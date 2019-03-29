China Energine International Hldgs : annual results for the year ended 31 december 2018

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the year ended 31 December 2018

1.BASIS OF PREPARATION

The consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs") issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (the "HKICPA"). In addition, the consolidated financial statements include applicable disclosures required by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange (the "Listing Rules") and by the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance.

The consolidated financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis except for the investment properties and financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income which are measured at fair value.

2.APPLICATION OF NEW AND REVISED HKFRSs

New and Amendments to HKFRSs that are mandatorily effective for the current year

The Group has applied the following new and amendments to HKFRSs and an interpretation issued by the HKICPA for the first time in the current year: