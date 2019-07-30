China Environmental Resources : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT BUSINESS UPDATE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES GROUP LIMITED

中 國 環 境 資 源 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1130)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

BUSINESS UPDATE

This is a voluntary announcement made by China Environmental Resources Group Limited (the ''Company'', and together with its subsidiaries, collectively referred to as the ''Group'') in relation to the latest business development of the Group.

The board of directors (the ''Board'') would like to update the shareholders (the ''Shareholders'') that the Board had decided to explore an investment in the hotel and restaurant service industry in Nepal. Economic development of Nepal is positive. According to a working paper published by the World Bank on 5 June 2019, gross domestic product growth in Nepal is estimated at 7.1 percent in financial year 2019, driven mainly by the service and agriculture sectors. The service sector is likely to grow by 7.5 per cent due to a boost in the retail, hotel and restaurant sub-sector, driven by an uptick in tourist arrivals and remittance-fueled private consumption. An indirectly wholly own subsidiary (the ''Subsidiary'') has been formed as an investment vehicle for the Company's Nepal investment and the Company is negotiating a lease at Kathmandu to operate a hotel with restaurant outlets.

As of the date of this announcement, the investment is at preliminary stage, the Company has no contractual obligation to lease up property at any location in Kathmandu and no definitively or binding agreement has been entered into. If the investment in the hotel and restaurant service industry in Nepal constitutes a notifiable transaction under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Listing Rules''), the Company will comply with the applicable requirements of the Listing Rules and make further announcement as and when appropriate in compliance with the Listing Rules.