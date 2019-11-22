China Energy Engineering : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT WINNING THE BID FOR THE PPP PROJECT OF THE WATER SUPPLY IRRIGATION PROJECT BY DIVERSION OF HUAI RIVER IN THE FORMER REVOLUTIONARY DISTRICT OF DABIE MOUNTAIN, HENAN PROVINCE BY A SUBSIDIARY OF THE COMPANY

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA ENERGY ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED*

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3996)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

WINNING THE BID FOR THE PPP PROJECT OF THE WATER SUPPLY

IRRIGATION PROJECT BY DIVERSION OF HUAI RIVER IN THE

FORMER REVOLUTIONARY DISTRICT OF DABIE MOUNTAIN, HENAN

PROVINCE BY A SUBSIDIARY OF

THE COMPANY

This announcement is made by China Energy Engineering Corporation Limited (the "Company") on a voluntary basis.

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") is pleased to announce that, recently, China Gezhouba Group Co., Ltd.* (中國葛洲壩集團股份有限公司) ("CGGC") (a subsidiary of the

Company) received the bid winning notice that the consortium formed by CGGC (as the leading party), China Gezhouba Group Three Gorges Construction Engineering Co., Ltd.* (中國葛洲壩集團 三峽建設工程有限公司) (a subsidiary of CGGC), Henan Dehui Investment Group Co., Ltd.* (河南德 匯投資集團有限公司) and Xinyang Water Investment Co., Ltd.* (信陽市水利投資有限公司) was

identified as a social investor in the PPP project of the water supply irrigation project by diversion of Huai River in the former revolutionary district of Dabie Mountain, Henan province (the "Project"). The project company of the Project is jointly established by the government-funded representative and the social investor, and is responsible for the unified operation of the Project.

The total investment of the Project is approximately RMB5.732 billion, and the term of cooperation is 30 years, including 4 years of construction period and 26 years of operation period.

By Order of the Board

CHINA ENERGY ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED*

Wang Jianping

Chairman

Beijing, the PRC

22 November 2019