. and China Eastern Airlines Corp.--dived over 80% in February.

China Southern Airlines had the largest decline, with its monthly revenue passenger kilometers, a metric for passengers carried, slumping 85% from a year earlier.

Air China's number fell 81% from a year earlier, while the decline was 84% for China Eastern.

The three airlines each cut passenger capacity by 60% from a year earlier.

Regional routes in Asia, which have been a booming market and growth driver for Chinese airlines in recent years, suffered the steepest declines.

The airlines said they would seek to optimize and adjust their capacity in coming months, based on the development of the pandemic and the recovery of market demand.

Earlier this week, Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways said it will slash passenger capacity by up to 90% in April because of an expected collapse in travel demand as travel restrictions and border closures escalate globally.

