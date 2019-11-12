Log in
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMIT

CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMIT

(600115)
News 
News

Qantas to drop Sydney-Beijing route due to competition from Chinese carriers

0
11/12/2019 | 01:32am EST
A passenger walks with their luggage towards a Qantas Airways plane at Sydney International Airport

Qantas Airways Ltd said on Tuesday it is axing its underperforming Sydney-Beijing route from March due to stiff competition from Chinese airlines and weak business class demand.

The Australian carrier had relaunched the route in 2017 in its third attempt in 35 years to make it viable and had already lowered the number of weekly flights to five from seven in 2018.

It will maintain daily flights from Sydney to Shanghai, where it partners with hub carrier China Eastern Airlines Corp Ltd.

Qantas said since it had reintroduced the direct Sydney-Beijing services in 2017, capacity from Beijing to Australia on Chinese airlines had grown by around 20% and was expected to grow even further in 2020 at a time when broader international capacity to Australia was declining.

"Our flights to Beijing have been underperforming for some time due to weaker demand as well as a big increase in capacity from other airlines," Qantas International Chief Executive Tino La Spina said in a statement.

"China is a significant market for Qantas and our direct services from and to Shanghai are performing well. With Beijing, we're responding to what the market is telling us," La Spina said.

Qantas said it would redeploy the Airbus SE A330 capacity it had been using on the route to elsewhere in Asia.

(Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -0.08% 132.86 Real-time Quote.58.24%
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED -3.15% 5.23 End-of-day quote.13.68%
QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED 1.61% 6.94 End-of-day quote.15.89%
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 127 B
EBIT 2019 15 003 M
Net income 2019 3 190 M
Debt 2019 159 B
Yield 2019 0,39%
P/E ratio 2019 15,4x
P/E ratio 2020 11,1x
EV / Sales2019 1,89x
EV / Sales2020 1,68x
Capitalization 80 716 M
Chart CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES COR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 6,21  CNY
Last Close Price 5,44  CNY
Spread / Highest target 65,4%
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -52,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yang Min Li Vice Chairman, President & General Manager
Shao Yong Liu Chairman
Sheng Xi Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yong Liang Wu Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Bing Tang Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED13.68%11 533
DELTA AIR LINES INC.15.39%37 101
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.11.70%23 619
AIR CHINA LIMITED6.77%16 869
RYANAIR HOLDINGS29.53%16 704
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA-12.46%13 927
