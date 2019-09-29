China Energy Development : NOTIFICATION LETTER

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

（於開曼群島註冊成立之有限公司）

(Stock Code 股份代號: 228)

NOTIFICATION LETTER 通知信函

27 September 2019

Dear Non-Registered Shareholder(1),

China Energy Development Holdings Limited (the "Company")

- Notification of publication of Interim Report ("Current Corporate Communication") on the Company's website

The Current Corporate Communication of the Company, in both English and Chinese versions, is available on the website of the Company at http://www.cnenergy.com.hk. You may access the Current Corporate Communication by clicking the Investor Relations

Financial Reports sections of the Company's website.

If you wish to receive printed version of the Current Corporate Communication, please complete the Request Form on the reverse side and return it to the Company's Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar, Tricor Tengis Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong by post using the mailing label (for pre-paid postage in Hong Kong) at the bottom of the Request Form.

Please note that by completing and returning the Request Form to request for the printed version of the Current Corporate Communication, you will expressly indicate that your instruction to receive printed version will apply to all future Corporate Communications(2) of the Company to be sent to you until you notify the Company's Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar to the contrary or you cease to hold any shares of the Company.

Should you have any queries relating to this notification, please do not hesitate to call the enquiry hotline at (852) 2980 1333 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

China Energy Development Holdings Limited

Zhao Guoqiang

Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director

Notes:

This notification letter is addressed to "Non-registered Shareholder", which means such person or company whose shares are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive Corporate Communications. "Corporate Communications" refer to any documents issued or to be issued by the Company for information or action of holders of any its securities, including but not limited to, the directors' report and annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report, the interim report, a notice of meeting, a listing document, a circular and a proxy form.

各非登記股東(1)：

中國能源開發控股有限公司（「本公司」）

於本公司網站刊發中期報告（「本次公司通訊」）之發佈通知

本公司之本次公司通訊，均備有英文及中文版本，已登載於本公司網站http://www.cnenergy.com.hk。 閣下可於本 公司網站內的「投資者關係」項目內按「財務報告」項目內瀏覽本次公司通訊。

如 閣 下 欲 收 取 本 次 公 司 通 訊 之 印 刷 本，請 填 妥 本 函 背 面 之 申 請 表 格 及 使 用 申 請 表 格 底 部 隨 附 之 郵 寄 標 籤（已 預 付 在 香 港 投 寄 之 郵 費）寄 回 本 公 司 之 香 港 股 份 過 戶 登 記 分 處 卓 佳 登 捷 時 有 限 公 司，地 址 為 香 港 皇 后 大 道 東 一百八十三號合和中心五十四樓。

請注意，當 閣下填寫及寄回申請表格以索取本次公司通訊之印刷本後，即表示確認 閣下收取印刷本之指示將 適用於本公司今後所有之公司通訊(2)，直至 閣下通知本公司之香港股份過戶登記分處另作安排或 閣下停止持 有本公司的股份。

閣下如就本通知有任何疑問，請於上午九時至下午五時（星期一至星期五，公眾假期除外），致電查詢熱線(852) 2980 1333。

代表

中國能源開發控股有限公司

行政總裁兼執行董事

趙國強

謹啟

二零一九年九月二十七日

附註：