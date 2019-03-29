China Energine International Hldgs : annual results for the year ended 31 december 2018

Log in
03/29/2019 | 12:21am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA ENERGINE INTERNATIONAL (HOLDINGS) LIMITED 中 國 航 天 萬 源 國 際（集 團）有 限 公 司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1185)

ANNUAL RESULTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Director(s)") of China Energine International (Holdings) Limited (the "Company") hereby announces the audited consolidated annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018 together with the comparative figures for the year ended 31 December

2017 as follows:

C O N S O L I D A T E D S T A T E M E N T O F P R O F I T O R L O S S A N D O T H E R COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the year ended 31 December 2018

2018

2017

NOTES

HK$'000

HK$'000

(Restated)

Continuing operations

75,759

Turnover

3

263,414

Cost of sales

(67,434)

(228,844)

Gross profit

8,325

34,570

Other income

4

24,283

16,071

Other gains and losses

5

(247,532)

(15,737)

Impairment losses, net of reversal, on

(727,193)

financial assets and contract assets

6

(128,660)

Selling and distribution expenses

(73,007)

(40,746)

Administrative expenses

(165,525)

(157,534)

Finance costs

7

(82,546)

(74,489)

Share of results of associates

(129,834)

(27,854)

Share of results of joint ventures

76,177

166,127

Loss before taxation

8

(1,316,852)

(228,252)

Taxation

9

(580)

(5,165)

Loss for the year from continuing

(1,317,432)

operations

(233,417)

- 1 -

2018

2017

NOTES

HK$'000

HK$'000

(Restated)

Discontinued operations

Loss for the year from discontinued

(12,714)

operations

10

(14,531)

Loss for the year

(1,330,146)

(247,948)

Other comprehensive (expense) income:

Item that will not be reclassified to profit

or loss

- exchange differences arising on

(66,293)

translation to presentation currency

151,807

Total comprehensive expense for the year

(1,396,439)

(96,141)

Loss for the year attributable to owners of

the Company

(1,307,811)

- from continuing operations

(225,451)

- from discontinued operations

(12,714)

(11,647)

(1,320,525)

(237,098)

Loss for the year attributable to

non-controlling interests

(9,621)

- from continuing operations

(7,966)

- from discontinued operations

-

(2,884)

(9,621)

(10,850)

Loss for the year

(1,330,146)

(247,948)

Total comprehensive expense

attributable to:

(1,384,076)

Owners of the Company

(90,776)

Non-controlling interests

(12,363)

(5,365)

(1,396,439)

(96,141)

Loss per share - Basic

12

From continuing and discontinued

HK(30.22) cents

operations

HK(5.43) cents

From continuing operations

HK(29.93) cents

HK(5.16) cents

- 2 -

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

At 31 December 2018

2018

2017

NOTES

HK$'000

HK$'000

Non-current assets

Investment properties

133,531

149,538

Property, plant and equipment

238,574

303,926

Goodwill

2,004

2,004

Intangible assets

63,165

212,654

Deferred tax assets

1,643

1,784

Interests in associates

206,108

348,268

Interests in joint ventures

1,015,299

1,192,284

Amount due from joint ventures

104,165

106,468

Financial assets at fair value through

other comprehensive income

4,908

-

Available-for-sale investments

-

5,144

1,769,397

2,322,070

Current assets

Inventories

78,291

163,526

Trade and other receivables

13

1,760,599

2,923,476

Contract assets

304,759

-

Amounts due from associates

252,457

303,467

Amount due from a joint venture

20,089

25,196

Pledged bank deposits, bank balances

and cash

88,838

107,934

2,505,033

3,523,599

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

14

1,467,241

1,734,332

Amounts due to associates

25,876

60,939

Amounts due to joint ventures

2,459

4,030

Government grants

711

775

Warranty provision

259,918

139,091

Taxation payable

1,888

3,256

Borrowings

125,542

1,261,793

Obligation under a finance lease

-

22

1,883,635

3,204,238

Net current assets

621,398

319,361

Total assets less current liabilities

2,390,795

2,641,431

- 3 -

2018

2017

HK$'000

HK$'000

Non-current liabilities

Government grants

28,123

30,225

Borrowings

1,641,178

488,091

Deferred tax liabilities

18,337

22,237

1,687,638

540,553

703,157

2,100,878

Capital and reserves

Share capital

436,900

436,900

Reserves

213,153

1,597,229

Equity attributable to owners of the

Company

650,053

2,034,129

Non-controlling interests

53,104

66,749

Total equity

703,157

2,100,878

- 4 -

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the year ended 31 December 2018

1.BASIS OF PREPARATION

The consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs") issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (the "HKICPA"). In addition, the consolidated financial statements include applicable disclosures required by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange (the "Listing Rules") and by the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance.

The consolidated financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis except for the investment properties and financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income which are measured at fair value.

2.APPLICATION OF NEW AND REVISED HKFRSs

New and Amendments to HKFRSs that are mandatorily effective for the current year

The Group has applied the following new and amendments to HKFRSs and an interpretation issued by the HKICPA for the first time in the current year:

HKFRS 9

HKFRS 15 HK(IFRIC) - Int 22 Amendments to HKFRS 2

Amendments to HKFRS 4 Amendments to HKAS 28 Amendments to HKAS 40

Financial Instruments

Revenue from Contracts with Customers and the related Amendments Foreign Currency Transactions and Advance Consideration Classification and Measurement of Share-based Payment Transactions Applying HKFRS 9 "Financial Instruments" with HKFRS 4 "Insurance

Contracts"

As part of the Annual Improvements to HKFRSs 2014 - 2016 Cycle Transfers of Investment Property

Except as described below, the application of the above new and amendments to HKFRSs and the interpretation in the current year has had no material impact on the Group's financial performance and position for the current and prior years and/or the disclosures set out in these consolidated financial statements.

2.1HKFRS 15 "Revenue from Contracts with Customers"

The Group has applied HKFRS 15 for the first time in the current year. HKFRS 15 superseded HKAS 18 "Revenue", HKAS 11 "Construction Contracts" and the related interpretations.

The Group has applied HKFRS 15 retrospectively with the cumulative effect of initially applying this standard recognised at the date of initial application, 1 January 2018. Any difference at the date of initial application is recognised in the opening accumulated losses and comparative information has not been restated. Furthermore, in accordance with the transition provisions in HKFRS 15, the Group has elected to apply the standard retrospectively only to contracts that are not completed at 1 January 2018. Accordingly, certain comparative information may not be comparable as comparative information was prepared under HKAS 18 "Revenue" and the related interpretations.

The Group recognises revenue from the following major sources which arise from contracts with customers:

Sales of wind energy related products

Sales of electricity from operation of wind power field

Sales of energy storage and related products

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

China Energine International (Holdings) Ltd. published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 04:20:02 UTC
