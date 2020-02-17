Announcement in Relation to Regulatory Actions by SGX and/or Other Authorities::REQUIREMENT TO PERFORM QUARTERLY REPORTING

The Board of Directors (the 'Board') of China Environment Ltd (the 'Company' and together with its subsidiaries, the 'Group') wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company that the Singapore Exchange Regulation Pte Ltd (the 'Exchange') has notified the Company on 6 February 2020 that it is required to continue to do quarterly reporting with effect from 7 February 2020 in view of the modified opinion issued by the Company's statutory auditor ( 'Auditor' ) in the Company's latest annual report ( 'Financial Year 2015' ).

At present, the Company has completed the statutory audit for Financial Year 2016 and expects its Auditor to start on the statutory audit for Financial Year 2017 soon. The Company expects to resume quarterly reporting once the backlog audits are completed.

The Company wish to inform all shareholders that the Notice of Compliance does not have any impact on the Board s current approach, which is to inform all shareholders of all material developments.