China Energine International Hldgs : annual results for the year ended 31 december 2018
03/29/2019 | 12:21am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
CHINA ENERGINE INTERNATIONAL (HOLDINGS) LIMITED 中 國 航 天 萬 源 國 際（集 團）有 限 公 司*
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1185)
ANNUAL RESULTS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Director(s)") of China Energine International (Holdings) Limited (the "Company") hereby announces the audited consolidated annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018 together with the comparative figures for the year ended 31 December
2017 as follows:
C O N S O L I D A T E D S T A T E M E N T O F P R O F I T O R L O S S A N D O T H E R COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the year ended 31 December 2018
2018
2017
NOTES
HK$'000
HK$'000
(Restated)
Continuing operations
75,759
Turnover
3
263,414
Cost of sales
(67,434)
(228,844)
Gross profit
8,325
34,570
Other income
4
24,283
16,071
Other gains and losses
5
(247,532)
(15,737)
Impairment losses, net of reversal, on
(727,193)
financial assets and contract assets
6
(128,660)
Selling and distribution expenses
(73,007)
(40,746)
Administrative expenses
(165,525)
(157,534)
Finance costs
7
(82,546)
(74,489)
Share of results of associates
(129,834)
(27,854)
Share of results of joint ventures
76,177
166,127
Loss before taxation
8
(1,316,852)
(228,252)
Taxation
9
(580)
(5,165)
Loss for the year from continuing
(1,317,432)
operations
(233,417)
- 1 -
2018
2017
NOTES
HK$'000
HK$'000
(Restated)
Discontinued operations
Loss for the year from discontinued
(12,714)
operations
10
(14,531)
Loss for the year
(1,330,146)
(247,948)
Other comprehensive (expense) income:
Item that will not be reclassified to profit
or loss
- exchange differences arising on
(66,293)
translation to presentation currency
151,807
Total comprehensive expense for the year
(1,396,439)
(96,141)
Loss for the year attributable to owners of
the Company
(1,307,811)
- from continuing operations
(225,451)
- from discontinued operations
(12,714)
(11,647)
(1,320,525)
(237,098)
Loss for the year attributable to
non-controlling interests
(9,621)
- from continuing operations
(7,966)
- from discontinued operations
-
(2,884)
(9,621)
(10,850)
Loss for the year
(1,330,146)
(247,948)
Total comprehensive expense
attributable to:
(1,384,076)
Owners of the Company
(90,776)
Non-controlling interests
(12,363)
(5,365)
(1,396,439)
(96,141)
Loss per share - Basic
12
From continuing and discontinued
HK(30.22) cents
operations
HK(5.43) cents
From continuing operations
HK(29.93) cents
HK(5.16) cents
- 2 -
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
At 31 December 2018
2018
2017
NOTES
HK$'000
HK$'000
Non-current assets
Investment properties
133,531
149,538
Property, plant and equipment
238,574
303,926
Goodwill
2,004
2,004
Intangible assets
63,165
212,654
Deferred tax assets
1,643
1,784
Interests in associates
206,108
348,268
Interests in joint ventures
1,015,299
1,192,284
Amount due from joint ventures
104,165
106,468
Financial assets at fair value through
other comprehensive income
4,908
-
Available-for-sale investments
-
5,144
1,769,397
2,322,070
Current assets
Inventories
78,291
163,526
Trade and other receivables
13
1,760,599
2,923,476
Contract assets
304,759
-
Amounts due from associates
252,457
303,467
Amount due from a joint venture
20,089
25,196
Pledged bank deposits, bank balances
and cash
88,838
107,934
2,505,033
3,523,599
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
14
1,467,241
1,734,332
Amounts due to associates
25,876
60,939
Amounts due to joint ventures
2,459
4,030
Government grants
711
775
Warranty provision
259,918
139,091
Taxation payable
1,888
3,256
Borrowings
125,542
1,261,793
Obligation under a finance lease
-
22
1,883,635
3,204,238
Net current assets
621,398
319,361
Total assets less current liabilities
2,390,795
2,641,431
- 3 -
2018
2017
HK$'000
HK$'000
Non-current liabilities
Government grants
28,123
30,225
Borrowings
1,641,178
488,091
Deferred tax liabilities
18,337
22,237
1,687,638
540,553
703,157
2,100,878
Capital and reserves
Share capital
436,900
436,900
Reserves
213,153
1,597,229
Equity attributable to owners of the
Company
650,053
2,034,129
Non-controlling interests
53,104
66,749
Total equity
703,157
2,100,878
- 4 -
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For the year ended 31 December 2018
1.BASIS OF PREPARATION
The consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs") issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (the "HKICPA"). In addition, the consolidated financial statements include applicable disclosures required by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange (the "Listing Rules") and by the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance.
The consolidated financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis except for the investment properties and financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income which are measured at fair value.
2.APPLICATION OF NEW AND REVISED HKFRSs
New and Amendments to HKFRSs that are mandatorily effective for the current year
The Group has applied the following new and amendments to HKFRSs and an interpretation issued by the HKICPA for the first time in the current year:
HKFRS 9
HKFRS 15 HK(IFRIC) - Int 22 Amendments to HKFRS 2
Amendments to HKFRS 4 Amendments to HKAS 28 Amendments to HKAS 40
Financial Instruments
Revenue from Contracts with Customers and the related Amendments Foreign Currency Transactions and Advance Consideration Classification and Measurement of Share-based Payment Transactions Applying HKFRS 9 "Financial Instruments" with HKFRS 4 "Insurance
Contracts"
As part of the Annual Improvements to HKFRSs 2014 - 2016 Cycle Transfers of Investment Property
Except as described below, the application of the above new and amendments to HKFRSs and the interpretation in the current year has had no material impact on the Group's financial performance and position for the current and prior years and/or the disclosures set out in these consolidated financial statements.
2.1HKFRS 15 "Revenue from Contracts with Customers"
The Group has applied HKFRS 15 for the first time in the current year. HKFRS 15 superseded HKAS 18 "Revenue", HKAS 11 "Construction Contracts" and the related interpretations.
The Group has applied HKFRS 15 retrospectively with the cumulative effect of initially applying this standard recognised at the date of initial application, 1 January 2018. Any difference at the date of initial application is recognised in the opening accumulated losses and comparative information has not been restated. Furthermore, in accordance with the transition provisions in HKFRS 15, the Group has elected to apply the standard retrospectively only to contracts that are not completed at 1 January 2018. Accordingly, certain comparative information may not be comparable as comparative information was prepared under HKAS 18 "Revenue" and the related interpretations.
The Group recognises revenue from the following major sources which arise from contracts with customers:
•Sales of wind energy related products
•Sales of electricity from operation of wind power field
•Sales of energy storage and related products
- 5 -
