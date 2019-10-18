China Electronics Optics Valley Union : CONNECTED TRANSACTION SALE OF INDUSTRIAL BUILDINGS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Electronics Optics Valley Union Holding Company Limited

中 電 光 谷 聯 合 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 798)

CONNECTED TRANSACTION

SALE OF INDUSTRIAL BUILDINGS

The Board is pleased to announce that on 18 October 2019, Western Zhigu, a subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Xianyang Sale and Purchase Agreement with Cailian Metal, pursuant to which Cailian Metal agreed to purchase, and Western Zhigu agreed to sell, the Industrial Buildings according to the design plans agreed between the parties.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

Cailian Metal is wholly-owned by 咸陽彩聯包裝材料有限公司 (Xianyang Cailian Packing Materials Co. Limited*), which is in turn held as to 30% by 彩虹集團有限公司 (Caihong Group Co. Limited*), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of CEC; while CEC indirectly holds 2,550,000,000 Shares of the Company as at the date of this announcement (representing approximately 33.67% of the issued share capital of the Company). Therefore, CEC is a controlling shareholder of the Company, and Cailian Metal, being CEC's associate, is a connected person of the Company under the Listing Rules. Accordingly, the transactions contemplated under the Xianyang Sale and Purchase Agreement constitute a connected transaction of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company on 18 October 2019 in relation to the Changsha Sale and Purchase. As the Changsha Sale and Purchase and the transactions contemplated under the Xianyang Sale and Purchase Agreement were entered into by the Group with associates of CEC within a 12-month period, the Changsha Sale and Purchase and the transactions contemplated under the Xianyang Sale and Purchase Agreement are required to be aggregated as a series of transactions pursuant to Rule 14A.81 of the Listing Rules. As the highest applicable percentage ratio calculated pursuant to the Listing Rules in respect of the Xianyang