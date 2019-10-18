China Electronics Optics Valley Union : CONNECTED TRANSACTION SALE OF CUSTOMISED BUILDING
10/18/2019 | 07:30am EDT
China Electronics Optics Valley Union Holding Company Limited
中 電 光 谷 聯 合 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 798)
CONNECTED TRANSACTION
SALE OF CUSTOMISED BUILDING
The Board is pleased to announce that on 18 October 2019, Changsha CEC (an indirect wholly- owned subsidiary of the Company) entered into the Changsha Sale and Purchase Agreement and the Changsha Supplemental Agreement with CET, pursuant to which CET agreed to purchase, and Changsha CEC agreed to design and sell, the Customised Building according to the design plans approved by CET, tailored to CET's user and functioning requirements.
LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS
CET is held as to 49% by Shenzhen CEC, an indirect non wholly-owned subsidiary of CEC, while CEC indirectly holds 2,550,000,000 Shares of the Company as at the date of this announcement (representing approximately 33.67% of the issued share capital of the Company). Therefore, CEC is a controlling shareholder of the Company, and CET, being CEC's associate, is a connected person of the Company under Rule 14A.07(4) of the Listing Rules. Accordingly, the transactions contemplated under the Changsha Sale and Purchase Agreement (as supplemented by the Changsha Supplemental Agreement) constitute a connected transaction of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.
Reference is made to the announcement of the Company on 18 October 2019 in relation to the Xianyang Sale and Purchase. As the Xianyang Sale and Purchase and the transactions contemplated under the Changsha Sale and Purchase Agreement were entered into by the Group with associates of CEC within a 12-month period, the Xianyang Sale and Purchase and the transactions contemplated under the Changsha Sale and Purchase Agreement are required to be aggregated as a series of transactions pursuant to Rule 14A.81 of the Listing Rules. As the highest applicable percentage ratio calculated pursuant to the Listing Rules in respect of the Changsha
Sale and Purchase Agreement (as supplemented by the Changsha Supplemental Agreement), when aggregated with the Xianyang Sale and Purchase, is more than 0.1% but all of the ratios are less than 5%, the transactions contemplated under the Changsha Sale and Purchase Agreement (as supplemented by the Changsha Supplemental Agreement) are therefore subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under the Listing Rules but are exempted from the independent shareholders' approval requirements.
INTRODUCTION
The Board is pleased to announce that on 18 October 2019, Changsha CEC (an indirect wholly- owned subsidiary of the Company) entered into the Changsha Sale and Purchase Agreement and the Changsha Supplemental Agreement with CET, pursuant to which CET agreed to purchase and Changsha CEC agreed to design and sell the Customised Building according to the design plans approved by CET, tailored to CET's user and functioning requirements.
THE CHANGSHA SALE AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT
A summary of the salient terms of the Changsha Sale and Purchase Agreement (as supplemented by the Changsha Supplemental Agreement) is set out below:
Date:
18 October 2019
Parties:
(a)
Changsha CEC
(b)
CET
Subject matter
Pursuant to the Changsha Sale and Purchase Agreement, CET agreed to purchase, and Changsha CEC agreed to design and sell, the Customised Building according to the design plans approved by CET.
The Customised Building will be used as CET's office. The Customised Building is situated at Block C8 of Phase II of the Changsha CEC Software Park Project with an estimated total gross floor area of 2,404.38 square metres and is currently under construction. Completion of the sale and purchase of the Customised Building is expected to take place on or before 31 March 2021.
Consideration
The aggregated consideration of RMB17,620,258 (equivalent to approximately HK$19,547,914) shall be payable by CET to Changsha CEC in the following manner:-
RMB3,524,052 (equivalent to approximately HK$3,909,583) (being approximately 20% of the aggregated consideration) has been paid by CET as deposit upon the signing of the Changsha Sale and Purchase Agreement;
RMB5,296,206 (equivalent to approximately HK$5,875,611) (being approximately 30% of the aggregated consideration) shall be paid on or before 10 November 2019; and
the remaining balance of RMB8,800,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$9,762,720) (being approximately 50% of the aggregated consideration) shall be paid on or before 31 March 2020.
The consideration was determined based on the complexity of the relevant design plans, the estimated total gross floor area of the Customised Building based on such agreed design plans and the unit price per meter square, which was arrived at after arm's length negotiations among the parties with reference to the current market unit price of other buildings in the proximity that are similar to the Customised Building.
