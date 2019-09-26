China Energine International Hldgs : NOTIFICATION LETTER TO NON-REGISTERED HOLDERS AND REQUEST FORM

CHINA ENERGINE INTERNATIONAL (HOLDINGS) LIMITED 中 國 航 天 萬 源 國 際（ 集 團 ）有 限 公 司*
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1185)
27 September 2019
Dear Non-Registered Holder of securities of the Company,
Notification of publication of Corporate Communication on the Company's website
We hereby notify you that the following corporate communication (the "Corporate Communication") of China Energine International (Holdings) Limited ("the Company"), in both English and Chinese, are now available on the Company's website at http://www.energine.hk.
-
Interim Report for the six months ended 30 June 2019.
You may access the Corporate Communication by clicking "Financial Reports" under "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website.
If you wish to receive a printed copy of the Corporate Communication, you can complete the enclosed Request Form and return it to the Company's branch registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Standard Limited by post using the mailing label provided. The printed copy of the Corporate Communication will be sent to you free of charge upon receipt of your request.
Please note that by completing and returning the Request Form to request for the printed copy of the Corporate Communication, you will expressly indicate that you prefer to receive all future Corporate Communication of the Company in printed form.
Should you have any queries relating to this notification, please contact Customer Service Hotline of Tricor Standard Limited at 2980 1333 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays).
Yours faithfully,
For and on behalf of
China Energine International (Holdings) Limited
Yu Ngai
Company Secretary
Encl.
Note: Corporate Communication refer to any document issued or to be issued by the Company for information or action of holders of securities of the Company, including but not limited to annual report, interim report, notice of meeting, listing document, circular and proxy form.
* For identification purpose only
Request Form
To: China Energine International (Holdings) Limited (the "Company")
c/o Tricor Standard Limited Level 54, Hopewell Centre
183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong
I/We would like to receive the printed copy of the following Corporate Communication(Note 1) and all future Corporate Communication of the Company(Note 2) :
(Please mark "X" in the appropriate box)
-
Interim Report for the six months ended 30 June 2019.
|
Signature:
|
|
|
Date:
|
Name:
|
|
|
(English)
|
|
|
|
(Chinese)
|
|
|
(in block letters)
|
|
|
|
Contact Phone Number:
Notes:
-
Corporate Communication refer to any document issued or to be issued by the Company for information or action of holders of securities of the Company, including but not limited to annual report, interim report, notice of meeting, listing document, circular and proxy form.
-
By completing and returning this Request Form to request for the printed copy of the Corporate Communication, you have expressly indicated that you prefer to receive all future Corporate Communication of the Company in printed form.
(Please cut along the dotted line 請沿虛線剪下)
Please cut the mailing label and stick this on an envelope to return the Request Form to us.
No postage stamp is required for local mailing
當 閣下寄回此表格時，請將此郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。
如在本港投寄， 閣下無須支付郵費或貼上郵票
Mailing Label 郵寄標籤
Tricor Standard Limited
卓佳標準有限公司
Freepost No. 簡便回郵號碼：37
Hong Kong 香港