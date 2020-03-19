Log in
China Environmental Resources : FURTHER EXTENSION OF LONG STOP DATE OF THE MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING IN RELATION TO A POSSIBLE ACQUISITION

03/19/2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES GROUP LIMITED

中 國 環 境 資 源 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1130)

FURTHER EXTENSION OF LONG STOP DATE

OF THE MEMORANDUM OF

UNDERSTANDING IN RELATION TO A POSSIBLE ACQUISITION

Reference is made to the announcements of China Environmental Resources Group Limited (the ''Company'') dated 15 August 2016, 16 February 2017, 16 August 2017, 14 February 2018, 17 April 2018, 19 June 2018, 19 September 2018, 19 December 2018, 19 March 2019, 19 June 2019, 19 September 2019 and 19 December 2019 (the ''Announcements''). Unless otherwise specified, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

As disclosed in the Announcements, on 15 August 2016, the Purchaser (a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company) has entered into the MOU in relation to the Possible Acquisition with the Prospective Vendors whereby the Purchaser has agreed to acquire 51% of the issued share capital of the Target Company.

On 19 March 2020 (after trading hours), the Purchaser and the Prospective Vendors have entered into an addendum to the MOU to further extend the Long Stop Date for a period of 3 months to 19 June 2020. Save as aforesaid, there is no other change to the terms of the MOU.

- 1 -

The Possible Acquisition may or may not materialize. The publication of this announcement does not indicate that the Possible Acquisition will be completed. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Shares.

By order of the Board

China Environmental Resources Group Limited

Yeung Chi Hang

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 19 March 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises five executive directors, namely Mr. Yeung Chi Hang, Mr. Leung Kwong Choi, Mr. Wong Po Keung, Mr. Chung Siu Wah and Mr. Chik To Pan; and three independent non-executive directors, namely Mr. Wong Kwai Sang, Mr. Ong Chi King and Mr. Heung Chee Hang, Eric.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

China Environmental Resources Group Ltd. published this content on 19 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2020 10:21:08 UTC