The parties further agreed that, since the consideration was determined, inter alia, based on the currently agreed design plans, it may be adjusted in the following manner:-
in the event of any modification to the Customised Building's design plan mutually agreed between the parties, by the increase in design costs, as well as the difference in filing costs and/ or construction costs (if any); and
in the event of any discrepancy between the estimated total gross floor area and the actual total gross floor area, which is to be determined upon the full plan inspection of the Customised Building after construction, by a sum representing the price of such gross floor area.
INFORMATION ON CET AND ITS ULTIMATE BENEFICIAL OWNER
CET is a company incorporated in the PRC with limited liability on 15 June 1993. It is held as to 49% by Shenzhen CEC, an indirect non wholly-owned subsidiary of CEC, which is in turn the controlling shareholder of the Company. It is principally engaged in the development and supply of energy management system, integrated automation systems, digital metering, relaying and networking instruments. It also provides solutions for energy management and power quality monitoring for the commercial, industrial and utility markets.
CEC is committed to establishing itself as a national leader of the network safety and informatisation industry, and regards network safety as its core business and core capacity. Its main business covers network security, new display, integrated circuits, high-tech electronics, information services and other electronic information industry fields featuring national strategy, foundation and guidance. CEC is a state-owned company whose ultimate beneficial owner is the State Council of the PRC.
INFORMATION ON THE GROUP AND CHANGSHA CEC
Leveraging on the industrial resources of CEC and based on integrated life cycle operation services of the Group, the Group constructed a new industrial medium that is "State enterprise-led and innovated by joint efforts by small, medium and big enterprises" to establish an industrial resource sharing platform that carries new features such as clustered industry, intelligent service and investment networks.
Changsha CEC, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, is a company incorporated in the PRC with limited liability whose principal business is the property development and design for sale and the provision of property management services in the PRC.
REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE CHANGSHA SALE AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT
The Customised Building is situated at Block C8 of Phase II of the Changsha CEC Software Park Project with an estimated total gross floor area of 2,404.38 square metres. Phase II of the Changsha CEC Software Park is one of the Group's large-scale projects under development. Phase II of the Software Park is planned for specialised industrial research and development, DHC and intelligent industrial platform. With information security industry as the core, the project focuses on frontier technology field such as mobile internet, smart manufacturing, application of Beidou System and big data, deploying an industrial synergy innovation chain around the industrial value chain, creating industrial clusters of information security in Changsha.
As engaging in property development and design for sale is a principal business of Changsha CEC, and the Group provides fair building customisation services for entities with qualifications to purchase buildings (whether or not they are connected with the Group), the transactions contemplated under the Changsha Sale and Purchase Agreement (as supplemented by the Changsha Supplemental Agreement) is in the ordinary course of business of the Group.
In light of the above and having considered the basis of determination of the consideration, the Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors) consider that the terms of the Changsha Sale and Purchase Agreement and the Changsha Supplemental Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder are fair and reasonable, entered into on normal commercial terms or better and in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group, and are in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.
LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS
CET is held as to 49% by Shenzhen CEC, an indirect non wholly-owned subsidiary of CEC, while CEC indirectly holds 2,550,000,000 Shares of the Company as at the date of this announcement (representing approximately 33.67% of the issued share capital of the Company). Therefore, CEC is a controlling shareholder of the Company, and CET, being CEC's associate, is a connected person of the Company under Rule 14A.07(4) of the Listing Rules. Accordingly, the transactions contemplated
under the Changsha Sale and Purchase Agreement (as supplemented by the Changsha Supplemental Agreement) constitute a connected transaction of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.
Reference is made to the announcement of the Company on 18 October 2019 in relation to the Xianyang Sale and Purchase. As the Xianyang Sale and Purchase and the transactions contemplated under the Changsha Sale and Purchase Agreement were entered into by the Group with associates of CEC within a 12-month period, the Xianyang Sale and Purchase and the transactions contemplated under the Changsha Sale and Purchase Agreement are required to be aggregated as a series of transactions pursuant to Rule 14A.81 of the Listing Rules. As the highest applicable percentage ratio calculated pursuant to the Listing Rules in respect of the Changsha Sale and Purchase Agreement (as supplemented by the Changsha Supplemental Agreement), when aggregated with the Xianyang Sale and Purchase, is more than 0.1% but all of the ratios are less than 5%, the transactions contemplated under the Changsha Sale and Purchase Agreement (as supplemented by the Changsha Supplemental Agreement) are therefore subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under the Listing Rules but are exempt from the independent shareholders' approval requirements.
