Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  China Environmental Resources Group Ltd    1130   KYG215691430

CHINA ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES GROUP LTD

(1130)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Environmental Resources : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT BUSINESS UPDATE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2019 | 07:15am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES GROUP LIMITED

中 國 環 境 資 源 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1130)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

BUSINESS UPDATE

This is a voluntary announcement made by China Environmental Resources Group Limited (the ''Company'', and together with its subsidiaries, collectively referred to as the ''Group'') in relation to the latest business development of the Group.

The board of directors (the ''Board'') would like to update the shareholders (the ''Shareholders'') that the Board had decided to explore an investment in the hotel and restaurant service industry in Nepal. Economic development of Nepal is positive. According to a working paper published by the World Bank on 5 June 2019, gross domestic product growth in Nepal is estimated at 7.1 percent in financial year 2019, driven mainly by the service and agriculture sectors. The service sector is likely to grow by 7.5 per cent due to a boost in the retail, hotel and restaurant sub-sector, driven by an uptick in tourist arrivals and remittance-fueled private consumption. An indirectly wholly own subsidiary (the ''Subsidiary'') has been formed as an investment vehicle for the Company's Nepal investment and the Company is negotiating a lease at Kathmandu to operate a hotel with restaurant outlets.

As of the date of this announcement, the investment is at preliminary stage, the Company has no contractual obligation to lease up property at any location in Kathmandu and no definitively or binding agreement has been entered into. If the investment in the hotel and restaurant service industry in Nepal constitutes a notifiable transaction under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Listing Rules''), the Company will comply with the applicable requirements of the Listing Rules and make further announcement as and when appropriate in compliance with the Listing Rules.

- 1 -

Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By order of the Board

China Environmental Resources Group Limited

Yeung Chi Hang

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 30 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises five executive directors, namely Mr. Yeung Chi Hang, Mr. Leung Kwong Choi, Mr. Wong Po Keung, Mr. Chung Siu Wah and Mr. Chik To Pan; and three independent non-executive directors, namely Mr. Wong Kwai Sang, Mr. Ong Chi King and Mr. Heung Chee Hang, Eric.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

China Environmental Resources Group Ltd. published this content on 30 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2019 11:14:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA ENVIRONMENTAL RESOUR
07:15aCHINA ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES : Voluntary announcement business update
PU
03/19CHINA ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES : Further extension of long stop date of the memor..
PU
02/28CHINA ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES : Env Res interim loss widens to HK$68.45m
AQ
02/25CHINA ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES : Env Res expects increase in year loss
AQ
2018CHINA ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES : Further extension of long stop date of the memor..
PU
2018CHINA ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES : Notice of annual general meeting
PU
2018CHINA ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES : Form of Proxy for Annual General Meeting (the "M..
PU
2018CHINA ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES : Env Res sees increase in annual loss
AQ
2018CHINA ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES : Profit Warning
PU
2018CHINA ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES : Further extension of long stop date of the memor..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 216 M
Chart CHINA ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
China Environmental Resources Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA ENVIRONMENTAL RESOUR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,11  HKD
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chi Hang Yeung Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kwong Choi Leung Executive Director
Kwai Sang Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Po Keung Wong Executive Director & Financial Controller
Chi King Ong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES GROUP LTD-22.54%28
WASTE CONNECTIONS INC23.19%24 818
SUEZ18.56%9 404
UMICORE-22.55%7 208
CHINA CONCH VENTURE HOLDINGS LTD16.99%6 278
STERICYCLE24.56%4 161
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group