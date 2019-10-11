China Energy Engineering : ANNOUNCEMENT ON NEWLY SIGNED CONTRACTS OF THE COMPANY IN THE FIRST THREE QUARTERS OF 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") is pleased to announce that in the first three quarters of 2019, the value of newly signed contracts of the Company amounted to RMB357.952 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 11.73%. Among them, in terms of geographical location, the value of newly signed domestic contracts amounted to RMB235.710 billion, accounting for approximately 65.85% of the total value of newly signed contracts, representing a year-on-year increase of 11.82%, whereas the value of newly signed international contracts is equivalent to RMB122.242 billion, accounting for approximately 34.15% of the total value of newly signed contracts, representing a year-on-year increase of 11.56%. Among them, in terms of business segments, the value of newly signed contracts of the power engineering business amounted to RMB217.916 billion, accounting for approximately 60.88% of the total value of newly signed contracts, representing a year-on-year increase of 13.70%, whereas the value of newly signed contracts of non-power engineering business amounted to RMB140.036 billion, accounting for approximately 39.12% of the total value of newly signed contracts, representing a year-on-year increase of 8.80%.

