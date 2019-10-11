Log in
CHINA ENERGY ENGINEERING : Announcement on newly signed contracts of the company in the first three quarters of 2019
PU
2018Spain looks to boost China trade with Xi Jinping visit
RE
China Energy Engineering : ANNOUNCEMENT ON NEWLY SIGNED CONTRACTS OF THE COMPANY IN THE FIRST THREE QUARTERS OF 2019

10/11/2019 | 04:36am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA ENERGY ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED*

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3996)

ANNOUNCEMENT ON NEWLY SIGNED CONTRACTS

OF THE COMPANY IN THE FIRST THREE QUARTERS OF 2019

This announcement is made by China Energy Engineering Corporation Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the provisions of inside information under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") is pleased to announce that in the first three quarters of 2019, the value of newly signed contracts of the Company amounted to RMB357.952 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 11.73%. Among them, in terms of geographical location, the value of newly signed domestic contracts amounted to RMB235.710 billion, accounting for approximately 65.85% of the total value of newly signed contracts, representing a year-on-year increase of 11.82%, whereas the value of newly signed international contracts is equivalent to RMB122.242 billion, accounting for approximately 34.15% of the total value of newly signed contracts, representing a year-on-year increase of 11.56%. Among them, in terms of business segments, the value of newly signed contracts of the power engineering business amounted to RMB217.916 billion, accounting for approximately 60.88% of the total value of newly signed contracts, representing a year-on-year increase of 13.70%, whereas the value of newly signed contracts of non-power engineering business amounted to RMB140.036 billion, accounting for approximately 39.12% of the total value of newly signed contracts, representing a year-on-year increase of 8.80%.

By Order of the Board

CHINA ENERGY ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED*

Wang Jianping

Chairman

Beijing, the PRC

11 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Wang Jianping, Mr. Ding Yanzhang and Mr. Zhang Xianchong; the non-executive directors are Mr. Ma Chuanjing, Mr. Liu Xueshi and Mr. Si Xinbo; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Ding Yuanchen, Mr. Zheng Qiyu and Mr. Cheung Yuk Ming.

  • For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

CEEC - China Energy Engineering Corp. Ltd. published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 08:35:02 UTC
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 239 B
EBIT 2019 13 864 M
Net income 2019 4 701 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,09%
P/E ratio 2019 4,63x
P/E ratio 2020 3,83x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,09x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,09x
Capitalization 21 790 M
Chart CHINA ENERGY ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Energy Engineering Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA ENERGY ENGINEERING C
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 1,09  CNY
Last Close Price 0,73  CNY
Spread / Highest target 119%
Spread / Average Target 49,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 24,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yan Zhang Ding Vice Chairman & General Manager
Jian Ping Wang Chairman
Zeng Yong Wang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Xian Chong Zhang Executive Director
Chaun Jing Ma Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA ENERGY ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-20.00%3 062
VINCI34.85%59 527
CHINA TOWER CORP LTD--.--%39 275
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-3.86%32 329
LARSEN & TOUBRO LTD-1.11%28 171
FERROVIAL45.86%20 858
