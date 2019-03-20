China Energy Development : SIGNIFICANT DECREASE OF PROFIT COMPARED TO INTERIM RESULTS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SIGNIFICANT DECREASE OF PROFIT COMPARED TO

INTERIM RESULTS

This announcement is made by China Energy Development Holdings Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Future Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company and potential investors that based on the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the "Management Accounts"), the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is expected to record a profit for the year ended 31 December 2018 (as compared to the year ended 31 December 2017 which was loss-making) principally due to the revenue recognition of natural gas sales of the Group's oil and natural gas project in North Kashi Block, Tarim Basin, PRC (''Kashi Project''), but the profit for the full year of 2018 is expected to be significantly lower than the profit for the six months ended 30 June 2018, principally due to (a) impairment losses of intangible assets and exploration and evaluation assets of the Kashi Project; and (b) increases in the amortisation of intangible assets and income tax charge, both of which having substantially offset the positive impact caused by the revenue recognition of Kashi Project.

The Company is still in the process of finalizing the annual results for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the "Annual Results Announcement"). The information contained in this announcement is only based on the preliminary assessment by the Board with reference to the Management Accounts and information which have not been reviewed or audited by the Company 's auditors and may be materially different from the Annual Results Announcement. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to read the details contained in the Annual Results Announcement which is expected to be published on 28 March 2019.

Hong Kong, 20 March 2019

