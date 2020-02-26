General Announcement::UPDATE ON CAD REPORT AGAINST FORMER EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

The Board of Directors of China Environment Ltd (the 'Company' and, together with its subsidiaries, the 'Group' ) refers to the announcement on 21 December 2016 for CAD report against former Executive Chairman.

The Company wishes to update that the Commercial Affairs Department, Singapore Police Force ( 'CAD' ) has completed their review. Having considered all the facts and circumstances, CAD will not be taking further action as there is insufficient evidence of a criminal offence committed in Singapore. CAD has forwarded the information to their China counterparts for their necessary action and will review its decision if there is additional evidence to substantiate the allegations.

The Company will keep the shareholders informed on material developments.

