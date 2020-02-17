Log in
CHINA ENVIRONMENT LTD

CHINA ENVIRONMENT LTD

(CHEN)
News 
News

Announcement in Relation to Regulatory Actions by SGX and/or Other Authorities::REQUIREMENT TO PERFORM QUARTERLY REPORTING

02/17/2020 | 07:12pm EST
The Board of Directors (the 'Board') of China Environment Ltd (the 'Company' and together with its subsidiaries, the 'Group') wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company that the Singapore Exchange Regulation Pte Ltd (the 'Exchange') has notified the Company on 6 February 2020 that it is required to continue to do quarterly reporting with effect from 7 February 2020 in view of the modified opinion issued by the Company's statutory auditor ( 'Auditor' ) in the Company's latest annual report ( 'Financial Year 2015' ).

At present, the Company has completed the statutory audit for Financial Year 2016 and expects its Auditor to start on the statutory audit for Financial Year 2017 soon. The Company expects to resume quarterly reporting once the backlog audits are completed.

The Company wish to inform all shareholders that the Notice of Compliance does not have any impact on the Board s current approach, which is to inform all shareholders of all material developments.

Disclaimer

China Environment Limited published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 00:11:01 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Xin Zi Huang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Norman Winata Executive Chairman
Ven Jee Koit Independent Director
Chia Sin Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Guo Xin Wu President-Sales & Marketing
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA ENVIRONMENT LTD0.00%0
DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.-8.83%6 648
EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP.24.70%2 737
FUJIAN LONGKING CO., LTD.3.90%1 550
WUXI XUELANG ENVIRONMENTAL TECH CO LTD--.--%399
CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP.0.78%272