Ms. Wang Qiuju and Mr. Xiang Qunxiong (both being non-executive Directors) had abstained from voting on the relevant Board resolutions to approve the Changsha Sale and Purchase Agreement and the Changsha Supplemental Agreement for the reason of their respective positions in the subsidiaries of CEC. Save as disclosed, no other Directors had any material interest in the Changsha Sale and Purchase Agreement and the Changsha Supplemental Agreement.
DEFINITIONS
In this announcement, the following expressions shall have the meanings set out below unless the context requires otherwise:-
"associate"
has the meaning as ascribed to it under the Listing Rules
"Board"
the board of Directors
"CEC"
中國電子信息產業集團有限公司 (China Electronics Corporation
Limited*), a state-owned company established under the laws of the
PRC and a controlling shareholder of the Company
"CET"
深圳市中電電力技術股份有限公司 (CET Electric Technology
Inc.), a limited liability company established in the PRC and is
held as to 49% by Shenzhen CEC
"Changsha CEC"
長沙中電產業園發展有限公司 (Changsha CEC Industrial Park
Development Co., Ltd.*), a limited liability company established
in the PRC and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the
Company
"Changsha Sale and Purchase
the agreement on the sale and purchase of the Customised Building
Agreement "
dated 18 October 2019 entered into between Changsha CEC and
CET
"Changsha Supplemental
a supplemental agreement to the Changsha Sale and Purchase
Agreement"
Agreement dated 18 October 2019 entered into between Changsha
CEC and CET
"Company"
China Electronics Optics Valley Union Holding Company Limited,
a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability
whose issued shares are listed on the Main Board of the Stock
Exchange
"Customised Building"
Block C8 on 長沙高新區岳麓大道長沙中電軟件園項目二期
(Phase II, Changsha CEC Software Park Project, Changsha High-
Tech Industrial Development Zone, Yuelu Avenue), the PRC,
which is currently under construction with an estimated total gross
floor area of 2,404.38 square metres
"connected person(s)"
has the meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules
"Directors"
the directors of the Company
"Group"
the Company and its subsidiaries
"HK$"
Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong
"Hong Kong"
the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's
Republic of China
"Listing Rules"
the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock
Exchange
"PRC"
the People's Republic of China
"RMB"
Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC
"Shares"
ordinary shares of HK$0.10 each in the capital of the Company
"Shenzhen CEC"
深圳中電投資股份有限公司 (China
Electronics ShenZhen
Company Limited*), a limited liability
company established in
the PRC and an indirect non wholly-owned subsidiary of CEC
"Stock Exchange"
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
"Xianyang Sale and Purchase"
the transactions contemplated under the Xianyang Sale and
Purchase Agreement, details of which are disclosed in the
announcement of the Company on 18 October 2019
"Xianyang Sale and
the agreement on the sale and purchase of industrial buildings dated
Purchase Agreement"
18 October 2019 entered into between 咸陽中電西部智谷實業有限
公司 (Xianyang China Electronics Western Zhigu Industrial Co.,
Limited*) and 咸陽彩聯金屬製品有限公司 (Xianyang Cailian
Metal Products Co., Ltd.*)
"%"
per cent.
For the purpose of this announcement, unless otherwise indicated, the exchange rate of RMB1.00 = HK$1.1094 has been used, where applicable, for purpose of illustration only and it does not constitute any representation that any amount has been, could have been or may be exchanged at that rate or at any other rate.
* For identification purpose only
By Order of the Board
China Electronics Optics Valley Union Holding Company Limited
Huang Liping
Chairman
Wuhan, Hubei, the People's Republic of China
18 October 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are Mr. Huang Liping and Mr. Hu Bin as executive Directors; Ms. Wang Qiuju, Mr. Xiang Qunxiong, Mr. Zhang Jie and Ms. Sun Ying as non-executive Directors; Mr. Qi Min, Mr. Leung Man Kit and Ms. Zhang Shuqin as independent non-executive Directors.
