China Electronics Optics Valley Union : CONNECTED TRANSACTION SALE OF CUSTOMISED BUILDING

China Electronics Optics Valley Union Holding Company Limited

中 電 光 谷 聯 合 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 798)

CONNECTED TRANSACTION

SALE OF CUSTOMISED BUILDING

The Board is pleased to announce that on 18 October 2019, Changsha CEC (an indirect wholly- owned subsidiary of the Company) entered into the Changsha Sale and Purchase Agreement and the Changsha Supplemental Agreement with CET, pursuant to which CET agreed to purchase, and Changsha CEC agreed to design and sell, the Customised Building according to the design plans approved by CET, tailored to CET's user and functioning requirements.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

CET is held as to 49% by Shenzhen CEC, an indirect non wholly-owned subsidiary of CEC, while CEC indirectly holds 2,550,000,000 Shares of the Company as at the date of this announcement (representing approximately 33.67% of the issued share capital of the Company). Therefore, CEC is a controlling shareholder of the Company, and CET, being CEC's associate, is a connected person of the Company under Rule 14A.07(4) of the Listing Rules. Accordingly, the transactions contemplated under the Changsha Sale and Purchase Agreement (as supplemented by the Changsha Supplemental Agreement) constitute a connected transaction of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company on 18 October 2019 in relation to the Xianyang Sale and Purchase. As the Xianyang Sale and Purchase and the transactions contemplated under the Changsha Sale and Purchase Agreement were entered into by the Group with associates of CEC within a 12-month period, the Xianyang Sale and Purchase and the transactions contemplated under the Changsha Sale and Purchase Agreement are required to be aggregated as a series of transactions pursuant to Rule 14A.81 of the Listing Rules. As the highest applicable percentage ratio calculated pursuant to the Listing Rules in respect of the Changsha