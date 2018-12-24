Log in
CHINA ENERGINE INTERNATIONAL HLDGS LTD (1185)
12/21
0.193 HKD   0.00%
China Energine International Hldgs : profit warning

12/24/2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA ENERGINE INTERNATIONAL (HOLDINGS) LIMITED ʕ਷ঘ˂ຬ๕਷ყ€ණྠϞࠢʮ̡*

(Incorporated in Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1185)

PROFIT WARNING

This announcement is made by China Energine International (Holdings) Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference are made to the profit warning and the interim results announcement of the Company published on 31 July 2018 and 30 August 2018, respectively. The board of the Company (the "Board") hereby informs the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") and potential investors that the Group has been operating under a very challenging market condition and a significant loss of the Group for the year ending 31 December 2018 (the "Year") is currently expected by the management of the Company, which was attributable mainly to (i) less-than-expected delivery and settlement of orders for the Year; (ii) an anticipation of substantial impairment provision for relevant assets for the Year, subject to review, confirmation and audit; and (iii) the substantial decrease in the attributable results of a joint venture and associates for the Year.

The information contained in this announcement is based solely on the preliminary assessment made by the Board with reference to information of the Group currently available to the Board, rather than any figures or information as audited or reviewed of the auditors of the Company. The Company will provide the Shareholders and potential investors with further information, if any.

Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By order of the Board

China Energine International (Holdings) Limited

Liu Xiaowei

Chairman

Hong Kong, 24 December 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises Mr. Liu Xiaowei (Chairman), Mr. Wang Xiaodong (Vice-Chairman), Mr. Li Guang and Mr. Xu Jun as Executive Directors; and Ms. Kan Lai Kuen, Alice, Mr. Gordon Ng and Mr. Li Dapeng as Independent Non-executive Directors.

*For identification purposes only

China Energine International (Holdings) Ltd. published this content on 24 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2018 09:49:04 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Guang Li Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Xiao Wei Liu Chairman
Xiao Dong Wang Vice Chairman
Lai Kuen Kan Independent Non-Executive Director
Gordon Ng Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA ENERGINE INTERNATIONAL HLDGS LTD-49.87%108
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS16.84%15 696
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY-4.64%8 439
XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECH CO LTD--.--%4 809
CHINA HIGH SPEED TRNSMSN EQPT GRP CO LTD-55.70%1 214
TITAN WIND ENERGY (SUZHOU) CO LTD--.--%1 072
