CHINA ENERGY ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIM

(3996)
China Energy Engineering : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT RECOGNITION OF A SUBSIDIARY OF THE COMPANY AS A HIGH AND NEW TECHNOLOGY ENTERPRISE

11/26/2019 | 03:33am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA ENERGY ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED*

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3996)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

RECOGNITION OF A SUBSIDIARY OF THE COMPANY AS A HIGH AND

NEW TECHNOLOGY ENTERPRISE

This announcement is made by China Energy Engineering Corporation Limited (the "Company") on a voluntary basis.

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") is pleased to announce that, recently, the Office of the Leading Group of National High and New Technology Enterprises Recognition and Management has announced the List of the First Batch of High and New Technology Enterprises in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region for the Year 2019, in which China Energy Engineering Group Guangxi Hydro-electric Construction Bureau Co., Ltd.* (中國能源建設集團廣西水電工程局有限公司) ("Guangxi Construction Bureau"), a subsidiary of China Energy Engineering Group Southern Construction & Investment Co., Ltd.* (中國能源建設集團南方建設投資有限公司) (a subsidiary of the Company) was recognized as a "high and new technology enterprise".

Pursuant to the Enterprise Income Tax Law of the People's Republic of China ( 中華人民共和國企 業所得稅法》) and other relevant regulations, Guangxi Construction Bureau is eligible to apply for the entitlement to the relevant preferential policies of the State on high and new technology enterprises within a continuous period of three years after being accredited as a high and new technology enterprise, and to pay enterprise income tax at a rate of 15%.

By Order of the Board

CHINA ENERGY ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED*

Wang Jianping

Chairman

Beijing, the PRC

26 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Wang Jianping, Mr. Ding Yanzhang and Mr. Zhang Xianchong; the non-executive directors are Mr. Ma Chuanjing, Mr. Liu Xueshi and Mr. Si Xinbo; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Ding Yuanchen, Mr. Zheng Qiyu and Mr. Cheung Yuk Ming.

Disclaimer

CEEC - China Energy Engineering Corp. Ltd. published this content on 26 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2019 08:32:08 UTC
